Bermaui Bands

4.97

Bermaui Bands (BB) is a technical analysis tool that helps filter between ranging and trending price movements. The idea behind this indicator can be explained in the next steps:

  1. Calculate Standard Deviation as an oscillator that moves between 0 and 100. I will name it Bermaui Deviation percent (BD %).
  2. If "BD %" is near zero then volatility is at its extreme. In addition, if "BD %" is near 100 then volatility is very low.
  3. High volatility means a great probability for a trending market, while low volatility means side-way or ranging market.
  4. Middle Line is a Simple Moving Average (SMA) because Standard Deviation is calculated depending on SMA.
  5. Add "BD %" to a simple moving average with the same number of bars in the calculation to get The Upper Bermaui Band.
  6. Subtract "BD %" from a simple moving average with the same number of bars in the calculation to get The Lower Bermaui Bands.

Important Information


How to use it

  • Use Bermaui Bands as a filter to help you identify trend direction.
  • If BB lines separate from each other then there is a great probability that price candles will move in a side-way or a ranging movement.
  • When BB lines separate from each other and price candles move in between them then trade with a ranging market strategy.
  • If BB lines combine like a single line then there is a great probability that price will move in a trending movement.
  • When BB lines combine like a single line and price candles move away from them then trade with a trending market strategy.

    Features

    • Buy & Sell alert signals when price candles penetrate BB lines.
    • Suggested Stop loss that depends on a percent from Standard Deviation.
    • A well-designed style that users can control.
    • Sound, email alerts depending on the user choice.

    Bermaui Bands most important inputs

      1) Bermaui Bands Settings

      • Candles [Min =2]:The number of candles used in band calculations. If less than two the indicator will print a message and this parameter will be reset to default (= 50).
      • Deviation Multiplier [>0]:This parameter will help you to control Bermaui Band's width or how much far the bands can be away from the center-line (default is 2.1). It should be bigger than zero or the indicator will print a message and this parameter will be reset to default.
      • Bands Width:Choose the width of the bands (the median line will always be a dotted line).
      • Bands Color:Color of the bands. The default is Gray.

      2) Arrow Settings

      • Show Arrow Signals:Show or hide signal arrows (default is true).
      • Buy Arrow Color:Default is Blue.
      • Sell Arrow Color:Default is Red.

      3) Alert & Email Settings

      • Send Alert:Choose to use or stop alert sound and message Default is true.
      • Send Email:Option to send messages to the user by email. Default is false.
      • Send Notification:Option to send mobile notifications to the user. Default is false.


      If you have any questions then please, contact me via a private message or, write them in the comment section.
      Muhammad Al Bermaui, CMT



      Reviews 97
      Yusuf Hamzah
      948
      Yusuf Hamzah 2024.09.08 17:42 
       

      Another one-of-a-kind innovative indicator that is based on volatility. A rare one, indeed. I vouch for this ingenuity.

      Robbert
      1073
      Robbert 2024.03.25 11:05 
       

      Very usefull indicator to follow the trend on long and short TimeFrames. The author is very helpfull with tips and tricks and this is my 3rd indicator from Mr Bermaui. Highly Recommended !!

      pornchai_p
      1070
      pornchai_p 2023.06.04 04:26 
       

      I bought two indicators Bermaui RSI candles and Bermaui Bands. The indicators look amazing. Kindly send me the Bermaui Stochastic and Bermaui Bands EA (Bonus). Thank you.

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      Filter:
      narasimhanbs
      175
      narasimhanbs 2025.08.28 22:30 
       

      Thank you for this indicator. I find that the ranging bands are still showing even after a trend hsa been initiated

      Yusuf Hamzah
      948
      Yusuf Hamzah 2024.09.08 17:42 
       

      Another one-of-a-kind innovative indicator that is based on volatility. A rare one, indeed. I vouch for this ingenuity.

      Muhammad Elbermawi
      53637
      Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2024.09.08 18:40
      You are welcome, Yusuf 💚🙏
      sultan10001
      68
      sultan10001 2024.06.30 09:32 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Robbert
      1073
      Robbert 2024.03.25 11:05 
       

      Very usefull indicator to follow the trend on long and short TimeFrames. The author is very helpfull with tips and tricks and this is my 3rd indicator from Mr Bermaui. Highly Recommended !!

      Muhammad Elbermawi
      53637
      Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2024.03.25 12:11
      Thanks, Robert 🙏💚
      Shimaa Kamal
      42
      Shimaa Kamal 2023.09.21 03:02 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Muhammad Elbermawi
      53637
      Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2023.09.21 07:33
      You are welcome, Shimaa 💚🙏
      edsonvazpingo
      138
      edsonvazpingo 2023.08.21 06:53 
       

      Hello! Would you like to make the Bermaui Bands indicator for MT5?

      Muhammad Elbermawi
      53637
      Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2023.08.21 07:02
      I will do it in the near future.
      pornchai_p
      1070
      pornchai_p 2023.06.04 04:26 
       

      I bought two indicators Bermaui RSI candles and Bermaui Bands. The indicators look amazing. Kindly send me the Bermaui Stochastic and Bermaui Bands EA (Bonus). Thank you.

      Cd Vijaya Narayana
      848
      Cd Vijaya Narayana 2022.12.23 07:05 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Muhammad Elbermawi
      53637
      Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2022.12.23 07:48
      Thanks for the great review & stars 🙏
      davevicens
      335
      davevicens 2022.12.22 16:06 
       

      I have recently purchased the Bermaui Bands indicator, is good indicator. , i use it together with classic Ketlner channel. Excellent indicator!!!

      Muhammad Elbermawi
      53637
      Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2022.12.22 16:09
      You are welcome, my friend 🙏
      Dani Kurniawan
      271
      Dani Kurniawan 2022.08.25 10:28 
       

      good indicator

      Jedidiah Benedict
      205
      Jedidiah Benedict 2022.08.05 18:30 
       

      I really like this indicator.

      Hanxyork
      841
      Hanxyork 2022.07.30 06:35 
       

      The Bermaui Bands indicator is one of a kind, the logic behind it's construction works accordingly the reality of the markets. I am very happy with the results. Also, the author Muhammad Elbermawi, provide a world class customer service and technical support. I wish I could give 10 stars to this product but I only could find 5 stars available. Please keep up with the good work! Thank you very much Mr. Elbermawi!

      rodbizness
      84
      rodbizness 2022.06.11 01:34 
       

      Just Very incredible indicator. Thank you so much Muhammad. Very Nice Product. Much Love.

      AlbertZAR
      670
      AlbertZAR 2022.04.18 21:21 
       

      Exactly as another reviewer said, this is the perfect indicator to confirm that a trend is continuing again after a pullback on the lower timeframes - helps you stay out until the trend really gets going again. One of my favourite indicators from an awesome creator, thanks Muhammad!

      Muhammad Elbermawi
      53637
      Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2022.04.19 02:46
      You are welcome my friend 🙏 The idea of trading the Bermaui Bands on multi-time frames is interesting.
      Munch Makuchi
      1334
      Munch Makuchi 2022.04.15 05:51 
       

      Great indicator if you are looking for some sort of extra confirmation whether its to stay out of a trade due to a pair ranging or to get in. 5 Stars!

      Blin81
      171
      Blin81 2022.03.28 01:37 
       

      This is my 4th time buying the Author's work. His indicators truly have help me a lot. Thank you

      Muhammad Elbermawi
      53637
      Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2022.03.28 05:30
      I really appreciate your trust, my friend 🙏💚
      fxpat
      540
      fxpat 2022.01.08 07:14 
       

      So simple.. Easy... And accurate....

      boghrat21
      169
      boghrat21 2021.12.09 16:23 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      jinwen2004
      197
      jinwen2004 2021.12.09 05:34 
       

      A perfect breakout identifier

      Edward Wee Beng Hui
      430
      Edward Wee Beng Hui 2021.11.20 09:02 
       

      Simple to Use!

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