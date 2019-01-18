Automated Trendlines

5

Trendlines are the most essential tool of technical analysis in forex trading. Unfortunately, most  traders don’t draw them correctly. Automated Trendlines indicator is a professional tool for serious traders that help you visualize the trending movement of the markets.


There are two types of Trendlines Bullish Trendlines and Bearish Trendlines.

In the uptrend, Forex trend line is drawn through the lowest swing-points of the price move.
Connecting at least two "lowest lows" will create a trend line.

In the down trend, trend line is drawn through the highest swing-points of the price move.
Connecting at least two "highest highs" will create a trend line.


When a trendline Breaks?

A bullish trendline breaks when a bearish candle closes below bullish trendline and the high of the candle is above trendline.

A bearish trendline breaks when a bullish candle closes above bearish trendline and the low of the candle is below trendline.


When a trendline Deletes?

A bullish trendline deletes when a full candle forms below bullish trendline.

A bearish trendline deletes when a full candle forms above bearish trendline.


You can change the Color and Width of Bullish and Bearish Trendlines from Input Parameters.





Reviews 18
Damon Knight
321
Damon Knight 2024.06.11 16:35 
 

Great indicator

Given Motha
53
Given Motha 2023.03.04 19:21 
 

Super accurate 👌🏿

kemdo2000
356
kemdo2000 2023.02.19 11:56 
 

Very good indicator

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Damon Knight
321
Damon Knight 2024.06.11 16:35 
 

Great indicator

Given Motha
53
Given Motha 2023.03.04 19:21 
 

Super accurate 👌🏿

kemdo2000
356
kemdo2000 2023.02.19 11:56 
 

Very good indicator

Eldy Yakin Sinit
949
Eldy Yakin Sinit 2022.12.30 23:14 
 

This Trendline Indicator is super complimentary to HPZ Supply and Demand Indicator, giving more accurate analysis. Must have for HPZ Supply and Demand Indicator owner.

Shu Hao Li
2231
Shu Hao Li 2022.11.28 15:44 
 

Best supply and demand indicator ever. Save me a lot of time!

hungnq1992
1586
hungnq1992 2022.09.27 14:24 
 

I am using automated trendlines with S&D EA. Combining these 2 indicators is highly effective

Baboloki Mathabe
604
Baboloki Mathabe 2022.09.27 09:04 
 

Very good product

Segun
97
Segun 2022.07.22 18:40 
 

This indicator is the best trendline indicator you can get. It is an indispensable trading tool that can be used to identify the direction of the trend with laser accuracy. Thumb up to the author of this indicator! George is also a very friendly and amazing person who will support you all the way to make the best use of this tool...

Alvin Chin
585
Alvin Chin 2022.03.07 04:40 
 

Very neat and good indicator that complement the MTF SD indicator very well. I am very happy having these 2 indicators. Must have indicators !! Thank You George.

sunny karya
125
sunny karya 2022.02.14 00:08 
 

Very good indicator. Make me happy to use this

sixbuttons
121
sixbuttons 2021.05.24 15:45 
 

Fantastic tool - you can utilise this and George's other tool (MTF Supply Demand Zones) as the basis of a combined all-in-one trading. Definitely come armed with a knowledge of S&D theory, but also George offers loads of support and really does want to see everyone fly. I've owned these indicators for 2 years and learn more and more about how to use them with every trade, win or loss.

bla0018
77
bla0018 2021.02.16 22:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Naser
1243
Naser 2020.09.17 09:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

schoe
173
schoe 2020.09.09 19:07 
 

I have been using this indicator and the MTF indicator now for a month. They have been really beneficial for my trading and work as described. Highly recommend.

Gaved
234
Gaved 2020.06.01 13:28 
 

Quality Trendline indicator. Really helps!

Nigel Woodworth
51
Nigel Woodworth 2020.05.27 15:28 
 

Excellent indicator to have for the supply demand market trader!

It works so well I don't know how I ever traded with out it.

Would highly recommend.... top job!

212140248
34
212140248 2020.04.08 14:18 
 

For any Trendline trader, this is an absolute essential trade alerted… well priced, and the best in the market

.When used in conjunction with supply and demand it produces good signals. I give it my five stars.

Legacy6
661
Legacy6 2020.02.08 06:08 
 

This indicator is something you should purchase and add to you trading tools if you are serious about taking your trading to the next level. I recently made the purchase of this indicator (along with the authors MTF Supply Demand indicator) and it has helped me greatly improve my trading. Trendlines are an integral part of trading and this indicator takes the guesswork out of the equation. You don't have to worry about if you drew the trendline correct or anything like that. I highly recommend this indicator be added to your toolbox of tools to be successful at this business of Forex trading.

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