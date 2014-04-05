Day Trading Indicator MT5

This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential.

By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates complex market data into simple visual signals and color codes—easy enough for beginners to follow while powerful enough for professionals to use.

Key Benefits

  • Intra-Day & Scalping: Optimized for fast and precise short-term trading.

  • Day & Swing Trading: Reliable tool for capturing larger price movements.

  • Multi-Currency & Markets: Works across forex, commodities, indices, and more.

  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Delivers consistent performance across different chart timeframes.

  • Stable & Accurate: All signals are stable—no repainting, no redrawing, and no lag.

  • Clear Trade Signals: Arrow markers highlight entry and exit points.

Features

Non-repainting, non-redrawing, non-lagging

Modern GUI with intuitive design

Ready for intra-day, swing, and prop-firm trading

Entry/exit arrows with notifications (phone & email)

Recommendations

  • Best Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, and similar liquid instruments

  • Optimal Timeframe: H1 (works across multiple)

  • Account Type: Any ECN or low-spread broker


