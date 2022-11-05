Hush mt5

4.33
Hush mt5 is an advanced indicator that gives a signal about the overbought or oversold market in a certain period of time

Hush mt5 the advantage of this indicator is that it does not disappear after the signal on the chart

Suitable for any trade: forex, stocks, cryptocurrency, metals

Hush mt5 can be used on any time period. The signal goes to the beginning of the next candle after the arrow

Hush mt5 performed best on the period H1,H4,daily

It can be used in addition to forex, in binary options, I will show the buyer what settings to use for such trading

After the purchase, I also keep in touch with customers, according to recommendations and if there are questions about the setup
Reviews 3
samusmus1
490
samusmus1 2022.11.09 13:09 
 

Amazing work done and it's so helpful and brought me to the next level for trading. The strategy takes a bit of time for me to spot the right setups, but they already paid for themselves. Thank you so much for the hard work and keep it going

azoz alobediy
30
azoz alobediy 2022.11.12 10:21 
 

I just rented this indicator the other day. I tested it and already made a small profit. A good indicator

6dukeduke9
1000
6dukeduke9 2022.11.10 07:21 
 

One of the Best product I've ever used. Very comprehensive and well developed. It reacts to the market and shows all the relevant data to make great trading decisions.

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Meridian Pro 2.00: Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix for MT5 Meridian Pro 2.00 is a professional adaptive trend matrix for MetaTrader 5. It combines the original Meridian trend engine, a clean chart ribbon, closed-bar signal arrows, an 8-timeframe dashboard, Fuel momentum, weighted consensus, synthetic HTF processing and chart-native higher-timeframe context lines. The goal is simple: read current trend, multi-timeframe structure, strength, momentum and EA-ready state from one discipline
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal
Ravi Gurung
4 (2)
Indicators
CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162556 Full Setup Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767525 Indicator Overview CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is a complete institutional-grade market structure toolkit for MetaTrader 5. It projects higher-timeframe candle structure, CRT trap levels, session levels, previous period highs and lows, pivot points, and a real
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azoz alobediy
30
azoz alobediy 2022.11.12 10:21 
 

I just rented this indicator the other day. I tested it and already made a small profit. A good indicator

6dukeduke9
1000
6dukeduke9 2022.11.10 07:21 
 

One of the Best product I've ever used. Very comprehensive and well developed. It reacts to the market and shows all the relevant data to make great trading decisions.

samusmus1
490
samusmus1 2022.11.09 13:09 
 

Amazing work done and it's so helpful and brought me to the next level for trading. The strategy takes a bit of time for me to spot the right setups, but they already paid for themselves. Thank you so much for the hard work and keep it going

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