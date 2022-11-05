Hush mt5 is an advanced indicator that gives a signal about the overbought or oversold market in a certain period of time





Hush mt5 the advantage of this indicator is that it does not disappear after the signal on the chart





Suitable for any trade: forex, stocks, cryptocurrency, metals





Hush mt5 can be used on any time period. The signal goes to the beginning of the next candle after the arrow





Hush mt5 performed best on the period H1,H4,daily





It can be used in addition to forex, in binary options, I will show the buyer what settings to use for such trading





After the purchase, I also keep in touch with customers, according to recommendations and if there are questions about the setup