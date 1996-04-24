Automated Trendlines MT5

Trendlines are the most essential tool of technical analysis in forex trading. Unfortunately, most traders don’t draw them correctly. Automated Trendlines indicator is a professional tool for serious traders that help you visualize the trending movement of the markets.





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There are two types of Trendlines Bullish Trendlines and Bearish Trendlines.



In the uptrend, Forex trend line is drawn through the lowest swing-points of the price move.

Connecting at least two "lowest lows" will create a trend line.

In the down trend, trend line is drawn through the highest swing-points of the price move.

Connecting at least two "highest highs" will create a trend line.





When a trendline Breaks?



A bullish trendline breaks when a bearish candle closes below bullish trendline and the high of the candle is above trendline.

A bearish trendline breaks when a bullish candle closes above bearish trendline and the low of the candle is below trendline.





When a trendline Deletes?



A bullish trendline deletes when a full candle forms below bullish trendline.

A bearish trendline deletes when a full candle forms above bearish trendline.





You can change the Color and Width of Bullish and Bearish Trendlines from Input Parameters.







