Automated Trendlines MT5

Trendlines are the most essential tool of technical analysis in forex trading. Unfortunately, most  traders don’t draw them correctly. Automated Trendlines indicator is a professional tool for serious traders that help you visualize the trending movement of the markets.


AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines"


There are two types of Trendlines Bullish Trendlines and Bearish Trendlines.

In the uptrend, Forex trend line is drawn through the lowest swing-points of the price move.
Connecting at least two "lowest lows" will create a trend line.

In the down trend, trend line is drawn through the highest swing-points of the price move.
Connecting at least two "highest highs" will create a trend line.


When a trendline Breaks?

A bullish trendline breaks when a bearish candle closes below bullish trendline and the high of the candle is above trendline.

A bearish trendline breaks when a bullish candle closes above bearish trendline and the low of the candle is below trendline.


When a trendline Deletes?

A bullish trendline deletes when a full candle forms below bullish trendline.

A bearish trendline deletes when a full candle forms above bearish trendline.


You can change the Color and Width of Bullish and Bearish Trendlines from Input Parameters.




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Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Indicators
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Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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