Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5

Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction.

This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included.

Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5.

You can choose to display HA and HAS in the same time, or display one of them only.





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