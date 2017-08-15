Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5

5

Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction.

This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included.

Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5.

You can choose to display HA and HAS in the same time, or display one of them only.


Inputs

  • Display Heiken Ashi: true = display Heiken Ashi, false = hide and do not calculate.
  • Display Heiken Ashi Smoothed: true = display Heiken Ashi Smoothed, false = hide and do not to calculate.
  • Method of Moving Average To Generate Heiken Ashi Smoothed: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted, four modes of moving average supported to generate Heiken Ashi Smoothed.
  • Period of Moving Average To Generate Heiken Ashi Smoothed: Period of moving average to generate Heiken Ashi Smoothed.
  • Method of Moving Average Of Heiken Ashi Smoothed: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted, four modes supported to calculate Moving Average of Heiken Ashi Smoothed.
  • Period of Moving Average Of Heiken Ashi Smoothed: Period of Moving Average of Heiken Ashi Smoothed.
Reviews 1
laxel
68
laxel 2022.11.07 20:49 
 

Good app. Helps with entries and good feeling on how long to keep the trade. Please send instructions if they are separate.

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Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Scalper Vault MT5
Oleg Rodin
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Scalper Vault   is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME A
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Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT4
Ku Chuan Lien
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Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 4. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
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laxel
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laxel 2022.11.07 20:49 
 

Good app. Helps with entries and good feeling on how long to keep the trade. Please send instructions if they are separate.

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