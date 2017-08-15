Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
- Indicators
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Ku Chuan LienJust call me Googol.
Being EA Coder from 2015 with 3 decades experience of MMO, Mobile Game Coder.
FB: @GoogolForex
https://www.facebook.com/GoogolForex/
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 22 September 2021
- Activations: 8
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction.
This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included.
Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5.
You can choose to display HA and HAS in the same time, or display one of them only.
Inputs
- Display Heiken Ashi: true = display Heiken Ashi, false = hide and do not calculate.
- Display Heiken Ashi Smoothed: true = display Heiken Ashi Smoothed, false = hide and do not to calculate.
- Method of Moving Average To Generate Heiken Ashi Smoothed: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted, four modes of moving average supported to generate Heiken Ashi Smoothed.
- Period of Moving Average To Generate Heiken Ashi Smoothed: Period of moving average to generate Heiken Ashi Smoothed.
- Method of Moving Average Of Heiken Ashi Smoothed: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted, four modes supported to calculate Moving Average of Heiken Ashi Smoothed.
- Period of Moving Average Of Heiken Ashi Smoothed: Period of Moving Average of Heiken Ashi Smoothed.
Good app. Helps with entries and good feeling on how long to keep the trade. Please send instructions if they are separate.