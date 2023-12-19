All about ICT time and price
- Indicators
-
Minh Truong PhamHello, my name is Pham and I am a programmer and trader! At here, I create amazing forex indicators and expert advisors for Metatrader.
I will try:
+ Provide best tools base on my 5 years experience as a trader and 10 years as a programmer.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 19 December 2023
- Activations: 5
All about time and price by ICT.
This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience. In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points.
Features:
Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times:
In EST timezone:
Session:
Asia: 20h00-00h00
London: 02h00-05h00
New York: 07h00-112:100h00
London Close: 10h00-12h00
Silver Bullet Times:
London SB: 03h00-04h00
Newyork AM: 10h00-11h00
Newyork PM: 14h00-15h00
Macro:
London: 2h33-3h00 ; 4h03-4h30
Newyork AM: 8h50-9h10; 9h50-10h10; 10h50-11h10
Newyork PM: 11h50-12h10 ; 13h10-13h40 ; 15h15-15h45
Other: Show/High new day opening as vertical price