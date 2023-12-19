All about ICT time and price

All about time and price by ICT.

This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience. In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points.

Features:

Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times:

In EST timezone:

Session:

Asia: 20h00-00h00

London: 02h00-05h00

New York: 07h00-112:100h00

London Close: 10h00-12h00

Silver Bullet Times:

London SB: 03h00-04h00

Newyork AM: 10h00-11h00

Newyork PM: 14h00-15h00

Macro:

London: 2h33-3h00 ; 4h03-4h30

Newyork AM: 8h50-9h10; 9h50-10h10; 10h50-11h10

Newyork PM: 11h50-12h10 ; 13h10-13h40 ; 15h15-15h45

Other: Show/High new day opening as vertical price







