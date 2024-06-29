VIP Buy Sell Signals

Contact me through this email aaddress to download the FREE strategy PDF for this indicator

tharindu999lakmal@gmail.com


Introduction 

The "Buy Sell Signals" is designed to provide BUY and SELL trade signals based on the current market conditions. A Trading Strategy (Chee sheet) has been provided for this trading indicator. (Read the description).

This indicator has time tuned entry signals. so, you will enter the market at the very best price level with this indicator. NO MORE LATE ENTRIES.

The trading strategy (cheet sheet) is completely free. 


Specifications 

  • Designed for Lower Time Frames (LTF) like 5 min. but you can trade Higher Time Frames (HTF) as well.
  • Can be trade on Live Trading Accounts and Funded Accounts (prop firms).
  • Primarily finetuned for NASDAQ indices. (NAS100 / USTech 100 etc.) but works with other currency pairs / indices and crypto currency as well.
  • Best Performance can be seen when the market is volatile.  
  • Instant Alerts and Mobile Notifications are available. 


Here is a the recommend trading strategy for this indicator. with this strategy, you can catch good trades while maintaining a good risk reward ratio.

NOTE - you can use the entry signals directly without following the bellow strategy. also, you can combine the indicator with your trading system as well. the bellow trading strategy is my personal recommendation for people who seeking for something extra.


Contact me through this email aaddress to download the FREE strategy PDF for this indicator

tharindu999lakmal@gmail.com


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Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal
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The Expert Advisor (EA) developed is specifically designed for scalping trading strategies . It's functions as a trailing stop manager for any positions opened by the user. The EA continuously monitors open positions and dynamically adjusts the stop-loss level as the price moves in favor of the trade. This trailing stop mechanism helps traders  by managing ongoing trades that have taken by the trader by automatically tightening the stop-loss level as the trade progresses, thereby reducing poten
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Market Meeter
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal
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Hello, traders! Welcome to the introduction of   Market Meeter  ( MT4 ) This is the   Meta Trader 4   version of the "Multi Timeframe Analyzer". Click here   to   Get MT5 version   <<---  What is this indicator? Simply put, this indicator analyzes the market across   eight different timeframes , from lower to higher, and predicts the next price direction along with an estimated continuation time. It does this by using   volume, volatility, and price patterns   in its calculations. Let's dive
VIP Buy Sell Signals MT
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal
Indicators
Contact me through this email address to download the FREE strategy PDF for this indicator tharindu999lakmal@gmail.com Download MT5 version here -- >>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119467 Introduction   The   "VIP Buy Sell Signals MT"   is designed to provide BUY and SELL trade signals based on the current market conditions.   A   Trading Strategy   (Chee sheet)  has been  provided for this trading indicator.   (Read the description). This indicator has time tuned e ntry signals . so
Multi Timeframe Analyzer
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal
Indicators
Hello, traders! Welcome to the introduction of Multi Timeframe Analyzer v1.0 !  ( MT5 ) This is the Meta Trader 5 version of the "Market Meeter". Click here to Get MT4 version <<---  What is this indicator? Simply put, this indicator analyzes the market across eight different timeframes , from lower to higher, and predicts the next price direction along with an estimated continuation time. It does this by using volume, volatility, and price patterns in its calculations. Let's dive into the inf
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Ethan Carter
31
Ethan Carter 2025.04.19 12:43 
 

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Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal
2745
Reply from developer Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal 2025.04.19 12:46
Thanks for your feedback. I'm ccurrently refining it. You will get better version in near future.
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