Alpha Trend MT5 is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders.

The Alpha Trend MT5 indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend.

This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner.

Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible to evaluate its efficiency on history.

Alpha Trend for the MetaTrader 4 terminal : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24560





Advantages of the indicator

Suitable for scalping and intraday trading.

Simple and easy indicator configuration.

Works on all timeframes.

It can be used in any financial markets: FOREX, CFD, binary options, stocks.

It can be used as a stand-alone tool or in conjunction with other indicators.





Recommended symbols

EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURCHF, AUDNZD.





Recommendations on usage

Buy signal: the indicator arrow is directed upwards.

Sell signal: the indicator arrow is directed downwards.





Parameters

Period - the main parameter, responsible for the indicator calculation period.

- the main parameter, responsible for the indicator calculation period. Alert - enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

- enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled. Email - enable/disable sending e-mails. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

- enable/disable sending e-mails. If true - enabled, false - disabled. Push - enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal. If true - enabled, false - disabled.



