Alpha Trend MT5
- Indicators
-
Evgeny BelyaevBy subscribing to my MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper , you will learn a lot of useful information about Forex and cryptocurrency trading.
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 3 October 2021
- Activations: 5
Alpha Trend MT5 is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders.
The Alpha Trend MT5 indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend.
This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner.
Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible to evaluate its efficiency on history.
Alpha Trend for the MetaTrader 4 terminal : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24560
Advantages of the indicator
- Suitable for scalping and intraday trading.
- Simple and easy indicator configuration.
- Works on all timeframes.
- It can be used in any financial markets: FOREX, CFD, binary options, stocks.
- It can be used as a stand-alone tool or in conjunction with other indicators.
Recommended symbols
EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURCHF, AUDNZD.
Recommendations on usage
Buy signal: the indicator arrow is directed upwards.
Sell signal: the indicator arrow is directed downwards.
Parameters
- Period - the main parameter, responsible for the indicator calculation period.
- Alert - enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
- Email - enable/disable sending e-mails. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
- Push - enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
Yes, the issue has been fixed. An update was sent and everything is working, great. Love, The Alpha Trend Indicator.