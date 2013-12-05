Support and Resistance

Support & Resistance indicator is a modification of the standard Bill Williams' Fractals indicator.

The indicator works on any timeframes. It displays support and resistance levels on the chart and allows setting stop loss and take profit levels (you can check the exact value by putting the mouse cursor over the level).

  • Blue dashed lines are support level.
  • Red dashed lines are resistance levels.

If you want, you can change the style and color of these lines.

If the price approaches a support level, the activity of seller decreases and the activity of buyers increases. If the price approaches a resistance level, the activity of buyers decreases and the activity of sellers increases.

Note, that when the price breaks through a support level, it may become a resistance level; and when the price breaks through a resistance level, it may become a support level.

Filter:
Mauro Giuseppe Tondo
2009
Mauro Giuseppe Tondo 2022.09.18 23:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavel Gotkevitch
30624
Reply from developer Pavel Gotkevitch 2022.09.19 10:40
What do you mean "no"?
The Support & Resistance indicator is a graphic modification of the standard Fractals indicator by Bill Williams.
Do you personally dislike Bill Williams?
Otherwise, explain and prove your inappropriate "no"!
MSosnovski
16
MSosnovski 2022.02.18 20:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

FMATRADER
14
FMATRADER 2021.04.04 02:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Valentin Butorin
4142
Valentin Butorin 2020.07.23 14:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Detleff Böhmer
3061
Detleff Böhmer 2020.03.20 10:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

johnpaul80
67
johnpaul80 2019.07.28 13:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Goncalo Barata
435
Goncalo Barata 2019.05.11 13:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9048
sunnychow 2019.01.12 16:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2019.01.07 17:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eduardo Alves Neto
167
Eduardo Alves Neto 2018.03.05 04:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksandr Tamonin
4109
Aleksandr Tamonin 2018.01.17 11:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.11.26 19:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniil Gorbunov
95
Daniil Gorbunov 2017.11.15 15:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniel Andrejczuk
5597
Daniel Andrejczuk 2017.11.08 12:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Litvichenko
7619
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.19 13:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.07.20 07:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Forex Team Team
230
Forex Team Team 2017.04.11 03:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexander Baluev
148
Alexander Baluev 2017.03.01 17:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nork
6190
Nork 2016.03.28 03:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo da Silva Boa
7137
Rodrigo da Silva Boa 2015.12.09 06:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
Reply to review