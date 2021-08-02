IVISTscalp5

5

 [iVISTscalp5]: A Laboratory for Market Behavior Research Through Time

TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points



General Description

iVISTscalp5 is a multi-level timing and price structure indicator developed within the VISTmany project.

The system forecasts time, direction, and movement range through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).

The iVISTscalp5 indicator can be used with default parameters for any financial instrument.



Practical Value

The iVISTscalp5 indicator was not created as a conventional technical indicator.

The main development idea was different:

to give any person the opportunity to study market behavior through time.



Time Language VISTmany (TLV) — Core Concepts of the Project

t(p)

t(p) are price levels where timings become activated.



p(p)

p(p) are the main price levels generated by the iVISTscalp5 indicator.

The strongest reactions often occur:

during the interaction between t(p) and p(p).



Within the TLV (Time Language VISTmany) framework

the market is viewed as a system where not only price and volume matter, but also:

time structures of movement.

That is why the foundation of the indicator is based on:

Liquidity Activation Points (timings)

— time points where the market has an increased probability of activating movement.



What is iVISTscalp5

iVISTscalp5 is a nonlinear forecasting system for financial instruments.

The indicator allows traders to:

forecast movement activation time
analyze probable direction
estimate average movement range
study the interaction between price and time
analyze Momentum Clusters
study timing intersections



Installing the Indicator in MT5

MQL5 → Indicators → iVISTscalp5

Set the bar history in the MT5 terminal to at least 10000 bars:

Tools → Options → Max bars in chart = 10000

After that, restart MT5 and attach iVISTscalp5 to the chart.



One of the Main Goals of the Indicator

is the research of market behavior.

That is why the indicator is recommended to be constantly tested:

inside the MT5 Strategy Tester

to study financial market behavior and its relationship with time.



Why Is This Important?

Only through:

continuous observation
testing
repeated analysis
comparison of timing structures

can traders begin to understand:

how the market reacts to time
how price interacts with timings
how liquidity reactions are formed



iVISTscalp5 Answers Three Key Questions

When the market is ready to move
Where a reaction is likely to occur
What type of movement can be expected



The Indicator Combines

Timings
Price levels
Statistical deviations



Core Idea

The market does not move randomly.

It reacts during Liquidity Activation Points (timings).



Timing System

Timings can be configured flexibly:

from 7 minutes and higher.

Recommended intervals:

7 minutes
33 minutes
48 minutes
54 minutes
60 minutes

Higher timings define the main impulse of the day.

Lower timings refine the entry point.

However, traders may choose any timing intervals.



Weekly Analysis and Timing Calculation System (history_weeks)

from 5 weeks and higher.

For the 2nd and 3rd trading weeks, we recommend:

history_weeks = 5

For the first and last trading weeks, we recommend:

history_weeks = 8



Visualization: Flags and Rays

Flags

A flag represents a forecasted impulse activation moment.

Colors

🔵 Blue → Buy

🔴 Red → Sell

Information (when hovering the mouse)

Operation (buy/sell)
Timing interval
Average movement value (points)



Rays

Rays “float” until activation and then become visually attracted toward price.

Colors

🔵 Blue → Buy

🔴 Red → Sell

Ray Length

→ represents the average movement potential.

Information (when hovering the mouse)

Operation (buy/sell)
Timing interval (minutes)
Timing time



Flexibility

Flags and Rays can be swapped.



Price Channels

Daily, weekly, and monthly channels define:

trend
boundaries
reaction zones



Volume Levels

Volume levels display trading accumulation zones.

They work as:

support/resistance
liquidity zones



Standard Deviation

Calculated from:

daily trend

weekly structure
monthly structure

Shows:

extremes
market overheating conditions



Balance Point (Pink Circle)

This is:

the center of all price levels generated by the indicator.

It represents:

equilibrium
the price attraction point



Trading Rules

A timing is not a signal, but a moment of attention.

Always consider context.

Observe price reaction.



Conditions

Extremes

Reversals or delays may occur.



News

News events may shift reactions.



Flat Market

Weak movement and accumulation phases are possible.



Directional Filtering

After a strong decline:

→ ignore Sell timings.

After a strong rally:

→ ignore Buy timings.



Retest

Price often returns to the timing starting point.

This can be used for entry opportunities.



Additional Notes

clusters increase probability
higher timings are more important
not all timings should be traded



Conclusion

iVISTscalp5 is not just an indicator.

It is a system for understanding the market through time.



Web Version of the Project (https://vistmany.com/vistlab)


In addition to the MT5 version, the project also includes:

a Web-version on the official project website.

This allows traders to:

analyze timings without a terminal
study timing structures online
receive weekly forecasts
compare different financial instruments


The system projects time, direction, and expected movement
through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).

#timing-based forecasting system #VISTmany 
#scalping #MarketStructure #TimeTrading #iVISTscalp5

Reviews 6
codeblue888
399
codeblue888 2024.11.17 23:30 
 

One of a kind indicator that can actually forecast future movement and the estimated number of points. I haven't found or seen anything like this. Developer is also constantly improving the system to help users. But the most amazing part is the support. Iryna will guide you all the way to be successful in using this amazing tool. Highly recommend. 5 stars all the way

TheKnowledgeSeeker
47
TheKnowledgeSeeker 2024.06.19 16:35 
 

Thanks to the VIST Trading System, I now have a significant edge that many other traders might not possess. While I aim to become proficient in manual trading, as a developing trader, I often find myself constrained by time. VIST helps me stay on track and not fall behind in my progress. The system offers a wide array of indicators that greatly enhance my understanding of price movements, trends across different time frames, and reactions at various price points. It also provides valuable insights into price volume. Overall, VIST has dramatically sharpened my trading skills, making it an indispensable tool, especially for beginners like myself who are looking to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

evans.ocansey.doe
19
evans.ocansey.doe 2024.06.11 15:33 
 

This indicator is highly accurate, and the support I receive from the creator is outstanding. The developers don't just leave you after purchasing the indicator; they are also willing to guide you on how to use it to achieve consistent profits. I have been extremely impressed with the consistent success I've experienced so far. Therefore, I highly recommend this indicator to everyone, whether you are just starting to trade or are a professional trader. The combination of accuracy and dedicated support makes it an invaluable tool in any trader's arsenal.

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MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Indicators
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
BOOM and CRASH Ultimate Soft
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000 Not repaint and no bug The settings are intuitive and easy to use The product activation number is 20 The Time Frame used depends on the user If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1 For long trades use M15 If you are conservative use M5 Please contact me for more details of its use
Boom coins indicator and crash coins
Waleed Hamood Said Al Rawahi
Indicators
Live broadcast of the indicator on YouTube. Please click on the link below for more credibility. There are also videos of the indicator that you can watch. Note that the broadcast is late, do not rely on it. Only a review of the indicator is only a review of the indicator’s accuracy, which does not lose almost and the profit rate reaches 95%. I will work with great accuracy on the CRASH coin 1000 INDICES
MMM Gold Sniper MT5
Gilang Wardhana Purnama Putra
Indicators
Indicator is based on   Market Maker Strategy.   NO REPAINT. MM's are traders and their objective is to make money.  This includes strategies to trade against retails traders.  The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will.  So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. They achieve this by:  1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a
Magicx
Hasan Abdulhussein
Indicators
The indicator places a buy or sell signal when the conditions of the strategy it was designed with are met. The strategy is guaranteed, strong, and has been tested for 9 years. The indicator is for binary options and can be converted into a bot by linking it to MT2Trading, where it sends the signal to this platform. This platform automatically opens a trade on the trading platform you are using, whether it is Pocket Option, IQ Option, or any other binary options platforms. The entry is on the n
CBT Quantum Maverick
Arpit Sharma
1 (1)
Indicators
CBT Quantum Maverick High-Efficiency Binary Trading System CBT Quantum Maverick is a finely tuned, high-performance Binary Options Trading System designed for traders seeking precision, simplicity, non-repaint signals and disciplined trading. No customization is required—this system is optimized for effective results right out of the box. Simply follow the signals, which can be mastered with a bit of practice. Key Features: Signal Precision: New-bar-based trading signals—targeting the next ca
Stabilized dema cross indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
ITF Trend Filter
Mayowa Daniel Sonaike
Indicators
This strategy focuses on identifying and following clear market trends by filtering out noise and short-term fluctuations. Using advanced algorithms, it highlights significant upward and downward movements, enabling traders to make data-driven decisions. The indicator is designed for simplicity and precision, ideal for traders who prefer a systematic approach to trend trading. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool helps you stay aligned with the dominant market direction
Paradigm Shift
Oliver John Vella
Indicators
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £4999 SOON! 5 or 15 MINUTE CHART ONLY: A state-of-the-art trading indicator, designed with advanced analytical and mathematical programming, delivers top-tier buy and sell signals. Simply enter a small buy position when a green arrow appears and a small sell position when a red arrow is shown. While signals from this indicator are infrequent, they boast exceptional accuracy when generated. Please apply your own stop-loss and take-profit levels as needed.
In sadiq100
Xssadq Alseydy
Indicators
مؤشر Smart Trend Candles هو أداة فعّالة في منصة MetaTrader 4، تجمع بين عناصر تحليل فني متعددة لتحديد اتجاهات السوق وقياس قوة المشترين والبائعين. يوفر هذا المؤشر متعدد الاستخدامات إشارات مرئية واضحة تُحسّن قرارات التداول الخاصة بك. الميزات الرئيسية 1. تحديد الاتجاه يستخدم شموع Heikin-Ashi المعدلة (اختياري) لتصفية ضوضاء السوق يتضمن متوسطًا متحركًا (فترة قابلة للتكوين) لتأكيد الاتجاه تنفيذ مؤشر القوة النسبية لقياس الزخم 2. قياس القوة تشير الشموع المرمزة بالألوان إلى شدة ضغط الشراء/البيع تحليل الحج
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ScalpAuT
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (5)
Experts
ScalpAuT - a scalping timing bot Today we want to introduce the indispensable ScalpAuT assistant. This is an Expert Advisor that works on any financial pair according to the timings (time levels) of the VIST system. It took us a long time to decide whether to release an expert or not. Many people are looking for the Grail. They only dream of doing nothing, but earning millions of money. Dreaming is always good. But our advisor is definitely not for such people. Our Expert Advisor is designed for
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codeblue888
399
codeblue888 2024.11.17 23:30 
 

One of a kind indicator that can actually forecast future movement and the estimated number of points. I haven't found or seen anything like this. Developer is also constantly improving the system to help users. But the most amazing part is the support. Iryna will guide you all the way to be successful in using this amazing tool. Highly recommend. 5 stars all the way

Vadym Zhukovskyi
1558
Reply from developer Vadym Zhukovskyi 2024.11.19 01:14
Thank you for your constructive feedback. Thank you for your bright thoughts and kind words. We are always happy to help.
TheKnowledgeSeeker
47
TheKnowledgeSeeker 2024.06.19 16:35 
 

Thanks to the VIST Trading System, I now have a significant edge that many other traders might not possess. While I aim to become proficient in manual trading, as a developing trader, I often find myself constrained by time. VIST helps me stay on track and not fall behind in my progress. The system offers a wide array of indicators that greatly enhance my understanding of price movements, trends across different time frames, and reactions at various price points. It also provides valuable insights into price volume. Overall, VIST has dramatically sharpened my trading skills, making it an indispensable tool, especially for beginners like myself who are looking to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Vadym Zhukovskyi
1558
Reply from developer Vadym Zhukovskyi 2024.06.19 17:13
Thank you for your constructive and detailed feedback. Those who strive for learning and development are always the way to success. The iVISTscalp5 forecast indicator is really designed for traders of any level. It looks like a scientific laboratory where everyone will find great benefits for work and learning. Good luck to you and the best!
evans.ocansey.doe
19
evans.ocansey.doe 2024.06.11 15:33 
 

This indicator is highly accurate, and the support I receive from the creator is outstanding. The developers don't just leave you after purchasing the indicator; they are also willing to guide you on how to use it to achieve consistent profits. I have been extremely impressed with the consistent success I've experienced so far. Therefore, I highly recommend this indicator to everyone, whether you are just starting to trade or are a professional trader. The combination of accuracy and dedicated support makes it an invaluable tool in any trader's arsenal.

Vadym Zhukovskyi
1558
Reply from developer Vadym Zhukovskyi 2024.06.11 15:50
Thank you for such a detailed review. Thank you for your positive words and wish you success and profit! We will always try to do everything so that people can comfortably use our forecasting tools.
Marco Fiaes
102
Marco Fiaes 2024.04.10 04:28 
 

je donne mon avis sur ce produit, je vous le recommande fortement je trouve mieux qu'un robot. merci encore pour ce produit.

Vadym Zhukovskyi
1558
Reply from developer Vadym Zhukovskyi 2024.04.10 14:57
Merci pour votre attention. Je vous souhaite du succès et le meilleur!
Ravindra Bhosale
23
Ravindra Bhosale 2024.02.08 02:56 
 

Hello, I have been using this indicator since a month. First I used it on demo account and found it more informative and result oriented. Just you have to follow it's basic rules and discipline then see it's magic. Study, practice and discipline is the key of success. It's more useful for novice trader .Thanks . All the Best.

Vadym Zhukovskyi
1558
Reply from developer Vadym Zhukovskyi 2024.02.08 03:00
Thank you for your feedback! I wish you profit and the best!
Ari Mustafa
45
Ari Mustafa 2023.07.21 07:14 
 

Guys, trust me this indicator is not like others, the best indicator I’ve ever seen, a great support and help always 24/7, thank you guys for making this great tool and your kind support.

Vadym Zhukovskyi
1558
Reply from developer Vadym Zhukovskyi 2023.07.21 07:18
Mustafa, thank you for such words of approval. Good luck and all the best!
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