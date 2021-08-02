IVISTscalp5

weekly structuremonthly structureShows:extremesmarket overheating conditionsThis is:It represents:equilibriumthe price attraction pointA timing is not a signal, but a moment of attention.Always consider context.Observe price reaction.Reversals or delays may occur.News events may shift reactions.Weak movement and accumulation phases are possible.After a strong decline:→ ignore Sell timings.After a strong rally:→ ignore Buy timings.Price often returns to the timing starting point.This can be used for entry opportunities.clusters increase probabilityhigher timings are more importantnot all timings should be tradediVISTscalp5 is not just an indicator.It is a system for understanding the market through time.



In addition to the MT5 version, the project also includes:



a Web-version on the official project website.



This allows traders to:



analyze timings without a terminal

study timing structures online

receive weekly forecasts

compare different financial instruments





The system projects time, direction, and expected movement

through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).

