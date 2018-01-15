PipFinite Trend PRO MT5

4.84
  • Indicators
  • Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    4.8 (4388)
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    40 products
  • Version: 7.0
  • Updated: 2 June 2025
  • Activations: 5

Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool!

Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels.

The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator.


Important Information Revealed

Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit ► www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938


The Powerful Expert Advisor Version

Automating Trend PRO signals is now possible using "EA Trend PRO"Click Here

Test the demo version and explore its amazing features, it would be a useful tool added to your trading arsenal.


Advantages You Get

  • Access to the provenly reliable trend indicator based on a massize number of users and reviews.
  • Easy, visual and effective trend detection.
  • Gives you the ability to filter and further improve your trading strategies.
  • Enhanced statistics calculation following the entry point, take profit and exit signal.
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
  • Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".
  • Works in any timeframe and financial instrument including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.
  • Integrated pop-up, email, push notification and sound alerts.
  • Indicator buffers fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.


How To Trade

No complicated rules, Just follow 3 simple steps!

Step 1: Trade Setup

  • Enter a signal if Statistics Success Rate is higher than 65% (Statistics Success Rate > 65%).
Step 2: Set Stop Loss
  • Exit buy signal on a new sell signal.
  • Exit sell signal on a new buy signal.
Step 3: Set Take Profit
  • Option 1: Take profit on TP1.
  • Option 2: Partial take profit on TP1 and close remaining position on TP2.
  • Option 3: Take profit on opposite signal or riding the trend until it reverses.


Enhanced Statistics Calculation

Win Condition

  • TP1 Hit - When a signal reaches at least TP1.
  • EXIT Win - When a trade is closed on opposite signal and resulted to a positive profit.

Loss Condition

  • Exit Loss - When trade is closed on the opposite signal and resulted to a negative profit.

Success Rate

  • Percentage of signals which qualified for win condition.
  • Used as reference to find better trending pairs and timeframes.


Parameters

  • Period - the number of bars used to calculate the trend.
    • Period - 2 to 5 when used in entering trades (Entry Indicator).
    • Period - 6 to 15 when used to filter trades (Filter Indicator).
  • Target Factor - the multiplier used to calculate take profit levels.
    • Increasing this value will give more take profit but decreases success rate.
    • Decreasing this value will gives less profit but increases success rate.
  • Maximum History Bars - maximum number of bars used for calculation.
  • Display Parameters - controls the visibility of objects drawn on chart.
  • Graphics Parameters - controls the appearance and colors of drawn objects on chart.
  • Dashboard Parameters - controls the visibility and colors of statistics found on chart.
  • Alert Parameters - controls the alert options enabled.


User Manual

For more information ► Click Here
Reviews 714
alexalency
30
alexalency 2026.08.04 20:38 
 

Excellent product, easy to install and use. Its signals and tools help identify market trends and support better trading decisions. The developer provides helpful and responsive customer service. Highly recommended.

Ace241280
798
Ace241280 2026.07.20 09:52 
 

Great Indicator

Maria Carla Cabrera Lobo
193
Maria Carla Cabrera Lobo 2026.01.06 15:58 
 

A couple of days using it in mt5, but months using in mt4, this indicator is very but very good, but you have to use it with others indicators to be better with the signal success, like Keltner Channel, MACD, DOM and others, the success of the signals is very high if you pay attention and combine it with these indicators.

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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Boo
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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3.67 (9)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator PipFinite Trend PRO EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference. The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy. Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE! The Innovative Solution EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more
PipFinite Energy Beam MT5
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Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Energy Beam with Swing Control Strategy: Confirm swing pullback signals Watch Video: (Click Here) Energy Beam with Trend Laser Strategy: Confirm Tre
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Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Swing Control with Energy Beam Strategy: Confirm swing pullback signals Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Detects overall bias and waits for overb
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The Controversial 5-Step System That Professional Traders Use To Unlock Trading Success! Reversal Pro effectively combines price action, ideal location and reliable statistics in one smart algorithm. Understanding the market in this unique perspective allows you to recognize reversals professionally. Discover The Secret Of Professional Traders Get instant access www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/716077 Copy & Paste what professional traders are doing right now! How To Trade Step 1: Trade Setup Sta
PipFinite Trend PRO
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Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
PipFinite Breakout EDGE
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The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
PipFinite Exit EDGE
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4.83 (115)
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Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
PipFinite Exit Scope MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? Exiting a trade is equally important as entering! Exit Scope helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Attention Exit Signals are NOT to be used in entering a trade! Exit means closing your trades to avoid correction/reversal which can wipe out existing profit or haunt break-even orders. Please watch presentation (Click Here) Features Generates instant exit signals based on price action, volatili
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Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.43 (28)
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The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator PipFinite Trend PRO EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference. The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy. Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE! The Innovative Solution EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more
PipFinite Breakout EDGE MT5
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4.81 (93)
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The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
PipFinite Trend Laser
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4.29 (140)
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PipFinite Reversal PRO
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4.84 (177)
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The Controversial 5-Step System That Professional Traders Use To Unlock Trading Success! Reversal Pro effectively combines price action, ideal location and reliable statistics in one smart algorithm. Understanding the market in this unique perspective allows you to recognize reversals professionally. Discover The Secret Of Professional Traders Get instant access www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/716077 Copy & Paste what professional traders are doing right now! How To Trade Step 1: Trade Setup Sta
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4.4 (47)
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Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Razor Scalper with Trend Laser Strategy: Scalp in the direction of the trend Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Scalping indicator using a confirme
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4.95 (19)
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PipFinite Volume Critical
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4.61 (28)
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Volume Gives Depth To Price Action! Volume Critical can accurately locate the cheapest areas to place trades. Enter reversals as early as possible to get the best Risk Reward setups! Features Aggressive algorithm that anticipates reversals Volume Classifications Gray Histograms - Normal Volume, average market activity Orange Histogram - Trending Volume, increased market activity Pink Histograms - Overbought Volume, we can wait for further confirmation to sell Blue Histograms - Oversold Conditio
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4.65 (31)
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How To Determine If The Market is Strong Or Weak? Strength Meter uses an Adaptive Algorithm That Detect Price Action Strength In 4 Important Levels! This powerful filter gives you the ability to determine setups with the best probability. Features Universal compatibility to different trading systems Advance analysis categorized in 4 levels Level 1 (Weak) - Indicates us to WAIT. This will help avoid false moves Weak Bullish - Early signs bullish pressure Weak Bearish - Early signs bearish press
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5 (6)
Indicators
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PipFinite Channel Flow
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4.67 (3)
Indicators
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Channel Flow with Strength Meter Strategy: Increase probability by confirming signals with strength Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Detects chan
PipFinite Cluster Helix
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
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Indicators
A combination of trend, pullback, range breakouts and statistics in one indicator Mainly functions as an Entry indicator. Works in any pair and timeframe. Suggested Combination Cluster Helix with Strength Meter Strategy: Confirm signals with ideal strength levels Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Detects range breakouts on pullback zones in the direction of the trend Analyzes statistics of maximum profits and calculates possible targets for the next signal Flexible tool, can be used in many w
PipFinite Impulse PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.94 (62)
Indicators
Are You Tired Of Getting Hunted By Spikes And Whipsaws? Don't become a victim of the market's erratic moves.. Do Something About It! Instantly make smarter decisions with Impulse Pro's precise balance of filters and accurate statistics. Timing Is Everything In Trading To learn more, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718212 Anticipate the next big move before it unfolds in 3 Simple Steps! Advantages You Get Early impulse detection algorithm. Flexible combination to different trading s
PipFinite Binary Options PRO
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4.45 (29)
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This LEGIT Indicator Can Accurately Predict the Outcome of One Bar. Imagine adding more filters to further increase your probability! Unlike other products, Binary Options PRO can analyze past signals giving you the statistical edge. How Increase Your Probability Information revealed here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727038 NOTE: The selection of a Good Broker is important for the overall success in trading Binary Options. Benefits You Get Unique algorithm that anticipates price weakness. Gene
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Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.67 (36)
Experts
The Official "GRID EA" Using  PipFinite Trend PRO A Smart Trend Following EA Using Trend PRO Indicator Signals In a Unique Grid Strategy. Trend Grid EA takes the signal of Trend PRO Indicator on the first trade then builds succeeding trades if the move goes against it. The innovative grid algorithm manages each position to ensure every basket is closed in a net positive profit. LIVE ACCOUNT MONITORING Real account monitoring   https://t.me/pipfinite/997 Settings Used & Input Descriptions I
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
PipFinite Trend Laser MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
3 (3)
Indicators
The Pioneer Of Trend Detection! A Powerful Indicator That Avoids Whipsaws And Uncertain Market Noise. Functions mainly as a filter to help you trade in the direction of the trend. It works in any pair or timeframe. Features Advanced trend detection software using complex algorithms that can be used as the supporting tool or system. Unique trend detection that avoids whipsaws and uncertain market noise Analyzes statistics of maximum profits and calculates possible targets for the next signal Fle
PipFinite Razor Scalper MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
2 (1)
Indicators
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Razor Scalper with Trend Laser Strategy: Scalp in the direction of the trend Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Scalping indicator using a confirme
PipFinite Range Point MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (1)
Indicators
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Attention This trading tool is specifically designed to help grid, martingale, averaging, recovery and hedging strategies. If you are not familiar with th
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alexalency
30
alexalency 2026.08.04 20:38 
 

Excellent product, easy to install and use. Its signals and tools help identify market trends and support better trading decisions. The developer provides helpful and responsive customer service. Highly recommended.

Ace241280
798
Ace241280 2026.07.20 09:52 
 

Great Indicator

Maria Carla Cabrera Lobo
193
Maria Carla Cabrera Lobo 2026.01.06 15:58 
 

A couple of days using it in mt5, but months using in mt4, this indicator is very but very good, but you have to use it with others indicators to be better with the signal success, like Keltner Channel, MACD, DOM and others, the success of the signals is very high if you pay attention and combine it with these indicators.

Ravi Chandiran
772
Ravi Chandiran 2025.12.25 12:46 
 

One of the best indicators in my arsenal—exceptionally reliable and very user-friendly.

ホウケンイ
495
ホウケンイ 2025.11.03 00:50 
 

Great indicator! As long as you properly apply the provided strategy, you can easily make profits. Highly recommended!

Riccardo Fatone
65
Riccardo Fatone 2025.09.15 17:38 
 

Great indicator! Gorgeous, intuitive graphics! Easy to use! The owner is quick and friendly. Deserves 5 stars.

ailtonmcjunior2
19
ailtonmcjunior2 2025.07.24 16:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

harisys5
31
harisys5 2025.07.02 22:54 
 

.

Shukri Suhaimi
43
Shukri Suhaimi 2025.06.11 23:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Frode Mettenes
23
Frode Mettenes 2025.05.06 06:49 
 

I have been using this indicator only for a few days and i am really happy with it, finally i found a indicator that works for me comparing to many other product. Very usfull indicator and i can recomend it.

renatocardeal
29
renatocardeal 2025.04.17 08:37 
 

Excelente indicador

jguellbo
66
jguellbo 2025.02.16 18:12 
 

I bought the pipfinite indicator years ago, and it's my main indicator since I bought it

Halisson Henrique De La Rosa Born
382
Halisson Henrique De La Rosa Born 2025.01.29 23:45 
 

GREAT INDICATOR ONE OF THE BEST!

Karlo Wilson Vendiola
140571
Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2025.02.05 18:47
We have sent it, kindly check your spam folder. But we will resend it to be sure.
frozytrading
39
frozytrading 2025.01.15 19:30 
 

Great indicator

ramassrs1
408
ramassrs1 2024.12.12 04:16 
 

I am quite happy with the product and the support offered. I was looking for something like this to help me trade by following the trend.

Anto
54
Anto 2024.12.04 16:11 
 

Excellent indicator!

Suherdi St
287
Suherdi St 2024.11.10 08:51 
 

very good indicator, just believe it

Larry Zhang
101
Larry Zhang 2024.09.21 16:41 
 

very good product and design

Alexander Mohr
145
Alexander Mohr 2024.08.12 17:46 
 

Great indicator.

thanh66668888
49
thanh66668888 2024.05.03 14:40 
 

Great indicator.

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