PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
- Indicators
-
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
Ꝏ PipFinite
- Version: 7.0
- Updated: 2 June 2025
- Activations: 5
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool!
Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels.
The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator.
Important Information Revealed
Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit ► www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938
The Powerful Expert Advisor Version
Automating Trend PRO signals is now possible using "EA Trend PRO" ► Click Here
Test the demo version and explore its amazing features, it would be a useful tool added to your trading arsenal.
Advantages You Get
- Access to the provenly reliable trend indicator based on a massize number of users and reviews.
- Easy, visual and effective trend detection.
- Gives you the ability to filter and further improve your trading strategies.
- Enhanced statistics calculation following the entry point, take profit and exit signal.
- Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
- Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".
- Works in any timeframe and financial instrument including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.
- Integrated pop-up, email, push notification and sound alerts.
- Indicator buffers fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.
How To Trade
No complicated rules, Just follow 3 simple steps!
Step 1: Trade Setup
- Enter a signal if Statistics Success Rate is higher than 65% (Statistics Success Rate > 65%).
- Exit buy signal on a new sell signal.
- Exit sell signal on a new buy signal.
- Option 1: Take profit on TP1.
- Option 2: Partial take profit on TP1 and close remaining position on TP2.
- Option 3: Take profit on opposite signal or riding the trend until it reverses.
Enhanced Statistics Calculation
Win Condition
- TP1 Hit - When a signal reaches at least TP1.
- EXIT Win - When a trade is closed on opposite signal and resulted to a positive profit.
Loss Condition
- Exit Loss - When trade is closed on the opposite signal and resulted to a negative profit.
Success Rate
- Percentage of signals which qualified for win condition.
- Used as reference to find better trending pairs and timeframes.
Parameters
- Period - the number of bars used to calculate the trend.
- Period - 2 to 5 when used in entering trades (Entry Indicator).
- Period - 6 to 15 when used to filter trades (Filter Indicator).
- Target Factor - the multiplier used to calculate take profit levels.
- Increasing this value will give more take profit but decreases success rate.
- Decreasing this value will gives less profit but increases success rate.
- Maximum History Bars - maximum number of bars used for calculation.
- Display Parameters - controls the visibility of objects drawn on chart.
- Graphics Parameters - controls the appearance and colors of drawn objects on chart.
- Dashboard Parameters - controls the visibility and colors of statistics found on chart.
- Alert Parameters - controls the alert options enabled.
Excellent product, easy to install and use. Its signals and tools help identify market trends and support better trading decisions. The developer provides helpful and responsive customer service. Highly recommended.