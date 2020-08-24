Double HMA MTF for MT5

4

This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA)

Features

  1. Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements.
  2. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time. If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a text and audio message. Customize separate messages for each timeframe using the appropriate checkboxes.
  3. Convenient visual signals of entry points in the form of arrows on the chart:
    • A preliminary signal is generated when the color of the HMA line switches when the bar is not closed yet. The pre-signal is displayed with a transparent arrow on the indicator line and a question mark on the graphical panel. It is risky to open a position on this signal, because it may be canceled if the HMA color recovers before the close of the bar. However, the preliminary signal allows you to open a trade at the best price. The pre-signal can be turned off.
    • A final signal is formed when the color of the HMA line switches and the bar has already closed. This signal is never redrawn again. The final signal is shown with a bold arrow on the indicator line and an exclamation mark on the graphical panel.
  4. Information about the signal is displayed in the Alert window and is duplicated by sound. Sending email messages and push messages to mobile devices is also supported.

"Double HMA MTF for MT4" - analogue for the MetaTrader4 platform

"Double HMA MTF for MT4 Light" - free simplified version for easy visualization of the indicator’s job

How do I use the indicator?

Watch the video for more information about using the indicator

The main idea behind my indicator:
the Hull Moving Average line with a period of 10-12 repeats the price movement almost without lag, while smoothing out the noise well.
Install the simple HMA(12) indicator on any instrument and any timeframe and you will see how this indicator line describes the current movement well!

The indicator draws two HMA lines on the chart - the current and the higher timeframe. HMA(12) of the current TF gives the current price movement (we can say that this is a wave of the current TF), and HMA(12) of a higher TF shows a trend (that is, it is a wave of a higher TF).

1. Open a trade when the final signal arrow appears on the HMA line of the higher TF.
2. You can open an additional deal at the 1st signal of the current TF towards the higher TF, if this entry point is at a better price.
3. Set StopLoss for the lowest point.
4. Look for a profit-taking level when the HMA of the higher TF makes 4-6 bars in this direction or move the StopLoss below the nearest fractal. You can also take profits at support/resistance levels, “round” levels, Fibonacci levels.
Reviews 6
Burak Vardar
313
Burak Vardar 2024.10.17 20:37 
 

Kann ich empfehlen top Indikator

youcaoyong
19
youcaoyong 2021.08.08 03:17 
 

Can you help me change all the signals, including the ship type signal, to up red and down green? In addition, can you add a calculation method of optional closing price, opening price, maximum price, minimum price and average price? Thank you. If you feel troublesome, just change the color, thank you!!! Please send it to my mailbox; Youcaoyong@outlook.com

Thank you very much!

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2020.09.05 10:51 
 

Ein Indikator mit dem man Geld verdienen kann. Die Signale sind sehr genau, gute Arbeit Pavel!

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
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Experts
This is advanced Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe version of the " Candle Pattern Finder " program (search for candlestick patterns based on the book by Gregory L. Morris "Candlesticks charting explained. Timeless techniques for trading stocks and futures" ). This version is implemented as an Expert Advisor-assistant to reduce the load on the terminal. The EA does not trade on its own. The program searches for candlestick patterns for ALL symbols of the "Market Watch" window and for ALL standard
Spread Monitor MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
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The "Spread Monitor" indicator allows you to analyze the spread change during the day, control the expansion of the spread by your broker and has a number of interesting additional features Choosing a broker with a minimum spread value is very important for the work of night advisors, scalping and intraday trading. However, the MT4 terminal does not store spread data, so the multifunctional "Spread Monitor" indicator will be useful for any intraday trader. Features: The indicator shows the curr
Easy Trend System MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
Indicators
The indicator determines the state of the market (trend or flat) using the upgraded Bollinger Bands of higher timeframes and colors the bars in trend/flat colors. The indicator also gives signals (arrow on the chart + Sound and notification to Mail, Push): signal at the beginning of every new trend; signal inside the trend (entry at the end of the correction) Signals are never redrawn! How to use the indicator? The indicator works very well intraday. When using the indicator for intraday (TF M
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K Hidaka
147
K Hidaka 2026.06.17 14:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavel Zamoshnikov
155980
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2026.06.21 14:38
Thank you!
Burak Vardar
313
Burak Vardar 2024.10.17 20:37 
 

Kann ich empfehlen top Indikator

Pavel Zamoshnikov
155980
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.10.22 08:59
Ich danke Ihnen!
Agbakeleke Idowu
734
Agbakeleke Idowu 2024.05.24 12:23 
 

Most worst indicator on Mql5, Don't ever buy it. It is completely rubbish

Pavel Zamoshnikov
155980
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.05.24 21:32
Except for you, all other reviews are positive. Check out the positive reviews on this indicator for the MT4 version.
What exactly is so terrible that you saw in this indicator?!! You didn't even try to contact me to resolve your issues!!!
I've looked at your reviews on this site. You give all developers 1 star and write "Very worst indicator in Mql5. Wasted Money" everywhere!!! If you cannot trade profitably, then no indicator will help you.
[Deleted] 2022.10.18 11:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

youcaoyong
19
youcaoyong 2021.08.08 03:17 
 

Can you help me change all the signals, including the ship type signal, to up red and down green? In addition, can you add a calculation method of optional closing price, opening price, maximum price, minimum price and average price? Thank you. If you feel troublesome, just change the color, thank you!!! Please send it to my mailbox; Youcaoyong@outlook.com

Thank you very much!

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2020.09.05 10:51 
 

Ein Indikator mit dem man Geld verdienen kann. Die Signale sind sehr genau, gute Arbeit Pavel!

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