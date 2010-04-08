Aether GannFlow Scalper Market
- Experts
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- Version: 1.0
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)
Product Name: Aether GannFlow – Scalper Market v2 (MT4)
[Subtitle: Gann Fan Logic | Trend Pullback | Margin Guard Protection]
Introduction Aether GannFlow is a lightweight M5/M15 scalping system that bridges the gap between classical momentum trading and geometric market analysis. It combines a robust EMA Trend + RSI Pullback engine with the unique directional filter of the Gann Fan.
Designed for stability on MT4, it features a "Margin-Guard" processor to eliminate "Not Enough Money" (Error 134) errors and includes advanced volatility gating to avoid dead markets.
Trading Strategy The EA executes trades based on a 4-Layer Confluence Model:
-
Trend Baseline: Uses Fast/Slow EMA (Default: 21/50) to determine the dominant flow.
-
Pullback Entry: Waits for RSI to dip into value zones (Pullback) rather than chasing price.
-
Strength Filter: ADX confirms the trend has enough fuel to continue.
-
The Gann Filter: Unique Feature. Entries are only taken if they align with the geometric angles of the Gann Fan, ensuring time and price are in harmony.
Key Features
-
Gann Fan Geometry: Uses Gann angles as a final directional confirmation, filtering out false trend signals.
-
Margin Guard (Anti-Error 134): Automatically checks account free margin before every trade. If margin is low, it intelligently reduces lot size instead of failing, keeping your trading continuity alive.
-
Dynamic Volatility Gate: Monitors the ATR/Spread ratio. If the spread is too high relative to market volatility (Low Profitability Zone), the EA pauses trading.
-
ATR Risk Management: Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stops are dynamic, adapting to the market's current range (ATR).
Recommendations
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
-
Timeframe: M5 or M15.
-
Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).
-
Account: ECN/Raw Spread account is highly recommended.
Input Parameters Please adjust these settings to fit your strategy:
-
=== 1. STRATEGY CORE ===
-
FastEMA / SlowEMA : Trend detection periods.
-
RSI_Period / Levels : Pullback definition.
-
UseGannFilter : Enable/Disable the geometric Gann Fan check.
-
UseMACD / UseStoch : Optional extra confirmations.
-
-
=== 2. RISK & MANAGEMENT ===
-
RiskType : Fixed Lots or Risk %.
-
SL_ATR_Mult / TP_ATR_Mult : Dynamic stops based on volatility.
-
UseTrailing : Enable ATR-based trailing stop.
-
-
=== 3. SAFETY & LIMITS ===
-
UseMarginGuard : Enable Anti-Error 134 protection.
-
MaxSpreadPoints : Maximum allowed spread.
-
MaxDailyLoss : Hard stop for daily drawdown protection.
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex4 file to your MQL4\Experts folder.
-
Refresh your Navigator and drag the EA onto an M5/M15 chart.
-
Important: Allow "Algo Trading" in MT4 settings.
-
Ensure the Gann Fan lines appear on the chart (visual confirmation).