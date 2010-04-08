Aether GannFlow Scalper Market

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Aether GannFlow – Scalper Market v2 (MT4)

[Subtitle: Gann Fan Logic | Trend Pullback | Margin Guard Protection]

Introduction Aether GannFlow is a lightweight M5/M15 scalping system that bridges the gap between classical momentum trading and geometric market analysis. It combines a robust EMA Trend + RSI Pullback engine with the unique directional filter of the Gann Fan.

Designed for stability on MT4, it features a "Margin-Guard" processor to eliminate "Not Enough Money" (Error 134) errors and includes advanced volatility gating to avoid dead markets.

Trading Strategy The EA executes trades based on a 4-Layer Confluence Model:

  1. Trend Baseline: Uses Fast/Slow EMA (Default: 21/50) to determine the dominant flow.

  2. Pullback Entry: Waits for RSI to dip into value zones (Pullback) rather than chasing price.

  3. Strength Filter: ADX confirms the trend has enough fuel to continue.

  4. The Gann Filter: Unique Feature. Entries are only taken if they align with the geometric angles of the Gann Fan, ensuring time and price are in harmony.

Key Features

  • Gann Fan Geometry: Uses Gann angles as a final directional confirmation, filtering out false trend signals.

  • Margin Guard (Anti-Error 134): Automatically checks account free margin before every trade. If margin is low, it intelligently reduces lot size instead of failing, keeping your trading continuity alive.

  • Dynamic Volatility Gate: Monitors the ATR/Spread ratio. If the spread is too high relative to market volatility (Low Profitability Zone), the EA pauses trading.

  • ATR Risk Management: Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stops are dynamic, adapting to the market's current range (ATR).

Recommendations

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15.

  • Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account: ECN/Raw Spread account is highly recommended.

Input Parameters Please adjust these settings to fit your strategy:

  • === 1. STRATEGY CORE ===

    • FastEMA / SlowEMA : Trend detection periods.

    • RSI_Period / Levels : Pullback definition.

    • UseGannFilter : Enable/Disable the geometric Gann Fan check.

    • UseMACD / UseStoch : Optional extra confirmations.

  • === 2. RISK & MANAGEMENT ===

    • RiskType : Fixed Lots or Risk %.

    • SL_ATR_Mult / TP_ATR_Mult : Dynamic stops based on volatility.

    • UseTrailing : Enable ATR-based trailing stop.

  • === 3. SAFETY & LIMITS ===

    • UseMarginGuard : Enable Anti-Error 134 protection.

    • MaxSpreadPoints : Maximum allowed spread.

    • MaxDailyLoss : Hard stop for daily drawdown protection.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex4 file to your MQL4\Experts folder.

  2. Refresh your Navigator and drag the EA onto an M5/M15 chart.

  3. Important: Allow "Algo Trading" in MT4 settings.

  4. Ensure the Gann Fan lines appear on the chart (visual confirmation).

AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.

