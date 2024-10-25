Gold StronGer Mt4

  • Experts
  • Fabio Fidelis Costa
    Fabio Fidelis Costa

    Fabio Fidelis Costa

    Amante do mercado financeiro e suas oportunidades que em ao longo dos anos fui buscar crescer em conhecimento em automações para ficar 100% isento do fator emocional nos trades.
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 25 October 2024
  • Activations: 5

Discover an automated trading robot specially developed for XAUUSD, designed to operate efficiently without using risky strategies such as Martingale, Averaging, or Grid. This Expert Advisor has been rigorously tested and approved, ensuring stability and consistent results across different market scenarios.


Key Features:


Advanced and Secure Strategy: The robot uses a combination of technical analysis and price movement algorithms, avoiding risky approaches like Martingale, Grid, or Averaging. It is based on indicators such as ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify momentum increases or decreases and candle analysis strategies (such as Heiken Ashi) to ensure precise entry and exit points.


Robust Risk Management: With well-defined Stop Loss and Take Profit settings, the robot protects your capital in every trade. In addition, it has extra capital protections, such as maximum loss and capital allocation limits, avoiding large exposures and preserving your account during periods of high volatility.


Complete Order Control: The robot precisely manages market conditions, such as trading hours, avoiding weekend trades, and limiting trades per day, automatically adjusting parameters in real-time according to market changes.


Accepted by Major Proprietary Trading Firms: Fully compatible with leading prop trading platforms, for both evaluation and management phases, making this robot an excellent choice for traders looking to operate in professional environments and achieve maximum leverage without compromising security.


Customization and Flexibility: The robot offers various customization options, including order expiration time control and market distance adjustments. It has been designed to adapt to different investor profiles, offering an automated and efficient approach for all types of traders.


Indicators Used: Based on widely recognized technical indicators such as ADX (to measure trend strength), moving averages to filter false signals, and candle analysis with Heiken Ashi to capture precise movements. The strategies are designed to identify optimal entry and exit points, maximizing gains in both bullish and bearish markets.


Additional Benefits:


No exposure to excessive risk with "recovery" strategies like Martingale.

Automatic capital protection with configurable capital security parameters.

Automatic order management, with intelligent trailing stop and position closing at the end of the day or scheduled times, depending on your settings.

Ideal for Professional and Beginner Traders: Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting in the market, this robot adapts perfectly to your trading style, offering an automated solution that operates with safety and high efficiency.


Ready for Action: Activate your robot today and let technology work for you, while you focus on what really matters: your financial goals!

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The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Demiro
Mehmet Serdar Demir
Experts
Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band. The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the f
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Gold StronGer
Fabio Fidelis Costa
Experts
MT4 VERSION: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/121304 Discover an automated trading robot specially developed for XAUUSD, designed to operate efficiently without using risky strategies such as Martingale, Averaging, or Grid. This Expert Advisor has been rigorously tested and approved, ensuring stability and consistent results across different market scenarios. Key Features: Advanced and Secure Strategy: The robot uses a combination of technical analysis and price movement algorithms, av
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