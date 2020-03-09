The Expert Advisor calculates the channel of the price direction and the zones of extreme price exits beyond its usual amplitude.





In these zones, the EA calculates the increased activity of the price movement and starts working when the probability of price movement in the desired direction is higher than the Volatility level parameter.

The EA does not use dangerous trading methods.

Recommended trading instruments (TF 5m): USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD.





In addition to traditional stop loss and take profit, each trade is controlled by a trailing stop. In addition, trades are closed when the price moves from one level to another (optional).





Procedure for installing an Expert Advisor:

Open 4 charts of recommended trading instruments;

Transfer each chart to a 5 minute time frame;

Install the Corot advisor on each chart;

Allow the EA to trade on each chart;

Allow Expert Advisors to trade in the terminal (the AutoTrading button must be green).