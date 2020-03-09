Corot
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Expert Advisor calculates the channel of the price direction and the zones of extreme price exits beyond its usual amplitude.
In these zones, the EA calculates the increased activity of the price movement and starts working when the probability of price movement in the desired direction is higher than the Volatility level parameter.
The EA does not use dangerous trading methods.
Recommended trading instruments (TF 5m): USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD.
In addition to traditional stop loss and take profit, each trade is controlled by a trailing stop. In addition, trades are closed when the price moves from one level to another (optional).
Procedure for installing an Expert Advisor:
- Open 4 charts of recommended trading instruments;
- Transfer each chart to a 5 minute time frame;
- Install the Corot advisor on each chart;
- Allow the EA to trade on each chart;
- Allow Expert Advisors to trade in the terminal (the AutoTrading button must be green).
Settings
- This LOT: - This lot;
- For each of this amount (if> 0) - For each of this amount of funds. If 0, the lot will be the same as specified in the This LOT field;
- MaxLot - You can limit the maximum lot;
- Maximum number of orders - Number of simultaneous orders;
- Step (if MaxTrades> 1) - Step between orders;
- Lot increase ratio (if MaxTrades> 1) - Lot ratio;
- Width factor - Factor for calculating the width of the channel;
- Number of bars - Number of bars for building the channel;
- Volatility factor - Volatility factor accounting;
- Volatility level - Volatility level;
- Trading areas (from what levels) - Zones for opening orders (from what levels);
- Closing lines - On which lines to close positions;
- ATR Period - Period of the ATR indicator;
- Take Profit - Take profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Start trailing (if 0 - does not work) - Start trailing stop (if 0 - does not work);
- Trailing Stop - Trailing stop;
- Step Trailing Stop - Trailing stop step;
- Use the adviser's working time? - Use of working time;
- The hour of commencement of trade - Hour of commencement of trade;
- Minute of commencement of trade - Minute of commencement of trade;
- Hour of the end of trade - Hour of the end of trade;
- Minute of the end of trade - Minute of the end of trade;
- Comment to order - Comment to orders;
- Show lines - Display lines on the chart;
- Color up / down lines - Color of the top / bottom lines;
- Color Middle lines - Color of middle lines;
- Internal lines - Color of internal lines;
- Lines width - Line width;
- Ray line - Ray;
- Show info text? - Display of trade information;
- Text size - Text size;
- Text color -Color of the text;
- Slippage - Slippage;
- Max Spread - Maximum spread;
- Magic Number - Magic number for distinguishing orders.