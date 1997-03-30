EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD

Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD. Timeframe m15. Terminal MT4
ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy;

identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction.

  • Each order is protected by a stop loss.
  • One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders.
  • Each order has its own take profit and stop loss.
Minimum Deposit = 100 USD for every 0.01 lot.
Recommended risk per trade = 2%.
  • According to the recommendation of ChatGPT O1, GBPUSD trading occurs only on the most reliable signals, so the number of trades is small.
Attention:
  • This is NOT a Martingale grid: in fact, an order with one stop loss is split into three parts, each subsequent order of these three has a shorter stop loss. And a Risk Management order with a shorter stop loss will be calculated with a larger lot volume.
  • Trades are rare. But the advisor is a great addition to a larger Advisor Portfolio.
In the external settings, I have put the main parameters for each order: take profits, stop losses and magic numbers.
The advisor is completely ready for trading, but those who wish can try different parameters of take profits and stop losses (changing their ratios).

Risk recommendation:
Recommended 2% for each transaction.


Be careful!
The author sells this software product ONLY from this Market mql5.com. I regularly review all my advisors, correct errors and improve them.
All advisors with the same name on other trading platforms are fraudulent!
Caution:
Profitability in the past does not guarantee profitability in the future!


