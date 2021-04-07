Toumed

EA TOUMED


****** Only   10 copies Availible for  $399 *******

****** Final price  $1499 *****



EA Toumed is a professional  scalping expert with low-risk . the expert select the optimal entry points, a price analysis  is used. The expert does not use  grid, martingale, arbitrage. Every position is protected by a visual stop loss. All open transactions are accompanied by a control algorithm, which is based on trailing stop and a trailing step profit taking system. The expert also have a protection against sleppage , day trading filters and allows you trade with a fixed lot or use automatic lot calculation based on MM module.



 This expert advisor does not use dangerous strategies. No Martingale, No Grid, Only Real Stop Loss and Take Profit. 

******** VERY VERY IMPORTANT ******** :  Before testing the expert on Demo check spread( Max 0.3 pips) and Change the settings using the settings in comment4 , each pair and each frame has its own settings , use the right settings to get good results   spread should not exceed 0.3 pips ( Raw spread account or Zero Spread account )

  Recommended broker: Exness.com

                                   ICmarkets.com

 



Advantages
  • Price movement analizer;
  • Dynamic offsets correction system;
  • Multistage profit closure algorithm;
  • Each trade protected by stop-loss;
  • Not used indicators, martingale, arbitrage;
  • Start Backtest from 2004;
  • Time and day filters;
  • Flexible settings.

Parameters
  • FixedLot - Fixed trading lot; 
  • MM - Use automatic lot calculation;
  • Risk-the Risk of every trade
  • MaxTP Pips -  Take profit, pips;
  • MaxSL Pips-  Stop loss, pips;
  • Slippage - Slippage in price allowed, pips;
  • Trailing_Stop - Main trailing stop level, pips;
  • Trailing Step - Main trailing step level, pips;
  • Trailing Start- Main trailing start , pips;
  • GMT offset Auto - detect trading server GMT zone ;          
  • GMT offset Manual - set manually the GMT Time  
  • Monday - Monday trading filter;
  • Tuesday - Tuesday trading filter;
  • Wednesday - Wednesday trading filter;
  • Thursday - Thursday trading filter;
  • Friday - Friday trading filter;
  • Expiration -Expiration time for the pending orders;
  • Comment - expert comment
  • Magic - unique identifier for Ea's orders.


Recommendations
  • recommended deposit is $100.
  • Use an ECN broker with a low spread and fast order execution.
  • Timeframes: 15 Mn,H1,H4
  • VPS with fast connection.


Symbol EUR/USD;USD/JPY;GBP/USD
Timeframe 15 Mn,1H,H4
Settings  each pair and each frame has its own settings
Brokers Broker with low or fixed spread and commission, ecn, stp 
Minimum Deposit 100 usd





ALWAYS REMEMBER :



" Success is defined by the end results of a long series of trades over time , not the end result of just one trade. "




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The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
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Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
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Herry Gani
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The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
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