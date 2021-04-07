Toumed
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 10
****** Only 10 copies Availible for $399 *******
****** Final price $1499 *****
EA Toumed is a professional scalping expert with low-risk . the expert select the optimal entry points, a price analysis is used. The expert does not use grid, martingale, arbitrage. Every position is protected by a visual stop loss. All open transactions are accompanied by a control algorithm, which is based on trailing stop and a trailing step profit taking system. The expert also have a protection against sleppage , day trading filters and allows you trade with a fixed lot or use automatic lot calculation based on MM module.
This expert advisor does not use dangerous strategies. No Martingale, No Grid, Only Real Stop Loss and Take Profit.
******** VERY VERY IMPORTANT ******** : Before testing the expert on Demo check spread( Max 0.3 pips) and Change the settings using the settings in comment4 , each pair and each frame has its own settings , use the right settings to get good results spread should not exceed 0.3 pips ( Raw spread account or Zero Spread account )
Recommended broker: Exness.com
Advantages
- Price movement analizer;
- Dynamic offsets correction system;
- Multistage profit closure algorithm;
- Each trade protected by stop-loss;
- Not used indicators, martingale, arbitrage;
- Start Backtest from 2004;
- Time and day filters;
- Flexible settings.
Parameters
- FixedLot - Fixed trading lot;
- MM - Use automatic lot calculation;
- Risk-the Risk of every trade
- MaxTP Pips - Take profit, pips;
- MaxSL Pips- Stop loss, pips;
- Slippage - Slippage in price allowed, pips;
- Trailing_Stop - Main trailing stop level, pips;
- Trailing Step - Main trailing step level, pips;
- Trailing Start- Main trailing start , pips;
- GMT offset Auto - detect trading server GMT zone ;
- GMT offset Manual - set manually the GMT Time
- Monday - Monday trading filter;
- Tuesday - Tuesday trading filter;
- Wednesday - Wednesday trading filter;
- Thursday - Thursday trading filter;
- Friday - Friday trading filter;
- Expiration -Expiration time for the pending orders;
- Comment - expert comment
- Magic - unique identifier for Ea's orders.
Recommendations
- recommended deposit is $100.
- Use an ECN broker with a low spread and fast order execution.
- Timeframes: 15 Mn,H1,H4
- VPS with fast connection.
|Symbol
|EUR/USD;USD/JPY;GBP/USD
|Timeframe
|15 Mn,1H,H4
|Settings
|each pair and each frame has its own settings
|Brokers
|Broker with low or fixed spread and commission, ecn, stp
|Minimum Deposit
|100 usd
ALWAYS REMEMBER :
" Success is defined by the end results of a long series of trades over time , not the end result of just one trade. "