EA TOUMED

****** Only 10 copies Availible for $399 *******

****** Final price $1499 *****





EA Toumed is a professional scalping expert with low-risk . the expert select the optimal entry points, a price analysis is used. The expert does not use grid, martingale, arbitrage. Every position is protected by a visual stop loss. All open transactions are accompanied by a control algorithm, which is based on trailing stop and a trailing step profit taking system. The expert also have a protection against sleppage , day trading filters and allows you trade with a fixed lot or use automatic lot calculation based on MM module.







This expert advisor does not use dangerous strategies. No Martingale, No Grid, Only Real Stop Loss and Take Profit.******** VERY VERY IMPORTANT ******** : Before testing the expert on Demo check spread( Max 0.3 pips) and Change the settings using the settings in comment4 , each pair and each frame has its own settings , use the right settings to get good results spread should not exceed 0.3 pips ( Raw spread account or Zero Spread account )

Recommended broker: Exness.com

ICmarkets.com









Price movement analizer;

Dynamic offsets correction system;

Multistage profit closure algorithm;

Each trade protected by stop-loss;

Not used indicators, martingale, arbitrage;

Start Backtest from 2004;

Time and day filters;

Flexible settings.

FixedLot - Fixed trading lot;

MM - Use automatic lot calculation;

Risk-the Risk of every trade

MaxTP Pips - Take profit, pips;

MaxSL Pips- Stop loss, pips;

Slippage - Slippage in price allowed, pips;

Trailing_Stop - Main trailing stop level, pips;

Trailing Step - Main trailing step level, pips;

Trailing Start- Main trailing start , pips;

GMT offset Auto - detect trading server GMT zone ;

GMT offset Manual - set manually the GMT Time

Monday - Monday trading filter;

Tuesday - Tuesday trading filter;

Wednesday - Wednesday trading filter;

Thursday - Thursday trading filter;

Friday - Friday trading filter;

Expiration -Expiration time for the pending orders;

Comment - expert comment

Magic - unique identifier for Ea's orders.

recommended deposit is $100.

Use an ECN broker with a low spread and fast order execution.

Timeframes: 15 Mn,H1,H4

VPS with fast connection.

AdvantagesParametersRecommendations





Symbol EUR/USD;USD/JPY;GBP/USD Timeframe 15 Mn,1H,H4 Settings each pair and each frame has its own settings Brokers Broker with low or fixed spread and commission, ecn, stp Minimum Deposit 100 usd

















ALWAYS REMEMBER :









" Success is defined by the end results of a long series of trades over time , not the end result of just one trade. "











