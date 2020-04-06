Golden Suite is positioned as an innovative trading advisor that combines proven trading strategies.

Its goal is to provide traders with a reliable system of market analysis, forecasting and recommendations based on deep data analysis.

The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller



Key features of the Golden Suite:

MARKET SETTINGS

auto-selection of indicators

risk % of deposit

trailing stop

news filter

multi-timeframe

depending on the market situation

✔ Max Drawdown control

✔ Trading only during permitted hours

✔ News Filter

✔ One trade at a time

✔ No martingale

✔ Fixed risk %

✔ Daily Loss Control

20 indicators - like filters (can be turned on/off)

Risk Limitation

Trailing Stop by points

Schedule by the hour

Spread filter for gold broker

One order at a time





Strategy



Based on proven rules: Uses a comprehensive trading strategy that has stood the test of time.

A technologically advanced algorithm provides an additional level of filtering of trading signals.

Market Analysis: Provides detailed reports and decision explanations, helping users better understand the market.



Peculiarities



Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD).

Timeframes: M5 or H1 intervals are recommended, although any timeframe can be selected.

Minimum deposit: It is advisable to start trading with a balance of at least $300 to minimize risks and increase potential profits.

Recommended brokers: Low spreads and order execution are essential for successful trading. For example, Tickmill or IC Markets.

Using VPS: For continuous system operation, it is recommended to use virtual private servers (VPS).

Night trading: This period is considered favorable due to low volatility and reduced risk of large losses.

Risk Management: It is important to regularly monitor your account balance and adapt to market changes.



Conclusion



Golden Suite represents a unique combination of proven approaches and modern technologies, offering users a reliable and informative solution for automated gold trading. However, despite its advantages, every investor should consider the potential risks and approach trading wisely and prudently.



#goldensuite #ai #trading #forex #investments