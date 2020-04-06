Golden Suite

Golden Suite is positioned as an innovative trading advisor that combines proven trading strategies.
Its goal is to provide traders with a reliable system of market analysis, forecasting and recommendations based on deep data analysis.

Key features of the Golden Suite:

MARKET SETTINGS

  • auto-selection of indicators
  • risk % of deposit
  • trailing stop
  • news filter
  • multi-timeframe
  • depending on the market situation

Max Drawdown control
✔ Trading only during permitted hours
✔ News Filter
✔ One trade at a time
 ✔ No martingale
✔ Fixed risk %
Daily Loss Control

20 indicators - like filters (can be turned on/off)
Risk Limitation
Trailing Stop by points
Schedule by the hour
Spread filter for gold broker
One order at a time



Strategy

Based on proven rules: Uses a comprehensive trading strategy that has stood the test of time.
A technologically advanced algorithm provides an additional level of filtering of trading signals.
Market Analysis: Provides detailed reports and decision explanations, helping users better understand the market.

Peculiarities

Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD).
Timeframes: M5 or H1 intervals are recommended, although any timeframe can be selected.
Minimum deposit: It is advisable to start trading with a balance of at least $300 to minimize risks and increase potential profits.
Recommended brokers: Low spreads and order execution are essential for successful trading. For example, Tickmill or IC Markets.
Using VPS: For continuous system operation, it is recommended to use virtual private servers (VPS).
Night trading: This period is considered favorable due to low volatility and reduced risk of large losses.
Risk Management: It is important to regularly monitor your account balance and adapt to market changes.

Conclusion

Golden Suite represents a unique combination of proven approaches and modern technologies, offering users a reliable and informative solution for automated gold trading. However, despite its advantages, every investor should consider the potential risks and approach trading wisely and prudently.

