Quantum Trade

Quantum Trade is an automated trading robot designed for use during the transition period between the closing of the American trading session and the opening of the Pacific session. It focuses on analyzing short-term price fluctuations and volatility that often occur during these hours.

 Key Features:

  1. Session-Based Operation
    The robot activates after the U.S. market closes, targeting the early Pacific session period. This helps capture market dynamics during times of potential volatility changes.

  2. Optimized for EURGBP
    The algorithm is fine-tuned for the EURGBP currency pair but can be adapted for others as well.

  3. Order Entry Logic
    Market entries are based on candle close signals and technical indicator analysis. Orders are executed if the specified conditions are met.

  4. Risk Management Tools
    Includes Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, lot size control, and maximum loss limitations — all configurable by the user.

  5. Time Zone Configuration
    The robot automatically detects UTC offset when used on a live account. Manual configuration is available for strategy testing.

  6. User-Friendly Configuration
    Simply attach the robot to the EURGBP chart on M5 timeframe and adjust a few parameters as needed.

Core Parameters:

  • Manual_determination_of_UTC_time_shift – automatic/manual UTC offset

  • UTC_time_offset – manual UTC setting

  • start_time , end_time – active trading window

  • risk , maximum_loss – risk control parameters

  • MA_period , ma_period – moving average settings

  • TakeProfit , StopLoss , TrailingStop – position control tools

  • Koef , Distance – lot size and grid distance configuration

 Additional Info:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL4)

  • Recommended pair: EURGBP

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Account type: low-spread ECN/STP accounts preferred

  • Visual testing supported in the MT4 Strategy Tester


