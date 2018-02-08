Deposit: from 100 deposit units

Trading pairs:

I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF.

Trading period : Any

Account:



You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread).

Parameters:

USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of simultaneously open Buy positions COUNT_SELL - The number of simultaneously open Sell positions START_TRADING - The hour of the start of trading by the Expert STOP_TRADING - The hour of the end of trading by the expert TRADE_ON_FRIDAY - Trade on Friday evening TRADE_ON_MONDAY - Trade on Monday morning MAGIC_NUMBER - The magic number of positions PRINT_ENABLE - Print the magazine ALL_MESSAGES - Print all messages

* If RESTORING_THE_BALANCE is used . SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW can be reset once, when installing to a new account or after withdrawing funds from the account, then you can set false.

Before buying, you should study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade. It is also worth reading about the risks of trading on the forex market.