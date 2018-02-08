Deposit: from 100 deposit units
Trading pairs:
I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF.
Trading period: Any
Account:
You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread).
Parameters:
USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot
RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value
RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance*
HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable
TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit
STOP_LOSS - Set loss
COUNT_BUY - The number of simultaneously open Buy positions
COUNT_SELL - The number of simultaneously open Sell positions
START_TRADING - The hour of the start of trading by the Expert
STOP_TRADING - The hour of the end of trading by the expert
TRADE_ON_FRIDAY - Trade on Friday evening
TRADE_ON_MONDAY - Trade on Monday morning
MAGIC_NUMBER - The magic number of positions
PRINT_ENABLE - Print the magazine
ALL_MESSAGES - Print all messages
* If RESTORING_THE_BALANCE is used .
SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW can be reset once, when installing to a new account or after withdrawing funds from the account, then you can set false.
Before buying, you should study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade. It is also worth reading about the risks of trading on the forex market.
Using EA Live it perform beautiful longterm with solid SL and TP one of the best EA^s out there. i use only EUR/AUD from 2 specific times per day. Anatoliy is very honest reliable Developer and product is worth every Penny