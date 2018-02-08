Pirate

3.9

Deposit: from 100 deposit units

Trading pairs:

I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF.

Trading period: Any

Account:

You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread).

Parameters:

USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot
RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value
RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance*
HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable
TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit
STOP_LOSS - Set loss
COUNT_BUY - The number of simultaneously open Buy positions
COUNT_SELL - The number of simultaneously open Sell positions
START_TRADING - The hour of the start of trading by the Expert
STOP_TRADING - The hour of the end of trading by the expert
TRADE_ON_FRIDAY - Trade on Friday evening
TRADE_ON_MONDAY - Trade on Monday morning
MAGIC_NUMBER - The magic number of positions
PRINT_ENABLE - Print the magazine
ALL_MESSAGES - Print all messages

* If RESTORING_THE_BALANCE is used .

SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW can be reset once, when installing to a new account or after withdrawing funds from the account, then you can set false.

Before buying, you should study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade. It is also worth reading about the risks of trading on the forex market.


Reviews 22
jin77
341
jin77 2020.11.10 12:29 
 

Using EA Live it perform beautiful longterm with solid SL and TP one of the best EA^s out there. i use only EUR/AUD from 2 specific times per day. Anatoliy is very honest reliable Developer and product is worth every Penny

Timothy Hammond
1707
Timothy Hammond 2020.03.17 01:35 
 

If you have low spreads at rollover then this is a winner.

Tyy96913
313
Tyy96913 2018.11.09 16:47 
 

Well done, real account tested, this ea will make you money

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Filter:
jin77
341
jin77 2020.11.10 12:29 
 

Using EA Live it perform beautiful longterm with solid SL and TP one of the best EA^s out there. i use only EUR/AUD from 2 specific times per day. Anatoliy is very honest reliable Developer and product is worth every Penny

Timothy Hammond
1707
Timothy Hammond 2020.03.17 01:35 
 

If you have low spreads at rollover then this is a winner.

Luckychao
390
Luckychao 2019.05.11 00:52 
 

BAD

Hack Stein
138
Hack Stein 2019.01.10 21:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

andrew wijaya
158
andrew wijaya 2018.12.10 17:48 
 

so bad an ea that only show good result on BT. author seems do nothing to give good support. dont waste any money in this ea.

Wong Kei
549
Wong Kei 2018.11.13 03:39 
 

I earn NOTHING from this EA.

Tyy96913
313
Tyy96913 2018.11.09 16:47 
 

Well done, real account tested, this ea will make you money

jacovgeo
34
jacovgeo 2018.07.25 16:38 
 

Работает, но не предел совершенства. Есть советники и дешевле, и в то же время более стабильные.

Mike S
497
Mike S 2018.05.23 08:09 
 

I am using this EA now since Version 1 on a real account (IC Marcets). During last year I ordered a lot of EAs (most of them are on page 1 at mql5), but i am using now only 3 of them. Pirate is one of the EAs that really makes Profit for me. As every EA it has bad days, but after all the last changes Anatoly did, it gives a very stable return. Good job! Thanks

Nurettin Kilincarslan
1044
Nurettin Kilincarslan 2018.05.22 06:58 
 

Don't trust EAs without long term LIVE Signals ! Backtesting and real trading different !

Yevgeniy Vassilyev
517
Yevgeniy Vassilyev 2018.05.21 13:17 
 

Последняя модификация имеет новостной фильтр, что радует, однако также бывают большие убытки, что впрочем сглаживается на дистанции, т.к. стратегия заложенная в советник похожа на стратегию пережидания убытка, делайте вывод сами средний Take Profit 4 при среднем Stop Lose 40. В целом хороший советник который реально зарабатывает на рынке а не только в тестере! Единственно чувствителен к ночному спреду, т.е. необходимо подобрать Брокера с фиксированным (рыночным) спредом.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2018.05.20 09:00 
 

Wilson Chandra
875
Wilson Chandra 2018.05.15 09:04 
 

I have been running this EA for two months and still running in profit. Great.

Wolfgang Heinrich
2561
Wolfgang Heinrich 2018.05.11 20:08 
 

One of the best expert advisors.

Excellent results - with all brokers (ICM-ALPARI-GBE-AAAFX-JFD-FXCC-AVATrade-FXChoice-FXOpen)

Do not worry about losing money that it's not a martingale or grid system.

I can only thank you for this excellent work.

Martin Metzler
881
Martin Metzler 2018.05.10 20:14 
 

Very good EA with stable results in the first week of testing. The results are also consistently to different accounts and brokers.

99,9% Backtests promising also stable results during different market situations over long term.

Thumbs up!!!!!!

To highlight is the outstanding support of Anatoliy. He is every time very helpful and reply PMs very quickly.

----------

Update: still thumbs up - Anatoliy is doing a great job and after the last update (Newsfilter, Swap Filter and limitation of trading time) the EA works well

Martin Volk
1086
Martin Volk 2018.05.09 01:32 
 

Update: Since author has implemented the news filter it's constantly profitable if you stick to his set files and Alpari as a broker. Can't say if it works with other brokers.

superskunk
39
superskunk 2018.04.06 20:39 
 

Nueva versión, bastantes mejoras, tiene bastante potencial y sobretodo Anatoliy siempre esta dando soporte!.

bretlee83
263
bretlee83 2018.03.25 13:35 
 

Hello @ all,

after using that EA in live Forex Market, i can say he is worth it. The only thing is that trades startet in news time they go wrong. So i disable the EA in the Pairs at news Time.

You Can see my last Statement at Page 19. I use only 0.5 - 0.7 Risk at 8 Pairs !!!

Thank you Anatoliy

Shuhao Li
891
Shuhao Li 2018.03.07 10:25 
 

Half the money, but hope is getting better.

Olena Lif
81
Olena Lif 2018.03.05 01:50 
 

Это лучший советник! Низкая просадка и высокая доходность, трейдинг без стрессов.

Возможно, Грааль уже найден ;)

Спасибо, Анатолий!

12
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