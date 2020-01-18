Forex Juggernaut
- Experts
- Joel Protusada
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
⚡⚡ V E R Y I M P O R T A N T ⚡⚡
This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it.
💎💎 F E A T U R E S 💎 💎
- The EA is capable of detecting true breakout with an estimated 90% accuracy (more or less depending on the value of the fast and slow number of bars). So error is minimized in smallest possible level.
- High Frequency Trading - this EA is a proof that HFT is can be developed and implemented in a small system if thorough research, development, and test are done.
- Usually a breakout-scalping system like this has a problem with slippage and spread when run with a live account. This EA doesn't have that issue.
- A scalping Expert Advisor that works best in H1.
- It takes advantage of the price movement both on ranging and trending price of the market.
- Accuracy is on the trade entry when there's a price breakout.
- Uses two money management parameters only.
- Stop-loss is used for maximum account protection.
- Trail Stop is used. Once activated there's a sure profit.
- Compare to the other Expert Advisors that I personally developed, this one is the safest and most profitable.
- Easy to set up.
💎💎 R E Q U I R E M E N T S 💎 💎
- Symbols: For best result use GBPJPY only.
- Timeframe: H1
- Leverage 1:500
- Fund deposit: At least $100 but $200 is recommended.
- Account type: True ECN only with less than 2 pips of spread.
- Account currency: USD.
- The EA should run 24/5. For stable server and internet, you need a VPS.
- You don't need to change the Stop-Loss parameter in most cases, but if you have to please be sure that you backtest it with
at least 5-year of data with Modelling Quality of 90% or more.
💎💎 P A R A M E T E R 💎 💎
- Stop Loss in Points - This is to protect the fund. Use default. Or can be chaged up to 50 points (5 pips). More than that is no longer work.
The robot takes huge trades. Only that it is very important to demo trade first of all before going live.