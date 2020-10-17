Friday Monday
- Experts
-
Konstantin Kulikov💎 HELPFUL INFORMATION 💎
🔹 Autostart of terminals when rebooting VPS: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736914
- Version: 2.31
- Updated: 1 April 2026
- Activations: 20
This EA trades a weekly GAP, opening trades on the Friday before the market close and closing trades on Monday morning.
- The expert works from one chart for all currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, CHFJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD.
- If the symbols in the "Market Watch" have a suffix, then specify it in the expert parameter "Symbol_suffix".
- Signals monitoring
- Version for MT5
>>>Chat<<<
Expert setup
- Download the latest settings archive from blog №1.
- The expert works the same on any timeframe, as it automatically takes the necessary data from multiple timeframes. Backtesting is recommended on the M1 timeframe. Backtesting on all symbols at once (Use_Symbols_from_Line = true) is only possible in the MT5 tester (in real work the versions are identical).
- In order to activate the News filter function, enable "Allow WebRequest" and add news site to the URL list in the terminal settings. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (delete the space): https:// sslecal2.investing.com
- Check the correctness of EA time autotune using the information in blog №2.
- The adjustment of the trading lot calculation is described in blog №3.
- After setting up, you can send me a screenshot of your terminal for check, it is also possible to check via a remote desktop (teamviewer).
P.S. Pay attention to the useful information in my profile.
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