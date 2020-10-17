Friday Monday

5

This EA trades a weekly GAP, opening trades on the Friday before the market close and closing trades on Monday morning.

  • The expert works from one chart for all currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, CHFJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD.
  • If the symbols in the "Market Watch" have a suffix, then specify it in the expert parameter "Symbol_suffix".
  • Signals monitoring
  • Version for MT5

>>>Chat<<<

Expert setup

  • Download the latest settings archive from blog №1.
  • The expert works the same on any timeframe, as it automatically takes the necessary data from multiple timeframes. Backtesting is recommended on the M1 timeframe. Backtesting on all symbols at once (Use_Symbols_from_Line = true) is only possible in the MT5 tester (in real work the versions are identical).
  • In order to activate the News filter function, enable "Allow WebRequest" and add news site to the URL list in the terminal settings. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (delete the space): https://  sslecal2.investing.com
  • Check the correctness of EA time autotune using the information in blog №2.
  • The adjustment of the trading lot calculation is described in blog №3.
  • After setting up, you can send me a screenshot of your terminal for check, it is also possible to check via a remote desktop (teamviewer).

P.S. Pay attention to the useful information in my profile.

Reviews 3
Jin Feng Ji
1346
Jin Feng Ji 2021.12.21 09:21 
 

我买了这个ea，效果挺好，有探讨ea的朋友可以加我qq，1015628411

Plamen Ivanov
2148
Plamen Ivanov 2020.10.19 21:10 
 

Another great product! As always, Konstantin is kind and responsive and always ready to help. I've been using his products in the last couple of years and I can say that he is the only seller I can trust. I admire his will to constantly improve his products and help others benefit. Keep it up Konstantin, I'm sure that this product will bring an enormous amount of profitable trading days to your customers.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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Congratulations! You have come to the page of the longest running Expert Advisor on the Forex market! For more than 5 years, this expert has been at the hearing and in various tops. On any Forex forums you can find discussion topics for the "FrankoScalp" expert, but only on mql5 you can buy the original updated version of the expert, as well as get in touch with the author and get into the friendly "FrankoScalp" user community. >>> Chat <<< Signals monitoring Purchase details When you buy an e
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The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.    >>> Chat <<< Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, G
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Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
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Key Levels Market — Smart Supply & Demand Zone Finder Key Levels Market is a robust technical indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to automatically identify and plot key market interest zones. It pinpoints areas where the balance of power shifts between Bulls and Bears, saving you hours of manual chart analysis. After purchasing, please make sure to contact me via MQL5 private messages to receive the comprehensive manual and your bonus gift. Core Features: Automatic Zone Detection: Instantly ide
Close by percentage MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
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Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets"   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open   one   additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following fu
Trailing by SAR MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
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Tracking positions using trailing on the Parabolic SAR indicator. It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters Select_Magic - selection of magic numbers. Positions with
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Konstantin Kulikov
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Konstantin Kulikov
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The utility places virtual (hidden from your broker) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic   - magic
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The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic  - magic number. If less than 0, positions wi
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The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.    >>> Chat <<< Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, G
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4 (3)
Experts
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Konstantin Kulikov
4.38 (16)
Utilities
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode. >>> Chat <<< The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work.   In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (
Buy by Trend MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilities
Sometimes the markets are in such a trending phase that it is impossible not to notice and it is enough to simply buy with the trend. 1) So, we scroll through the charts of different instruments, and see a good entry point, so let's specify the desired price for the first order in the Price_for_First_Order parameter and the direction in the Trend_Direction parameter, this is already enough for a good deal. (If Price_for_First_Order=0, the position will open immediately at the market price.) 2) T
Total Trailing MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilities
This utility trails not each position separately, but the entire profit on the account (by money or by percentage). Activate_Trailing - activation of trailing by money or by percentage of profit.  Start_Trailing - the required profit value to start the trailing.  Size_Trailing - the size of the trailing stop. Min_Value_for_Close - the minimum profit value after the start of trailing to close positions (in case of a large negative gap to stay in the game).  Select_trades - selecting positions t
Key Levels Market MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Indicators
Key Levels Market — Smart Supply & Demand Zone Finder Key Levels Market   is a robust technical indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to automatically identify and plot key market interest zones. It pinpoints areas where the balance of power shifts between Bulls and Bears, saving you hours of manual chart analysis. After purchasing, please make sure to contact me via MQL5 private messages to receive the comprehensive manual and your bonus gift. Core Features: Automatic Zone Detection:   Instantly
Virtual Trailing SL TP MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
The utility places virtual (hidden from your broker) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic   - magic n
Trailing and SL TP MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilities
The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic   - magic number. If less than 0, positions w
Breakthrough Strategy MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (10)
Experts
This system was developed to work with a large number of sets and after a certain time it showed itself well when working at the close of trading on Friday. As a result, this direction of trading became the main one for working with this Expert Advisor. However, you can create your own trading settings and choose any day of the week for trading. The collection of settings sets can be expanded. Currency pairs for which sets are developed: EURUSD, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, GB
GridMartin Conqueror MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4 (6)
Experts
An automated trading system with smart entry/exit algorithms that uses grid and martingale techniques to maximize profits. You can search for current signals on this page, or write me a personal message: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart The default settings ( M1 timeframe ) are suitable for currency pairs, especially for pairs with GBP. All new sets appear here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 A description of the Expert's parameters can be found in the comment th
GoldenScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (5)
Experts
Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
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Jin Feng Ji
1346
Jin Feng Ji 2021.12.21 09:21 
 

我买了这个ea，效果挺好，有探讨ea的朋友可以加我qq，1015628411

tattila
1313
tattila 2020.10.24 16:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Plamen Ivanov
2148
Plamen Ivanov 2020.10.19 21:10 
 

Another great product! As always, Konstantin is kind and responsive and always ready to help. I've been using his products in the last couple of years and I can say that he is the only seller I can trust. I admire his will to constantly improve his products and help others benefit. Keep it up Konstantin, I'm sure that this product will bring an enormous amount of profitable trading days to your customers.

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