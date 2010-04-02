Buy by Trend MT4

Sometimes the markets are in such a trending phase that it is impossible not to notice and it is enough to simply buy with the trend.

1) So, we scroll through the charts of different instruments, and see a good entry point, so let's specify the desired price for the first order in the Price_for_First_Order parameter and the direction in the Trend_Direction parameter, this is already enough for a good deal. (If Price_for_First_Order=0, the position will open immediately at the market price.)

2) The Price_for_TakeProfit parameter specifies the price at which all positions will be closed. If you have entered a long-term trend that lasts for weeks, then you can take your time and edit this parameter in the utility settings another time.

3) A long-term trend implies big goals, so it's appropriate to increase positions as the price rises or rollbacks. This is set in the Scheme_for_Opening_New_Orders parameter, and there is no need to calculate the distances in points for each character separately, just take the universal values through the ATR indicator.

4) It is possible to limit losses in the Price_for_StopLoss parameter in case of an unsuccessful trend forecast.

5) If you need additional control for positions, I recommend using this product: Close by percentage.

I post my trades in this channel: Trends and Levels.

Chat discussion: Age of Expert Advisors.

Detailed description of parameters: blog.


