Punch and Leave

Trade signals of advanced moving average, parabolic sar, and stochastic indicator

Best used 1-2 hours after high impact news

use timeframes 15 min, not suitable for timeframes 30 min and above

after the robot makes an order and get a profit or loss, the robot will automatically stop, so your capital is maintained, you can set how many points you want, but you cannot change the loss you want, you can change the amount of loss you want if the order already occurred

tips take profit 50 to 150 points

You can set the robot active at a certain time

if the robot has gained profit or loss, the robot will be inactive, and to reactivate, just open the robot settings by pressing F7, the robot settings window will appear, then set it to your liking then ok

Margin minimum 3000

input setting

variable input
take profit 50->150 poin
Lot size 0.01->3 Margin minimum 3000
time frame indicator 15 not suitable for timeframes 30 min and above
Stochastic per K 5
Stochastic per K 3
Stochastic slow 3
start ea on the (Hour.Mnt) 1.15 (hour.mnt) Best used 1-2 hours after high impact news
step Sar 0.02
max Sar 0.05
slip page 2

if there is a high impact news that wants to be interrupted, you can set the EA to off by changing "start ea on the (Hour.Mnt)" with a value of 23.59, or 2 hours after the news release, for example the news release at 2.30, then set "start ea on the (Hour.Mnt) "at 4.30

-Set "start ea on the (Hour.Mnt)"

  1. asian season 1.00->4.00 be careful with news that has a big impact
  2. europe season 8.00->12.00 be careful with news that has a big impact
  3. american season 13.00->17.00 be careful with news that has a big impact


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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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Trade signals of advanced   parabolic sar, and stochastic   indicator Best used   1-2 hours after high impact news after the robot makes an order and get a profit or loss, the   robot will automatically stop , so your capital is maintained, you can set how many points you want, but you   cannot change the loss you want ,   you can change the amount of loss you want if the order already occurred tips take profit 50 to 150 points You can set the robot active at a certain time if the robot has gain
Master 5 Scalper
Destian Tri Handoko
Indicators
Hi traders, especially scalpers this time I introduce a special indicator for scalpers on a 5 minute time frame This indicator is expected to be helpful for beginners who are confused about looking for a scalper indicator that is easy to understand ok go ahead This indicator only runs on a 5 minute time frame This indicator is also able to provide notifications to traders via mobile by entering MQID on your trading platform This indicator uses the modified stochastic oscillator method in tod
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.18 15:33 
 

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Destian Tri Handoko
636
Reply from developer Destian Tri Handoko 2021.12.05 22:54
Ty :)
ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2020.07.05 20:22 
 

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Destian Tri Handoko
636
Reply from developer Destian Tri Handoko 2021.12.05 22:53
Ty for your your comment :)
I wld tu fix it
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