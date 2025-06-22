Murasame

overview

Murasame is a trend following system that averages about 25 hours per trade.
No grid, no martingale, no hedging, 1 position.
Stop loss is moved by trailing.


Installation

Currency Pairs

GBPJPY

Time axis

30- minute chart (ver.4.0~)

GMT

+2/+3 ( 5 daily charts only)

MT4 setting display number of bars

Over 1000



Parameters

Magic No. Magic Number
Summertime 0: None / 1: American style / 2: British style
Allowable Spread Acceptable spread (pips)
Money Management 0:Fixed / 1:Availability / 2:Balance
Lots Fixed Lot
Risk% When "Excess Margin" or "Balance" is selected, the lot size will be calculated based on the ratio to the stop loss amount.
[Calculation example]
(10,000 [free margin or balance (USD)] x 10/100 [risk 10 (%)]) ÷ (150 [stop loss (pips)] x 10 [conversion (USD)]) ≒ 0.66 [lot]


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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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TSma4f audcad MT4
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Overview "TS-MA4F" is a long-term holding EA that takes a contrarian approach to AUDCAD, a representative currency of resource-rich countries whose influence on economic indicators is limited. This strategy is based on the regularity of currency pairs that tend to form ranges, and the logic is simple and natural. There is no grid, martingale or hedging, and it is a completely one-position system with TP and SL set, so risk is limited. In addition to capturing the market, this EA is packed wi
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