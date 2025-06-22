Murasame
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 22 June 2025
- Activations: 5
overview
Murasame is a trend following system that averages about 25 hours per trade.
No grid, no martingale, no hedging, 1 position.
Stop loss is moved by trailing.
Installation
|
Currency Pairs
|
GBPJPY
|
Time axis
|
30- minute chart (ver.4.0~)
|
GMT
|
+2/+3 ( 5 daily charts only)
|
MT4 setting display number of bars
|
Over 1000
Parameters
|Magic No.
|Magic Number
|Summertime
|0: None / 1: American style / 2: British style
|Allowable Spread
|Acceptable spread (pips)
|Money Management
|0:Fixed / 1:Availability / 2:Balance
|Lots
|Fixed Lot
|Risk%
|When "Excess Margin" or "Balance" is selected, the lot size will be calculated based on the ratio to the stop loss amount.
[Calculation example]
(10,000 [free margin or balance (USD)] x 10/100 [risk 10 (%)]) ÷ (150 [stop loss (pips)] x 10 [conversion (USD)]) ≒ 0.66 [lot]