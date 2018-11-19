GridMartin Conqueror

4.67
An automated trading system with smart entry/exit algorithms that uses grid and martingale techniques to maximize profits.

You can search for current signals on this page, or write me a personal message: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart


Highlights to pay attention to

  • During live operation of the expert the GMT offset parameter is determined automatically based on local time of the computer (GMT_Offset_AUTO=true). This parameter provides synchronization of the expert settings with the MetaTrader 5 server time. To ensure the correctness of settings it is necessary: to compare the GMT time in expert information area on any one chart of currency pair, to which the expert is attached, with time.is/GMT (or other reliable source). If the values do not match, then set GMT_Offset_AUTO=false and set a value of GMT_Offset_Manual according to the instructions in https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/682539
  • If you use the news filter in EA settings, you must enable "Allow WebRequest" and add news site to the URL list in the terminal settings. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (delete the space):  https://  sslecal2.investing.com

Pay attention to the useful information in my profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/test-standart

Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here: chat "Age of Expert Advisors".
Reviews 18
Epsilon Hogas
1772
Epsilon Hogas 2023.03.21 06:20 
 

This is an interesting EA I used with good result, however you must withdraw 100% profit once it reached. As stated, it's a grid martin EA so you have to use it smart and mindful.

Rom
483
Rom 2022.04.14 09:11 
 

Been using and trade live this EA for few months. All good and successful so far from my point of view. EA runs stable and as expected. The minimum amounts per lot suggested by the author should be observed. Also keep an eye on broker fees and rolover charges. Otherwise I find the EA to be a top product. Now will look/check at same EA for MT5 and also to other EAs of this developer.

Tsuyoshi Arikuma
839
Tsuyoshi Arikuma 2022.01.09 23:34 
 

01092022: This is my second EA that I have bought and without a doubt this EA has a lot of potential. I only have a week with this EA, but comparing my results with the published one, they are exactly the same so I expect a lot of profit in this year. I'll update my review at the end of the month.

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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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Trust EA
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with a
FrankoScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.22 (27)
Experts
Congratulations! You have come to the page of the longest running Expert Advisor on the Forex market! For more than 5 years, this expert has been at the hearing and in various tops. On any Forex forums you can find discussion topics for the "FrankoScalp" expert, but only on mql5 you can buy the original updated version of the expert, as well as get in touch with the author and get into the friendly "FrankoScalp" user community. >>> Chat <<< Signals monitoring Purchase details When you buy an e
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
Good Monday MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4 (1)
Experts
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.    >>> Chat <<< Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, G
Friday Monday MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
3.71 (7)
Experts
This EA trades a weekly GAP, opening trades on the Friday before the market close and closing trades on Monday morning. The expert works from one chart for all currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, CHFJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD. If the symbols in the "Market Watch" have a suffix, then specify it in the expert parameter "Symbol_suffix". Signals monitoring Version for MT4 >>> Chat <<< Expert
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Key Levels Market
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Key Levels Market — Smart Supply & Demand Zone Finder Key Levels Market is a robust technical indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to automatically identify and plot key market interest zones. It pinpoints areas where the balance of power shifts between Bulls and Bears, saving you hours of manual chart analysis. After purchasing, please make sure to contact me via MQL5 private messages to receive the comprehensive manual and your bonus gift. Core Features: Automatic Zone Detection: Instantly ide
Close by percentage MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets"   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open   one   additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following fu
Modify Order SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
The utility places stop loss and take profit for opened orders. It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic - magic number. If less than 0, orders with any magic number are processed. Select_Symbol  - selection of symbols. Positions with selected symbols will be accompanied by. Take_Profit - take profit (TP). If the value is less than 0, then TP does not change. If the value
FREE
Trailing by SAR MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilities
Tracking positions using trailing on the Parabolic SAR indicator. It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters Select_Magic - selection of magic numbers. Positions with
FREE
Spread Record
Konstantin Kulikov
4 (3)
Utilities
This utility allows to record the spread value to the file, which is equal to or greater than the value specified in the settings, at the specified time. The utility also displays useful information on the symbol's chart: current spread value in points, name of account holder, name of trading server, leverage, the size of the swap for buy orders, the size of the swap for sell orders, day of the week for accruing triple swap, the size of a point in the quote currency, the minimum allowed level of
FREE
Trailing by SAR
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Tracking positions using trailing on the Parabolic SAR indicator. It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters Select_Magic - selection of magic numbers. Positions with
FREE
Open a position for EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilities
Hello everyone, this is another utility that I wrote specifically for users using my profile with a large number of experts and sets ( https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750723 ) . This utility is useful for working with a profile using grid strategies (averaging and martingale). As we know, such strategies periodically fall into a large drawdown and you need to be careful when opening averaging positions (do not open too many). In my profile, I use a limit of 3 positions for each EA, if this w
FREE
Open a position for EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilities
Hello everyone, this is another utility that I wrote specifically for users using my profile with a large number of experts and sets ( https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750723 ) . This utility is useful for working with a profile using grid strategies (averaging and martingale). As we know, such strategies periodically fall into a large drawdown and you need to be careful when opening averaging positions (do not open too many). In my profile, I use a limit of 3 positions for each EA, if this w
FREE
FrankoScalp
Konstantin Kulikov
3.77 (114)
Experts
Congratulations! You have come to the page of the longest running Expert Advisor on the Forex market! For more than 5 years, this expert has been at the hearing and in various tops. On any Forex forums you can find discussion topics for the "FrankoScalp" expert, but only on mql5 you can buy the original updated version of the expert, as well as get in touch with the author and get into the friendly "FrankoScalp" user community. >>> Chat <<< Signals monitoring Purchase details When you buy an e
Virtual Trailing SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (3)
Utilities
The utility places virtual (hidden from your broker) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic   - magic
Breakthrough Strategy
Konstantin Kulikov
4.42 (33)
Experts
This system was developed to work with a large number of sets and after a certain time it showed itself well when working at the close of trading on Friday. As a result, this direction of trading became the main one for working with this Expert Advisor. However, you can create your own trading settings and choose any day of the week for trading. The collection of settings sets can be expanded. Currency pairs for which sets are developed: EURUSD, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, GB
Trailing and SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic  - magic number. If less than 0, positions wi
Good Monday
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (7)
Experts
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.    >>> Chat <<< Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, G
Friday Monday
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (2)
Experts
This EA trades a weekly GAP, opening trades on the Friday before the market close and closing trades on Monday morning. The expert works from one chart for all currency pairs:   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, CHFJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD. If the symbols in the "Market Watch" have a suffix, then specify it in the expert parameter "Symbol_suffix". Signals monitoring Version for MT5 >>> Chat <<< Expe
GoldenScalp MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4 (3)
Experts
Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
News Trade EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4.38 (16)
Utilities
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode. >>> Chat <<< The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work.   In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (
Buy by Trend MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilities
Sometimes the markets are in such a trending phase that it is impossible not to notice and it is enough to simply buy with the trend. 1) So, we scroll through the charts of different instruments, and see a good entry point, so let's specify the desired price for the first order in the Price_for_First_Order parameter and the direction in the Trend_Direction parameter, this is already enough for a good deal. (If Price_for_First_Order=0, the position will open immediately at the market price.) 2) T
Total Trailing MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilities
This utility trails not each position separately, but the entire profit on the account (by money or by percentage). Activate_Trailing - activation of trailing by money or by percentage of profit.  Start_Trailing - the required profit value to start the trailing.  Size_Trailing - the size of the trailing stop. Min_Value_for_Close - the minimum profit value after the start of trailing to close positions (in case of a large negative gap to stay in the game).  Select_trades - selecting positions t
Key Levels Market MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Indicators
Key Levels Market — Smart Supply & Demand Zone Finder Key Levels Market   is a robust technical indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to automatically identify and plot key market interest zones. It pinpoints areas where the balance of power shifts between Bulls and Bears, saving you hours of manual chart analysis. After purchasing, please make sure to contact me via MQL5 private messages to receive the comprehensive manual and your bonus gift. Core Features: Automatic Zone Detection:   Instantly
Virtual Trailing SL TP MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
The utility places virtual (hidden from your broker) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic   - magic n
Trailing and SL TP MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilities
The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic   - magic number. If less than 0, positions w
Breakthrough Strategy MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (10)
Experts
This system was developed to work with a large number of sets and after a certain time it showed itself well when working at the close of trading on Friday. As a result, this direction of trading became the main one for working with this Expert Advisor. However, you can create your own trading settings and choose any day of the week for trading. The collection of settings sets can be expanded. Currency pairs for which sets are developed: EURUSD, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, GB
GridMartin Conqueror MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4 (6)
Experts
An automated trading system with smart entry/exit algorithms that uses grid and martingale techniques to maximize profits. You can search for current signals on this page, or write me a personal message: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart The default settings ( M1 timeframe ) are suitable for currency pairs, especially for pairs with GBP. All new sets appear here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 A description of the Expert's parameters can be found in the comment th
GoldenScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (5)
Experts
Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
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Epsilon Hogas
1772
Epsilon Hogas 2023.03.21 06:20 
 

This is an interesting EA I used with good result, however you must withdraw 100% profit once it reached. As stated, it's a grid martin EA so you have to use it smart and mindful.

Konstantin Kulikov
26810
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2024.09.03 23:06
Thank you for your helpful feedback.
Rom
483
Rom 2022.04.14 09:11 
 

Been using and trade live this EA for few months. All good and successful so far from my point of view. EA runs stable and as expected. The minimum amounts per lot suggested by the author should be observed. Also keep an eye on broker fees and rolover charges. Otherwise I find the EA to be a top product. Now will look/check at same EA for MT5 and also to other EAs of this developer.

Konstantin Kulikov
26810
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.04.16 15:08
Thanks for the feedback.
I recommend using grid systems if you use several of my Expert Advisors ("FrankoScalp", "Breakthrough Strategy", "Good Monday", "GridMartin Conqueror", "News Trade").
Due to the large number of experts, you get a lot of deals, this allows you to reduce the size of the initial lot (reduce risks) and at the same time stay with a good percentage of profit (since there are a lot of deals). Thus, I use a joint profile without SL for several EAs with a lot size of 0.01 for every $300-450 of balance.
If you decide to buy a set of robots at once, then we can discuss the discount in a private message.
Mikhail Rozhkov
884
Mikhail Rozhkov 2022.02.10 13:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tsuyoshi Arikuma
839
Tsuyoshi Arikuma 2022.01.09 23:34 
 

01092022: This is my second EA that I have bought and without a doubt this EA has a lot of potential. I only have a week with this EA, but comparing my results with the published one, they are exactly the same so I expect a lot of profit in this year. I'll update my review at the end of the month.

Konstantin Kulikov
26810
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.01.26 12:16
Thanks for the feedback :)
zhouhfdzpt11
477
zhouhfdzpt11 2021.11.02 09:18 
 

It has been used for two months, a cost-effective EA, the author is also a professional and responsible person, and will help you at any time if you encounter difficulties.

Danny Jacques
668
Danny Jacques 2021.10.31 14:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Anton Goldberg
411
Anton Goldberg 2021.10.08 12:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

GCSystem
351
GCSystem 2021.09.11 16:05 
 

Powerfull EA

Abdulaziz Ahmed Mubarak Omar Almenhali
328
Abdulaziz Ahmed Mubarak Omar Almenhali 2021.07.19 12:43 
 

Sooner or later it will blow up your account

Konstantin Kulikov
26810
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2021.07.19 17:10
This is obvious from the name: "Grid" and "Martingale".
You put one star as if you bought something else, and now suddenly realized that it is "Grid-Martingale"... Unfair review ...
Users need to understand the risks and take these risks into account through the size of the initial trading lot.
Federico Sistri
892
Federico Sistri 2021.07.13 08:21 
 

Excellent expert advisor.

MARTIN AFAMEFUNA HILARY OBIANODO
968
MARTIN AFAMEFUNA HILARY OBIANODO 2021.05.04 23:27 
 

Stable good results..

Vns Oktora
228
Vns Oktora 2021.02.01 02:39 
 

So far so good!

PUI SIU GEOFFREY CHEN
2285
PUI SIU GEOFFREY CHEN 2020.10.19 16:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Emrah Oz
305
Emrah Oz 2020.06.21 15:21 
 

I too give 5 stars because in my tests it performs really well, and I always test with %99.90 accuracy. Its obvious Konstantin gave hundreds of hours to create this EA and support is great. Very kind and timely responses always. Bravo Konstantin, keep it up.

Mikhail Ryzhachenko
1083
Mikhail Ryzhachenko 2020.06.01 04:20 
 

Торгует хорошо!

Andrew
2890
Andrew 2020.05.29 16:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Win Thu
4901
Win Thu 2020.04.10 07:24 
 

Amazing performance!

Oleksandr Vlasenko
990
Oleksandr Vlasenko 2019.12.20 13:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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