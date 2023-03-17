GoldenScalp MT4

4
Hello algo traders. 
The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100.


The following presets are available

  1. "GS SL dynamic 001for100". Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and "StopLoss_Safety".) The trading lot is set at the rate of 0.01 for every 100 balance units. (If you want to reduce the risk, then increase the "Funds_for_0,01_of_Lots" parameter.) The maximum number of open positions is 1.
  2. "GS grid classic 001for200". This preset does not have SL, and if the price goes in the opposite direction, then averaging positions are opened, i.e. this is the "grid". The trading lot is set at the rate of 0.01 for every 200 balance units. (If you want to reduce the risk, then increase the "Funds_for_0,01_of_Lots" parameter.) The maximum number of open positions is 3.

Setting details

  • Download the presets (archive "GoldenScalp.zip") in blog #1.
  • The Expert Advisor takes into account important economic events, so you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs in the terminal settings. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (delete the space): https://  sslecal2.investing.com
  • Check the correctness of auto-adjusting the Expert Advisor's time (not on weekends, but only when the market is open, on a weekday) using the information in blog #2.
  • Note that SL presets have the "Recovery MM" option enabled (use_MM_recovery=true). This means that the trading lot does not decrease during drawdowns (!and when withdrawing funds from the balance!). If you want the lot to be recalculated (for example, when withdrawing part of the funds from the account), then change the lot value in the parameter for "Funds_for_0,01_of_Lots" or re-attach the EA to the chart. You can see the calculated lot size on the chart.
  • For correct backtesting, you must specify the correct value in the "GMT_Offset_Manual" parameter (the difference between the broker's server time in winter and Greenwich Mean Time). For most brokers, this value is 2. High-quality back-testing is carried out on ticks in the MT5 terminal.


Reviews 4
canada1977
221
canada1977 2023.07.28 06:47 
 

first thing first, the seller is a kind person, he is always willing to help you with your questions. Second, I have been running this EA for 2 weeks in real various accounts, it murders the market. This is consistent and hands down this is got to be the best EA that I have have ever used. This just keeps on taking profitable trades. I am using all different settings, in various accounts, and all of them are in the positive. Thanks a lot Konsta for helping people like us stay alive in the market. God bless and Spaceba, Manoj

Nail Sharipov
423
Nail Sharipov 2023.06.08 14:45 
 

Отличный бот, брал мт5 сейчас для мт4 советую , 5+ от меня.

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ORIX mt4
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Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
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Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
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Konstantin Kulikov
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Sometimes the markets are in such a trending phase that it is impossible not to notice and it is enough to simply buy with the trend. 1) So, we scroll through the charts of different instruments, and see a good entry point, so let's specify the desired price for the first order in the Price_for_First_Order parameter and the direction in the Trend_Direction parameter, this is already enough for a good deal. (If Price_for_First_Order=0, the position will open immediately at the market price.) 2) T
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Konstantin Kulikov
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This utility trails not each position separately, but the entire profit on the account (by money or by percentage). Activate_Trailing - activation of trailing by money or by percentage of profit.  Start_Trailing - the required profit value to start the trailing.  Size_Trailing - the size of the trailing stop. Min_Value_for_Close - the minimum profit value after the start of trailing to close positions (in case of a large negative gap to stay in the game).  Select_trades - selecting positions t
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Indicators
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Konstantin Kulikov
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The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic   - magic number. If less than 0, positions w
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This system was developed to work with a large number of sets and after a certain time it showed itself well when working at the close of trading on Friday. As a result, this direction of trading became the main one for working with this Expert Advisor. However, you can create your own trading settings and choose any day of the week for trading. The collection of settings sets can be expanded. Currency pairs for which sets are developed: EURUSD, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, GB
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4 (6)
Experts
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Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (5)
Experts
Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
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Matthias Bessler
2644
Matthias Bessler 2024.03.02 09:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

canada1977
221
canada1977 2023.07.28 06:47 
 

first thing first, the seller is a kind person, he is always willing to help you with your questions. Second, I have been running this EA for 2 weeks in real various accounts, it murders the market. This is consistent and hands down this is got to be the best EA that I have have ever used. This just keeps on taking profitable trades. I am using all different settings, in various accounts, and all of them are in the positive. Thanks a lot Konsta for helping people like us stay alive in the market. God bless and Spaceba, Manoj

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2023.07.28 19:19
And thank you very much for your feedback :)
Nail Sharipov
423
Nail Sharipov 2023.06.08 14:45 
 

Отличный бот, брал мт5 сейчас для мт4 советую , 5+ от меня.

jimdog
729
jimdog 2023.05.07 15:22 
 

Update 14.08.23

Actually i have 87 % DD with FPmarkets. Same like the authors signal. Dangerous martingale. Let's see how it's end.

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