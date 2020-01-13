Good Monday

5

The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself. 

Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY.

The expert works from one chart for several currency pairs. If the symbols in the "Market Overview" have a suffix, then specify it in the "Symbol_suffix" expert parameter.

The expert works the same on any timeframe, as it automatically takes the necessary data from multiple timeframes.

Sets optimization was carried out in the MetaTrader5 strategy tester, since there quotes have a floating spread, which makes testing more reliable.

tattila
1303
tattila 2023.03.23 07:10 
 

Simple and good strategy!

Italo Martins da Cruz
1218
Italo Martins da Cruz 2022.09.29 21:35 
 

I purchased the Good Monday EA just over two weeks ago and it's too early to talk about its results, however, the five stars are for the great and fast support, over time and according to the results my account gets, if possible , I will update my review.

Federico Sistri
892
Federico Sistri 2021.07.13 08:21 
 

Excellent expert advisor.

