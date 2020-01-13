Good Monday
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.
Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY.
The expert works from one chart for several currency pairs. If the symbols in the "Market Overview" have a suffix, then specify it in the "Symbol_suffix" expert parameter.
The expert works the same on any timeframe, as it automatically takes the necessary data from multiple timeframes.
Sets optimization was carried out in the MetaTrader5 strategy tester, since there quotes have a floating spread, which makes testing more reliable.
