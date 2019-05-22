FrankoScalp MT5

4.22
Congratulations! You have come to the page of the longest running Expert Advisor on the Forex market!
For more than 5 years, this expert has been at the hearing and in various tops.
On any Forex forums you can find discussion topics for the "FrankoScalp" expert, but only on mql5 you can buy the original updated version of the expert, as well as get in touch with the author and get into the friendly "FrankoScalp" user community.

Purchase details

When you buy an expert, you get it forever (all updates are free), but you have 10 activations. This means that you can use it on 10 computers (or VPS). The number of trading accounts and terminals is unlimited.

A bit of history

In 2012 I plunged into the world of Forex, in 2015 I completely concentrated on automated trading systems, in 2016 I published my first EA - "FrankoScalp".
A couple of years later, a version for MT5 appeared, completely identical to the MT4 version.

The secret of longevity EA "FrankoScalp"

First, let's face it, you won't buy a "money-printing machine" for either $100 or $10,000. This is hard to admit, but necessary in order to stop being disappointed and to work comfortably in Forex (and similar areas). Any Expert Advisor is a trading system with both periods of profit and periods of losses. During periods of loss, most Expert Advisors cease to be supported by their authors, since it is more profitable from a commercial point of view to release a new Expert Advisor, because of this, users become owners of trash and buy new Expert Advisors.
EA "FrankoScalp" is updated during drawdowns and receives new sets of settings, so many users have been using "FrankoScalp" for the 5th year already. Have you ever used a bot that you bought 5 years ago? But this is not the limit. The Expert Advisor has been regularly updated and will be supported all the time while I am in the Forex field. Old sets are periodically corrected + new sets appear, so the EA will not turn into trash and will not be forgotten after a drawdown.

About strategy

  • Primary sets are scalping in quiet times (outside the news), taking into account many nuances, based on the analysis of work on real accounts. Each trade is limited by a Stop Loss, so these sets are suitable for conservative trading (grid or martingale methods are not used).
  • Modified sets - these are sets for those who like "hot". Instead of Stop Loss, averaging positions are used, i.e. the grid and martingale methods are used. Therefore, these sets are suitable for aggressive trading, however, since these sets are based on "Primary sets", in more than 95% of cases, the first trade is closed successfully without an averaging position. This allows these sets to be stable with a moderate amount of risk.
  • Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: USDCHF, EURCHF, CADCHF, USDCAD, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCAD, GBPUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY, USDSGD.

Expert setup

  • Download the latest archive of settings: click.
    • Primary sets are in the "Without GridMartin" folder.
    • Modified sets are in the "With GridMartin" folder.
  • The expert works the same on any timeframe, as it automatically takes the necessary data from multiple timeframes.
    • Check the correctness of EA time autotune using the information in comment #56.
    • The adjustment of the trading lot calculation is described in the article.
    • After setting up, you can send me a screenshot of your terminal for check, it is also possible to check via a remote desktop (teamviewer).
    • The full list of the EA parameters can be found in the blog: click.

    P.S. Pay attention to the useful information in my profile: my page.
    Reviews 38
    tattila
    1313
    tattila 2023.03.23 07:11 
     

    Simple and good strategy!

    Wolfgang Rockert
    2457
    Wolfgang Rockert 2022.01.26 10:30 
     

    Great EA with low DD , i use Samurai-Modernall Profile.. two month always in Profit...

    Xinhe Xiang
    1248
    Xinhe Xiang 2021.12.21 08:59 
     

    ★☆★☆★.在 MQL5 购买的众多主流 EA 中，好评五星级。 兴趣交流腾讯微信（同号）QQ=917552750。★☆★☆★

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    MQL TOOLS SL
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    Andrii Soma
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.76 (140)
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    Konstantin Kulikov
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    Konstantin Kulikov
    4.2 (5)
    Experts
    Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
    Filter:
    ahmed8808
    413
    ahmed8808 2023.11.10 21:25 
     

    Scam. Stay away from it or any other EA this developer creates.

    STAY AWAY FROM IT.

    Konstantin Kulikov
    26810
    Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2023.11.13 16:47
    ...
    tattila
    1313
    tattila 2023.03.23 07:11 
     

    Simple and good strategy!

    Pejman Rafieian
    283
    Pejman Rafieian 2022.04.20 23:38 
     

    I bought this robot almost 2 years ago. Overall, it is not a profitable robot at all. Author gives you different set-up and updates them from time to time. Sometimes he says to turn it off because of the market volatility. It yields very small profits but losses big ones from time to time. I mean all of your small profits will be vanished by just one loss. He and his assisstants in their Telegram channel always put the blame on the brokers mistake and having wrong set-up. They do not accept that the expert is not good enough comparing to the high price that you pay. Since I bought this expert, I have payed for the VPS as well and I have lost money. Most of the comments here to support the product are fake. I would like to take my money back.

    Konstantin Kulikov
    26810
    Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.04.26 22:30
    The most stable sets with SL among all scalping and does not involve the rollover hour (an hour of large spread and slippage): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1095580
    Wolfgang Rockert
    2457
    Wolfgang Rockert 2022.01.26 10:30 
     

    Great EA with low DD , i use Samurai-Modernall Profile.. two month always in Profit...

    Konstantin Kulikov
    26810
    Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.01.26 12:09
    Nice to hear:)
    Xinhe Xiang
    1248
    Xinhe Xiang 2021.12.21 08:59 
     

    ★☆★☆★.在 MQL5 购买的众多主流 EA 中，好评五星级。 兴趣交流腾讯微信（同号）QQ=917552750。★☆★☆★

    Ardjuna
    252
    Ardjuna 2021.11.05 14:52 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Anton Goldberg
    411
    Anton Goldberg 2021.10.06 22:35 
     

    Советник работает на все 100%. Разработчик отзывчив к покупателями, что отлично подходит для построения отношений, основанных на доверии. Рекомендую всем данный продукт!!!

    gammag
    1927
    gammag 2021.08.28 14:18 
     

    It is a versatile EA with different settings according to needs (night and day trading). Author is professional in contact and gives support.

    ow1977mt5
    1349
    ow1977mt5 2021.07.15 13:49 
     

    Not bad.

    Markus Feldinger
    956
    Markus Feldinger 2021.07.04 09:20 
     

    This night scalper needs an update urgently. Not profitable any more. The one setup that used to be highly profitable, "Modern Multilot", works without Stop Loss! Dangerous. His corresponding Frankoscalp Modern Multilot signal just blew up (30-11-2021) by some covid-19 news. Covid News are a tough call, sure, but that's exactly why you should always have a SL. Wait for update.

    Mr. Kulikov is a great developer, check out his GridMartin Conqueror MT5, it's really amazing, but this one, Frankoscalp, he's not working on it any more.

    sobhan kabiryan
    130
    sobhan kabiryan 2021.06.21 08:40 
     

    Hi, I entered the URL, but it still says on the chart, news filter is not use How can I find out if it works properly and its settings are correct and does not miss an opportunity

    Konstantin Kulikov
    26810
    Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2021.06.21 12:09
    Hi,
    in the parameters of the Expert Advisor, you need to set: Use_NewsFilter = true. Also, please note that it is necessary to use not the default settings, but the recommended sets. (At the beginning of the description of each of my EA, the number of the comment to the EA is indicated, which contains the last settings.) Ask questions in private messages to me or in the comments section of EA.
    ANDREI SIMONOV
    182
    ANDREI SIMONOV 2021.06.14 18:32 
     

    FRANKO установил в середине апреля 2021 ! И не жалею, что приобрел этот сов у Константина!!! до сегодняшнего дня показывает хорошую торговлю, не хочу сглазить, поэтому самые важные слова оставлю на конец года 2021 ! Константину хочу пожелать: хороших, грамотных стратегий при создании советников! чтобы не забывал про нас покупателей, потому как мы верим в его успешно созданные советники! Обновления по советникам и сетам от перемены и характера рынка, тоже рады будем видеть;) Спасибо.

    Xing Zhihao
    1373
    Xing Zhihao 2021.03.24 17:24 
     

    It fails again , shit hole

    flolancer
    891
    flolancer 2021.03.22 23:49 
     

    Franko Scalp is a highly recommended Expert Advisor. It is a universal scalper. It is suitable for beginners as the Author offers a suite of sets that have been developed based on statistics of many brokers and withstood the test of time. It is also suitable to experienced EA traders who want to be able to tweak every details of the strategy and create their own. This is a recommendation for beginners: stick to the recommended sets from the Author. At this date these are the ‘Modern Main’ sets, 4 set files in total — one for each currency pair. As you progress, you have many options to improve your strategy. For example, you can test the various delivered set files for your broker and pick the one that are favourable. You are buying more than the price of the expert!

    Baudez Xavier Dominique Thomas Thierry
    298
    Baudez Xavier Dominique Thomas Thierry 2021.03.04 09:51 
     

    I'm very happy about this EA. Frequent updates from Konstantin both on the EA versions and the set files. There is also an open and very active telegram channel where anyone can exchange and contribute. The fact that the author also shares his signals publicly for full transparency is proof of his professionalism.

    SimmoSkippy
    141
    SimmoSkippy 2021.02.27 23:09 
     

    This is my 2nd EA from this author I use on MT5, the support makes setup easy, the support from the authors team is fantastic! I had a good few months with this EA, I have taken out my initial investment now I make money with profits so no risk to my initial investment. I would recommend - regular updates and quick responses from telegram channel also! Profitable for me, be sure set up is correct!

    18sieben
    125
    18sieben 2021.02.22 09:06 
     

    Solid EA and team behind Kulikov' products. Excellent support at any stage like when u install & setup or having hard times due to not optimal use.

    sampat369 sutar
    639
    sampat369 sutar 2021.02.22 06:36 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Xiaolei Lu
    2860
    Xiaolei Lu 2021.01.20 14:25 
     

    Very solid EA! And very niccce author! I cant appreciate more!

    Sammy Boy
    1352
    Sammy Boy 2020.12.28 15:07 
     

    Supportive author and making EA sets easy to install with quick profiles . Tq author

    12
    Reply to review