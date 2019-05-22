FrankoScalp MT5
- Experts
-
Konstantin Kulikov💎 HELPFUL INFORMATION 💎
🔹 Autostart of terminals when rebooting VPS: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736914
- Version: 5.3
- Updated: 3 March 2026
- Activations: 20
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Purchase details
A bit of history
The secret of longevity EA "FrankoScalp"
About strategy
- Primary sets are scalping in quiet times (outside the news), taking into account many nuances, based on the analysis of work on real accounts. Each trade is limited by a Stop Loss, so these sets are suitable for conservative trading (grid or martingale methods are not used).
- Modified sets - these are sets for those who like "hot". Instead of Stop Loss, averaging positions are used, i.e. the grid and martingale methods are used. Therefore, these sets are suitable for aggressive trading, however, since these sets are based on "Primary sets", in more than 95% of cases, the first trade is closed successfully without an averaging position. This allows these sets to be stable with a moderate amount of risk.
- Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: USDCHF, EURCHF, CADCHF, USDCAD, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCAD, GBPUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY, USDSGD.
Expert setup
- Download the latest archive of settings: click.
- Primary sets are in the "Without GridMartin" folder.
- Modified sets are in the "With GridMartin" folder.
- The expert works the same on any timeframe, as it automatically takes the necessary data from multiple timeframes.
- Check the correctness of EA time autotune using the information in comment #56.
- The adjustment of the trading lot calculation is described in the article.
- After setting up, you can send me a screenshot of your terminal for check, it is also possible to check via a remote desktop (teamviewer).
- The full list of the EA parameters can be found in the blog: click.
Simple and good strategy!