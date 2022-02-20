Trading lot size (Money Management setting)

These are the only parameters in the sets/profile that are recommended to be changed at your discretion if you are an inexperienced user.

All my Expert Advisors have several lot calculation schemes. Select one of the schemes (by setting "true") and adjust the lot size in the next parameter, disable the other schemes (by setting "false"). An example is shown in the screenshot.





To check the correctness of the lot calculation, take a look at the chart to which EA is attached and look at the displayed "Lot size" value.









Description of parameters for lot size and MM.

1️⃣ Use_Fix_Lots - enable/disable the fixed trading lot;

> 1️⃣ Value_Fixed_Lot - the value of the fixed lot;

2️⃣ Use_MM_1 - enable/disable the lot value based on balance;

> 2️⃣ Funds_for_001_Lot - amount of funds for 0.01 lot;

3️⃣ Use_MM_2 - enable/disable the lot value as a percent of deposit based on StopLoss;

> 3️⃣ Risk_Percentage - percent of deposit for lot value calculation;

>3️⃣ Use_arbitrary_SL_for_calc_Risk - set an arbitrary StopLoss in the Arbitrary_SL_for_calc_Risk parameter for calculating the lot via Use_MM_2;

>3️⃣ Arbitrary_SL_for_calc_Risk - arbitrary StopLoss for calculating the size of a trading lot (it makes sense to use it in the Grid-Martingale mode);

>2️⃣&3️⃣ Add_Recovery_for_Lots - enable/disable recovery money management (trading lot will not decrease in case of drawdowns); this setting applies to both MM_1 and MM_2.





Frequently asked question: is "Recovery management" different from "Regular management"? The "Recovery MM" is calculated in the same way as the "Regular MM" , but the trading lot will not decrease when there are drawdowns (and funds are withdrawn from the balance)⚠️ . If you want the lot size to be recalculated (for example, when withdrawing part of the funds from the account), then change the lot value or attach the EA to the chart again or reopen the profile or restart the terminal.

In my sets with SL, I use the "Add_Recovery_for_Lots=true" ⚠️





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