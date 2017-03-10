Virtual Trailing SL TP

5

The utility places virtual (hidden from your broker) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌

It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings.

In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions.

Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here: chat "Age of Expert Advisors".

Parameters

  • magic - magic number. If less than 0, positions with any magic number are tracked.
  • only_this_symbol - only chart symbol. If false, positions of any symbols are tracked.
  • Max_total_open_transactions - maximum number of positions opened simultaneously (the lesser the Max_total_open_transactions value, the less memory is consumed by the utility).
  • Slippage - acceptable slippage in points when closing positions (does not work in case of a Market execution).
  • Max_Spread_Close_for_BUY - maximum acceptable spread when closing Buy (in points).
  • Max_Spread_Close_for_SELL - maximum acceptable spread when closing Sell (in points).
  • Close_for_Any_Spread - close positions in case of any spread.
  • Take_Profit - take-profit. 0 - disabled.
  • Stop_Loss - stop loss. 0 - disabled.
  • Breakeven_Start - necessary amount of points from an position Open price for setting a breakeven. 0 - disabled.
  • Breakeven_Plus - increase a breakeven by a number of points.
  • Trailing_Stop -  trailing stop value. 0 - disabled.
  • Trailing_Step - trailing stop step.
  • Trailing_Start - necessary amount of points from an position Open price for setting a trailing stop.
  • Duration_minutes_after_open - necessary amount of minutes after an position Open price for setting a trailing stop.
  • draw marks - draws marks of levels on chart (only for the chart to which the utility is attached).
  • open Buy for Tester - open the position of Buy in a Strategy Tester.
  • open Sell for Tester - open the position of Sell in a Strategy Tester.

For ease standard points are always indicated in the parameters (by the 4th digit). On five-digit brokers points are recalculated automatically.


Real (standard) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44031

Pay attention to the useful information in my profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/test-standart
Reviews 4
Jodche
516
Jodche 2024.02.29 13:36 
 

Excellent helper.

Kelli Bardley
237
Kelli Bardley 2023.05.14 17:03 
 

I really like this EA. It does exactly what I expected it to do. The seller answered my question quickly and clearly. I am very happy with this purchase!

Pauamma
27
Pauamma 2017.04.20 11:59 
 

Perfect tool

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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
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BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
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This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
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Utilities
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Utilities
Sometimes the markets are in such a trending phase that it is impossible not to notice and it is enough to simply buy with the trend. 1) So, we scroll through the charts of different instruments, and see a good entry point, so let's specify the desired price for the first order in the Price_for_First_Order parameter and the direction in the Trend_Direction parameter, this is already enough for a good deal. (If Price_for_First_Order=0, the position will open immediately at the market price.) 2) T
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Konstantin Kulikov
Utilities
This utility trails not each position separately, but the entire profit on the account (by money or by percentage). Activate_Trailing - activation of trailing by money or by percentage of profit.  Start_Trailing - the required profit value to start the trailing.  Size_Trailing - the size of the trailing stop. Min_Value_for_Close - the minimum profit value after the start of trailing to close positions (in case of a large negative gap to stay in the game).  Select_trades - selecting positions t
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Indicators
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Utilities
The utility places virtual (hidden from your broker) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic   - magic n
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Konstantin Kulikov
Utilities
The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic   - magic number. If less than 0, positions w
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This system was developed to work with a large number of sets and after a certain time it showed itself well when working at the close of trading on Friday. As a result, this direction of trading became the main one for working with this Expert Advisor. However, you can create your own trading settings and choose any day of the week for trading. The collection of settings sets can be expanded. Currency pairs for which sets are developed: EURUSD, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, GB
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Konstantin Kulikov
4 (6)
Experts
An automated trading system with smart entry/exit algorithms that uses grid and martingale techniques to maximize profits. You can search for current signals on this page, or write me a personal message: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart The default settings ( M1 timeframe ) are suitable for currency pairs, especially for pairs with GBP. All new sets appear here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 A description of the Expert's parameters can be found in the comment th
GoldenScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (5)
Experts
Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
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Jodche
516
Jodche 2024.02.29 13:36 
 

Excellent helper.

Kelli Bardley
237
Kelli Bardley 2023.05.14 17:03 
 

I really like this EA. It does exactly what I expected it to do. The seller answered my question quickly and clearly. I am very happy with this purchase!

Konstantin Kulikov
26809
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2023.05.14 20:37
Thank you!
Saleh Alghanem
1690
Saleh Alghanem 2020.11.09 11:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Konstantin Kulikov
26809
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2021.01.25 18:38
Hi, to disable, you can set zero values in the corresponding parameters:
- if Trailing_Stop=0, then trailing stop disabled;
- if Breakeven_Start=0, then breakeven disabled.
Pauamma
27
Pauamma 2017.04.20 11:59 
 

Perfect tool

Reply to review