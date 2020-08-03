Breakthrough Strategy MT5

4.2

This system was developed to work with a large number of sets and after a certain time it showed itself well when working at the close of trading on Friday. As a result, this direction of trading became the main one for working with this Expert Advisor. However, you can create your own trading settings and choose any day of the week for trading. The collection of settings sets can be expanded.

  • Currency pairs for which sets are developed: EURUSD, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, CADCHF, AUDCAD.
  • The expert works from one chart for all currency pairs. If the symbols in the "Market Watch" have a suffix, then specify it in the expert parameter "Symbol_suffix".
  • Signals monitoring
  • Version for MT4
  • >>>Chat<<<


Expert setup

  • Download the latest settings archive from blog №1.
  • The expert works the same on any timeframe, as it automatically takes the necessary data from multiple timeframes.
  • Check the correctness of EA time autotune using the information in blog №2.
  • The adjustment of the trading lot calculation is described in blog №3.
  • After setting up, you can send me a screenshot of your terminal for check, it is also possible to check via a remote desktop (teamviewer).
  • The full list of the EA parameters can be found in blog №4.

P.S. Pay attention to the useful information in my profile.

Reviews 15
Harald Vrecko
50
Harald Vrecko 2025.02.21 07:32 
 

wowowowow

Nice Trader
3491
Aller Uja 2024.04.29 13:45 
 

The EA works well, thanks to the developer for making all settings readily available, good job, thanks!

Yasir Ammar Raheem Al Kinani
789
Yasir Ammar Raheem Al Kinani 2022.10.30 17:45 
 

this ea very good trade on friday and make good profit .. thank you

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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Peter Robert Grange
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Experts
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Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
Experts
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Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
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Konstantin Kulikov
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Key Levels Market — Smart Supply & Demand Zone Finder Key Levels Market is a robust technical indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to automatically identify and plot key market interest zones. It pinpoints areas where the balance of power shifts between Bulls and Bears, saving you hours of manual chart analysis. After purchasing, please make sure to contact me via MQL5 private messages to receive the comprehensive manual and your bonus gift. Core Features: Automatic Zone Detection: Instantly ide
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Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
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Utilities
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Experts
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Konstantin Kulikov
5 (2)
Experts
This EA trades a weekly GAP, opening trades on the Friday before the market close and closing trades on Monday morning. The expert works from one chart for all currency pairs:   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, CHFJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD. If the symbols in the "Market Watch" have a suffix, then specify it in the expert parameter "Symbol_suffix". Signals monitoring Version for MT5 >>> Chat <<< Expe
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Konstantin Kulikov
4 (3)
Experts
Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
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Konstantin Kulikov
4.38 (16)
Utilities
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode. >>> Chat <<< The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work.   In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (
Buy by Trend MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilities
Sometimes the markets are in such a trending phase that it is impossible not to notice and it is enough to simply buy with the trend. 1) So, we scroll through the charts of different instruments, and see a good entry point, so let's specify the desired price for the first order in the Price_for_First_Order parameter and the direction in the Trend_Direction parameter, this is already enough for a good deal. (If Price_for_First_Order=0, the position will open immediately at the market price.) 2) T
Total Trailing MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilities
This utility trails not each position separately, but the entire profit on the account (by money or by percentage). Activate_Trailing - activation of trailing by money or by percentage of profit.  Start_Trailing - the required profit value to start the trailing.  Size_Trailing - the size of the trailing stop. Min_Value_for_Close - the minimum profit value after the start of trailing to close positions (in case of a large negative gap to stay in the game).  Select_trades - selecting positions t
Key Levels Market MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Indicators
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Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
The utility places virtual (hidden from your broker) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic   - magic n
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Konstantin Kulikov
Utilities
The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic   - magic number. If less than 0, positions w
GridMartin Conqueror MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4 (6)
Experts
An automated trading system with smart entry/exit algorithms that uses grid and martingale techniques to maximize profits. You can search for current signals on this page, or write me a personal message: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart The default settings ( M1 timeframe ) are suitable for currency pairs, especially for pairs with GBP. All new sets appear here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 A description of the Expert's parameters can be found in the comment th
GoldenScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (5)
Experts
Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
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Harald Vrecko
50
Harald Vrecko 2025.02.21 07:32 
 

wowowowow

Nice Trader
3491
Aller Uja 2024.04.29 13:45 
 

The EA works well, thanks to the developer for making all settings readily available, good job, thanks!

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2024.04.30 14:05
Thank you for your support, it is very valuable to me.
Yasir Ammar Raheem Al Kinani
789
Yasir Ammar Raheem Al Kinani 2022.10.30 17:45 
 

this ea very good trade on friday and make good profit .. thank you

[Deleted] 2021.09.21 17:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Xing Zhihao
1373
Xing Zhihao 2021.03.24 17:24 
 

shit hole

Xiaolei Lu
2860
Xiaolei Lu 2021.01.20 14:26 
 

Very solid EA! And very niccce author! I cant appreciate more!

yunji2007
27
yunji2007 2021.01.07 10:20 
 

EA is very good. I have bought the MT5 version. I had been testing it for a long time before I decided to buy it. Although there was a big loss last time, because of the brexit problem. But this is a low probability event. I believe this EA can still make stable profits. But I still have a problem. I bought the MT5 version. Because of some reasons need to change to MT4 account, the author can give a MT4 version? You can see my MT5 purchase record, thank you very much!

Sammy Boy
1352
Sammy Boy 2020.12.28 15:03 
 

Excellent EA .. Excellent supportive author.

Oleksandr Vlasenko
990
Oleksandr Vlasenko 2020.12.04 18:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

richard whittle
1089
richard whittle 2020.11.20 07:02 
 

1 month review. Wins are small, Losses are huge. Avoid if you have IC Markets.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2020.11.20 15:45
This guy is a crook.
He writes that my EA is bad, and after that he buys another EA of mine! Then why?! (before that he bought "FrankoScalp" and there was also a negative review right away, you can see his review there)
In private message, he asks for money to correct the review from negative to positive.
I urge the MQL administration to ban him!
I am attaching a screenshot: http://prntscr.com/vmvxif
Evgeny Mikhaylov
924
Evgeny Mikhaylov 2020.11.07 11:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fxresults
3801
fxresults 2020.11.05 01:57 
 

Very stable EA. This has one of the longest track records on a live account I have ever seen in FX.

Chang Po Chung
479
Chang Po Chung 2020.10.31 15:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ricardo Ciarlo De Meo
706
Ricardo Ciarlo De Meo 2020.10.22 08:20 
 

Excellent EA, excellent strategy.

PUI SIU GEOFFREY CHEN
2285
PUI SIU GEOFFREY CHEN 2020.10.19 16:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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