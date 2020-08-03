Breakthrough Strategy MT5
- Experts
-
Konstantin Kulikov💎 HELPFUL INFORMATION 💎
🔹 Autostart of terminals when rebooting VPS: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736914
- Version: 3.3
- Updated: 1 April 2026
- Activations: 20
This system was developed to work with a large number of sets and after a certain time it showed itself well when working at the close of trading on Friday. As a result, this direction of trading became the main one for working with this Expert Advisor. However, you can create your own trading settings and choose any day of the week for trading. The collection of settings sets can be expanded.
- Currency pairs for which sets are developed: EURUSD, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, CADCHF, AUDCAD.
- The expert works from one chart for all currency pairs. If the symbols in the "Market Watch" have a suffix, then specify it in the expert parameter "Symbol_suffix".
- Signals monitoring
- Version for MT4
- >>>Chat<<<
Expert setup
- Download the latest settings archive from blog №1.
- The expert works the same on any timeframe, as it automatically takes the necessary data from multiple timeframes.
- Check the correctness of EA time autotune using the information in blog №2.
- The adjustment of the trading lot calculation is described in blog №3.
- After setting up, you can send me a screenshot of your terminal for check, it is also possible to check via a remote desktop (teamviewer).
- The full list of the EA parameters can be found in blog №4.
P.S. Pay attention to the useful information in my profile.
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