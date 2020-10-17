Friday Monday MT5

3.71

This EA trades a weekly GAP, opening trades on the Friday before the market close and closing trades on Monday morning.

  • The expert works from one chart for all currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, CHFJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD.
  • If the symbols in the "Market Watch" have a suffix, then specify it in the expert parameter "Symbol_suffix".
  • Signals monitoring
  • Version for MT4

>>>Chat<<<

Expert setup

  • Download the latest settings archive from blog №1.
  • The expert works the same on any timeframe, as it automatically takes the necessary data from multiple timeframes.
  • Check the correctness of EA time autotune using the information in blog №2.
  • The adjustment of the trading lot calculation is described in blog №3.
  • After setting up, you can send me a screenshot of your terminal for check, it is also possible to check via a remote desktop (teamviewer).

P.S. Pay attention to the useful information in my profile.

Reviews 10
Sammy Boy
1352
Sammy Boy 2020.12.28 15:09 
 

Unique strategy from a unique masterful author.

fxresults
3801
fxresults 2020.11.05 01:58 
 

Another high quality product from a great honest Author. This is good for all types of traders from newbies because it is so simple to use to advanced because of the consistent returns it delivers.

Moreno Dainese
1880
Moreno Dainese 2020.10.31 16:30 
 

Kostantin's robots are the best .. I recommend buying with your eyes closed !!!

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Sometimes the markets are in such a trending phase that it is impossible not to notice and it is enough to simply buy with the trend. 1) So, we scroll through the charts of different instruments, and see a good entry point, so let's specify the desired price for the first order in the Price_for_First_Order parameter and the direction in the Trend_Direction parameter, this is already enough for a good deal. (If Price_for_First_Order=0, the position will open immediately at the market price.) 2) T
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Key Levels Market MT4
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The utility places virtual (hidden from your broker) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic   - magic n
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The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic   - magic number. If less than 0, positions w
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4.2 (10)
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This system was developed to work with a large number of sets and after a certain time it showed itself well when working at the close of trading on Friday. As a result, this direction of trading became the main one for working with this Expert Advisor. However, you can create your own trading settings and choose any day of the week for trading. The collection of settings sets can be expanded. Currency pairs for which sets are developed: EURUSD, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, GB
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4 (6)
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An automated trading system with smart entry/exit algorithms that uses grid and martingale techniques to maximize profits. You can search for current signals on this page, or write me a personal message: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart The default settings ( M1 timeframe ) are suitable for currency pairs, especially for pairs with GBP. All new sets appear here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 A description of the Expert's parameters can be found in the comment th
GoldenScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (5)
Experts
Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
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Pejman Rafieian
283
Pejman Rafieian 2022.04.21 00:18 
 

I purchased this product almost 2 years ago along with Francoscalp. It is not profitable at all. It buys on Fridays and sells on Mondays only and no activity other days. It achieves small profits but a big loss destroys all of your profits. The author and assisstant in Telegram channel advise to turn it off from time to time, change the setting and try good brokers. None of their advices work but they do not accept that robot does not work good. Since I bought it I lost a lot of money in addition to the high price for the product itself. I would like to take my money paid for the robot back.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.04.26 21:48
Here is the monitoring of this EA on a broker that is not optimal for this strategy: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1040409
AlexeyTeno
122
AlexeyTeno 2022.02.03 04:02 
 

На AlfaForex большинство сделок убыточные. На Roboforex большинство сделок прибыльные.

Stephanie Nicole Chavez
1332
Stephanie Nicole Chavez 2021.07.25 20:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Xing Zhihao
1373
Xing Zhihao 2021.03.24 17:24 
 

shit hole

Sammy Boy
1352
Sammy Boy 2020.12.28 15:09 
 

Unique strategy from a unique masterful author.

Melina Ayelen
134
Melina Ayelen 2020.11.17 16:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fxresults
3801
fxresults 2020.11.05 01:58 
 

Another high quality product from a great honest Author. This is good for all types of traders from newbies because it is so simple to use to advanced because of the consistent returns it delivers.

Moreno Dainese
1880
Moreno Dainese 2020.10.31 16:30 
 

Kostantin's robots are the best .. I recommend buying with your eyes closed !!!

Chang Po Chung
479
Chang Po Chung 2020.10.31 15:44 
 

I have used breakthrough for long time already. now, i use Friday-Monday with it and it showed me great performance. Thanks Konstantin

Xiaolei Lu
2860
Xiaolei Lu 2020.10.22 16:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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