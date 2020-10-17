Friday Monday MT5
- Experts
-
Konstantin Kulikov💎 HELPFUL INFORMATION 💎
🔹 Autostart of terminals when rebooting VPS: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736914
- Version: 2.31
- Updated: 1 April 2026
- Activations: 20
This EA trades a weekly GAP, opening trades on the Friday before the market close and closing trades on Monday morning.
- The expert works from one chart for all currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, CHFJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD.
- If the symbols in the "Market Watch" have a suffix, then specify it in the expert parameter "Symbol_suffix".
- Signals monitoring
- Version for MT4
>>>Chat<<<
Expert setup
- Download the latest settings archive from blog №1.
- The expert works the same on any timeframe, as it automatically takes the necessary data from multiple timeframes.
- Check the correctness of EA time autotune using the information in blog №2.
- The adjustment of the trading lot calculation is described in blog №3.
- After setting up, you can send me a screenshot of your terminal for check, it is also possible to check via a remote desktop (teamviewer).
P.S. Pay attention to the useful information in my profile.
Unique strategy from a unique masterful author.