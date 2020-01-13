Trailing by SAR

Tracking positions using trailing on the Parabolic SAR indicator.

It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings.

In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions.

Parameters

  • Select_Magic - selection of magic numbers. Positions with selected magic numbers will be accompanied by.
  • Select_Symbol - selection of symbols. Positions with selected symbols will be accompanied by.
  • TimeFrame_for_SAR - Timeframe for SAR indicator.
  • Step_SAR - price increment step (acceleration factor) for SAR indicator.
  • Maximum_SAR - maximum value of step for SAR indicator.
  • SAR_at_Profit - use trailing by SAR only in profitable zone.
  • open Buy for Tester - open the position of Buy in a Strategy Tester.
  • open Sell for Tester - open the position of Sell in a Strategy Tester.

Version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45398

Pay attention to the useful information in my profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/test-standart


Gellet Manchenella
478
Ruengrit Loondecha
3766
