Modify Order SL TP
- Utilities
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Konstantin Kulikov💎 HELPFUL INFORMATION 💎
🔹 Autostart of terminals when rebooting VPS: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736914
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 13 September 2025
The utility places stop loss and take profit for opened orders.
It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings.
Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here: chat "Age of Expert Advisors".
Parameters
- magic - magic number. If less than 0, orders with any magic number are processed.
- Select_Symbol - selection of symbols. Positions with selected symbols will be accompanied by.
- Take_Profit - take profit (TP). If the value is less than 0, then TP does not change. If the value equal to 0, TP is nullified (removed).
- Stop_Loss - stop loss (SL). If the value is less than 0, then SL does not change. If the value equal to 0, SL is nullified (removed).
- Single_change_stops_for_each_position - TP/SL will change once for each order, then you can change TP/SL at your discretion, the utility will not return its values.
- Delay_in_seconds_for_new_trades - allows you to set a delay in seconds when placing TP/SL for newly opened positions. Works with values greater than 0.
For ease standard points are always indicated in the parameters (by the 4th digit). On five-digit brokers points are recalculated automatically.
Pay attention to the useful information in my profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/test-standart
This is an excellent utility. It's very useful! Thank you!