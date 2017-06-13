Modify Order SL TP

5

The utility places stop loss and take profit for opened orders.

It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings.

Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here: chat "Age of Expert Advisors".

Parameters

  • magic - magic number. If less than 0, orders with any magic number are processed.
  • Select_Symbol - selection of symbols. Positions with selected symbols will be accompanied by.
  • Take_Profit - take profit (TP). If the value is less than 0, then TP does not change. If the value equal to 0, TP is nullified (removed).
  • Stop_Loss - stop loss (SL). If the value is less than 0, then SL does not change. If the value equal to 0, SL is nullified (removed).
  • Single_change_stops_for_each_position - TP/SL will change once for each order, then you can change TP/SL at your discretion, the utility will not return its values.
  • Delay_in_seconds_for_new_trades - allows you to set a delay in seconds when placing TP/SL for newly opened positions. Works with values greater than 0.

For ease standard points are always indicated in the parameters (by the 4th digit). On five-digit brokers points are recalculated automatically.

Pay attention to the useful information in my profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/test-standart
Reviews 2
Kelli Bardley
237
Kelli Bardley 2023.05.26 23:49 
 

This is an excellent utility. It's very useful! Thank you!

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Siarhei Vashchylka
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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Konstantin Kulikov
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The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic  - magic number. If less than 0, positions wi
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Experts
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4 (3)
Experts
Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
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Konstantin Kulikov
4.38 (16)
Utilities
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode. >>> Chat <<< The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work.   In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (
Buy by Trend MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilities
Sometimes the markets are in such a trending phase that it is impossible not to notice and it is enough to simply buy with the trend. 1) So, we scroll through the charts of different instruments, and see a good entry point, so let's specify the desired price for the first order in the Price_for_First_Order parameter and the direction in the Trend_Direction parameter, this is already enough for a good deal. (If Price_for_First_Order=0, the position will open immediately at the market price.) 2) T
Total Trailing MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilities
This utility trails not each position separately, but the entire profit on the account (by money or by percentage). Activate_Trailing - activation of trailing by money or by percentage of profit.  Start_Trailing - the required profit value to start the trailing.  Size_Trailing - the size of the trailing stop. Min_Value_for_Close - the minimum profit value after the start of trailing to close positions (in case of a large negative gap to stay in the game).  Select_trades - selecting positions t
Key Levels Market MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Indicators
Key Levels Market — Smart Supply & Demand Zone Finder Key Levels Market   is a robust technical indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to automatically identify and plot key market interest zones. It pinpoints areas where the balance of power shifts between Bulls and Bears, saving you hours of manual chart analysis. After purchasing, please make sure to contact me via MQL5 private messages to receive the comprehensive manual and your bonus gift. Core Features: Automatic Zone Detection:   Instantly
Virtual Trailing SL TP MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
The utility places virtual (hidden from your broker) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic   - magic n
Trailing and SL TP MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilities
The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic   - magic number. If less than 0, positions w
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Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (10)
Experts
This system was developed to work with a large number of sets and after a certain time it showed itself well when working at the close of trading on Friday. As a result, this direction of trading became the main one for working with this Expert Advisor. However, you can create your own trading settings and choose any day of the week for trading. The collection of settings sets can be expanded. Currency pairs for which sets are developed: EURUSD, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, GB
GridMartin Conqueror MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4 (6)
Experts
An automated trading system with smart entry/exit algorithms that uses grid and martingale techniques to maximize profits. You can search for current signals on this page, or write me a personal message: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart The default settings ( M1 timeframe ) are suitable for currency pairs, especially for pairs with GBP. All new sets appear here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 A description of the Expert's parameters can be found in the comment th
GoldenScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (5)
Experts
Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
Filter:
Kelli Bardley
237
Kelli Bardley 2023.05.26 23:49 
 

This is an excellent utility. It's very useful! Thank you!

Konstantin Kulikov
26810
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2023.05.28 10:57
Thank you)
Konstantin
180
Konstantin 2022.01.17 21:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Konstantin Kulikov
26810
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.01.26 12:17
Thank you for your appreciation :)
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