Angry predator

Opening price: $49

(6 of 10 copies left)
Get your copy before price goes up!

Next price: $99

Angry Predator is a proffessional made EA with a lot of money management options, such as martingale and autolots. Its a trend based expert with standard indicators that are put together.


Monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/829058 (just started)


All settings are pre-defined for indicators, See screenshots for money management settings. Be careful with martingale setting if you do not know the risks.

Timeframe: H1

Symbol: Created for USDCAD, but works with other currency aswell

Recommended balance: $1000 or more

Minimum balance: $100 (without martinagle and autolots)


Features:

  • Every trade is protected with stop-loss
  • Fully customized martingale (on/off and multiplier settings)
  • Customized Autolots
  • Tested with 99.90% data with different spread

IMPORTANT!

Do NOT activate martingale if you dont know the risks involved!


Parameters:

  • Use autolots - Autolot is enabled if set to true
  • Lots per amount in balanceSets 0.01 lots per amount in equity ($500 in equity and valut 100 will give 0.05 lots)
  • Use Martingale - Martingale is enabled if set to true
  • Martingale multiplier - Multiplies lots if a trade is lost
  • Max lots per trade - Set max lots. 
  • Entry lots if autolots false - Fixed lots when autolots = false
  • Entry lots if autolots true - Set correct value depending on minimum lots by broker. 
  • Stop loss - Set stoploss
  • Take profit - Set take profit
  • %K Period - Set K period for stochastic
  • %D Period - Set D period for stochastic
  • Period - Set period for standard deviation
  • Level - Set level for Accelerator oscillator
  • Period - Set another period for standard deviation
  • Magic number - Set the magic number

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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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