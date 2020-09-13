Opening price: $49 (6 of 10 copies left) Get your copy before price goes up!

Next price: $99

Angry Predator is a proffessional made EA with a lot of money management options, such as martingale and autolots. Its a trend based expert with standard indicators that are put together.





Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/829058 (just started)





All settings are pre-defined for indicators, See screenshots for money management settings. Be careful with martingale setting if you do not know the risks.

Timeframe: H1

Symbol: Created for USDCAD, but works with other currency aswell

Recommended balance: $1000 or more

Minimum balance: $100 (without martinagle and autolots)





Features:

Every trade is protected with stop-loss

Fully customized martingale (on/off and multiplier settings)

martingale (on/off and multiplier settings) Customized Autolots

Tested with 99.90% data with different spread

data with different spread



IMPORTANT! Do NOT activate martingale if you dont know the risks involved!





Parameters: