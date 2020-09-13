Angry predator
- Experts
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Jose Daniel Stromberg MartinezI am a professional developer /tester. I have been working with this proffession for 5 years. Main developments and testing is for software for car sales.
I have been working with automatied trading for 3 years on my spare time, but now its time to take it to another level.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 September 2020
- Activations: 10
Opening price: $49
Angry Predator is a proffessional made EA with a lot of money management options, such as martingale and autolots. Its a trend based expert with standard indicators that are put together.
Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/829058 (just started)
All settings are pre-defined for indicators, See screenshots for money management settings. Be careful with martingale setting if you do not know the risks.
Timeframe: H1
Symbol: Created for USDCAD, but works with other currency aswell
Recommended balance: $1000 or more
Minimum balance: $100 (without martinagle and autolots)
Features:
- Every trade is protected with stop-loss
- Fully customized martingale (on/off and multiplier settings)
- Customized Autolots
- Tested with 99.90% data with different spread
IMPORTANT!
Do NOT activate martingale if you dont know the risks involved!
Parameters:
- Use autolots - Autolot is enabled if set to true
- Lots per amount in balance - Sets 0.01 lots per amount in equity ($500 in equity and valut 100 will give 0.05 lots)
- Use Martingale - Martingale is enabled if set to true
- Martingale multiplier - Multiplies lots if a trade is lost
- Max lots per trade - Set max lots.
- Entry lots if autolots false - Fixed lots when autolots = false
- Entry lots if autolots true - Set correct value depending on minimum lots by broker.
- Stop loss - Set stoploss
- Take profit - Set take profit
- %K Period - Set K period for stochastic
- %D Period - Set D period for stochastic
- Period - Set period for standard deviation
- Level - Set level for Accelerator oscillator
- Period - Set another period for standard deviation
- Magic number - Set the magic number