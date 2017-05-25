Breakthrough Strategy

4.42

This system was developed to work with a large number of sets and after a certain time it showed itself well when working at the close of trading on Friday. As a result, this direction of trading became the main one for working with this Expert Advisor. However, you can create your own trading settings and choose any day of the week for trading. The collection of settings sets can be expanded.

  • Currency pairs for which sets are developed: EURUSD, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, CADCHF, AUDCAD.
  • The expert works from one chart for all currency pairs. If the symbols in the "Market Watch" have a suffix, then specify it in the expert parameter "Symbol_suffix". 
  • Signals monitoring
  • Version for MT5
  • >>>Chat<<<


Expert setup

  • Download the latest settings archive from blog №1.
  • The expert works the same on any timeframe, as it automatically takes the necessary data from multiple timeframes. Backtesting is recommended on the M1 timeframe. Backtesting on all symbols at once (Use_Symbols_from_Line = true) is only possible in the MT5 tester (in real work the versions are identical).
  • In order to activate the News filter function, enable "Allow WebRequest" and add news site to the URL list in the terminal settings. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (delete the space): https://  sslecal2.investing.com
  • Check the correctness of EA time autotune using the information in blog №2.
  • The adjustment of the trading lot calculation is described in blog №3.
  • After setting up, you can send me a screenshot of your terminal for check, it is also possible to check via a remote desktop (teamviewer).
  • The full list of the EA parameters can be found in blog №4.

P.S. Pay attention to the useful information in my profile.

Reviews 39
Sound of dawn sqd
460
Sound of dawn sqd 2023.03.31 04:38 
 

使用了一段时间，效果不错，设置新颖，长期程序需要足够的耐心

Italo Martins da Cruz
1218
Italo Martins da Cruz 2022.09.29 21:37 
 

I purchased the Breakthrough Strategy EA just over two weeks ago and it's too early to talk about its results, however, the five stars are for the great and fast support, over time and according to the results my account gets, if possible , I will update my review.

Shumini8 请添加微信
1629
Shumini8 请添加微信 2022.09.14 03:20 
 

我购买了作者好几个EA，非常好，信号时间足够长，值得信赖！I bought several EA from the author, very good, signal time is long enough to be trustworthy。

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Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
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Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
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Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
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Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
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5 (2)
Experts
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4 (3)
Experts
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Indicators
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5 (1)
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Breakthrough Strategy MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (10)
Experts
This system was developed to work with a large number of sets and after a certain time it showed itself well when working at the close of trading on Friday. As a result, this direction of trading became the main one for working with this Expert Advisor. However, you can create your own trading settings and choose any day of the week for trading. The collection of settings sets can be expanded. Currency pairs for which sets are developed: EURUSD, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, GB
GridMartin Conqueror MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4 (6)
Experts
An automated trading system with smart entry/exit algorithms that uses grid and martingale techniques to maximize profits. You can search for current signals on this page, or write me a personal message: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart The default settings ( M1 timeframe ) are suitable for currency pairs, especially for pairs with GBP. All new sets appear here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 A description of the Expert's parameters can be found in the comment th
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Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (5)
Experts
Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
Filter:
Sound of dawn sqd
460
Sound of dawn sqd 2023.03.31 04:38 
 

使用了一段时间，效果不错，设置新颖，长期程序需要足够的耐心

Italo Martins da Cruz
1218
Italo Martins da Cruz 2022.09.29 21:37 
 

I purchased the Breakthrough Strategy EA just over two weeks ago and it's too early to talk about its results, however, the five stars are for the great and fast support, over time and according to the results my account gets, if possible , I will update my review.

Shumini8 请添加微信
1629
Shumini8 请添加微信 2022.09.14 03:20 
 

我购买了作者好几个EA，非常好，信号时间足够长，值得信赖！I bought several EA from the author, very good, signal time is long enough to be trustworthy。

Maya Rivera
168
Maya Rivera 2022.09.09 06:59 
 

I've been using BS for a few months and getting steady profits. My results are consistent with the author's signal. Konstantin is supportive and replies to questions promptly. Thank you Konstantin for your excellent work.

Mikhail Rozhkov
884
Mikhail Rozhkov 2022.01.15 16:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Konstantin Kulikov
26809
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.01.26 12:19
from the heart)
dtproholding
426
dtproholding 2021.06.18 10:24 
 

Not sure about the bad reviews below (wrong set up I guess as it is not the easiest to do correctly) - I had it for about 4 months now, using it with Franko scalp on 1 account - one of my favourite set up, constant profit every week, can't ask for more.

Markus Feldinger
956
Markus Feldinger 2021.04.20 14:44 
 

You must be mad to buy this EA. Just look at the signal! It's not profitable any more. I used it for two months in Demo - a huge waste of time and money. It's trading on Friday to Monday, and EVERY WEEKEND, it has produced a huge loss. It's trading in the most dangerous time of the week, Friday night, in a time of huge spreads, without any clue or perceivable concept. I asked the author for refund, because I spent a lot fo money for an expert that clearly doesn't work at all. If you buy a car that doesn't drive, wouldn't you want your money back? But he declined. He offered me to buy another EA from his for a discount, but I didn't want to throw more money in the gutter. Instead of refunding me, he wants to make more money with me: thank you sir, but no sir. Also, this EA uses a great deal of CPU time and power. You will have to open 20 charts, so it really slows down your server. Bear in mind that MT4 is more CPU intense than MT5. I had to rent 4 more cores to make this EA work. So also here you will spend a lot of money. For a return of losses only. Avoid.

Konstantin Kulikov
26809
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2021.04.28 13:25
Power complaints are weird, I have minimal costs: http://prntscr.com/1273xdp
Use this (restart your terminal after that): http://prntscr.com/12740a5
[Deleted] 2021.03.22 04:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

GalaxyFund
153
GalaxyFund 2021.02.24 08:29 
 

Very promising system, 5 stars!

Ye Yang
303
Ye Yang 2021.02.23 00:31 
 

It's profitable in the long run, which may be the only ea that makes money in the long run on mql5

Aleksandr Chumovitckii
171
Aleksandr Chumovitckii 2021.02.02 08:13 
 

Only losses for the third month. Here only the author makes money on sales. Also, the author cheats with monitoring. Disables trading on some pairs when only losses.

Konstantin Kulikov
26809
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2021.02.02 14:09
After a huge gap in December due to Brexit uncertainty, GBP pairs were turned off for several weeks due to caution, it was reported. Now all pairs are working normally. My signal also shows negative dynamics for the last 3 months (although in fact it is only two months, since February has just begun and I hope it will be profitable), but the overall growth is much higher than the average profit, so the situation is normal ( https://prnt.sc/y0rteb ) . Each year ended in profit, and the situation with a three-month drawdown was already there, this is normal, there are both bad and good streaks. The main thing is the annual profit (or the total profit for a longer period).
Xiaolei Lu
2860
Xiaolei Lu 2021.01.20 14:26 
 

Very solid EA! And very niccce author! I cant appreciate more!

Andrey Boyko
1270
Andrey Boyko 2020.12.07 20:30 
 

Отличный советник. Хорошая прибыль при малых рисках. Арендовал советник 3 месяца назад и установил на реальный счёт. Отработал на отлично. Сегодня приобрёл советник. Спасибо Константину за хорошую работу. Great EA. Good risk/profit ratio. EA was rented 3 months ago and installed on real account for testing. Result of trading is awesome.Today I have bought the product. Many Thanks to Konstantin for his excellent job.

Cosmas Moses Boniface
292
Cosmas Moses Boniface 2020.12.04 23:25 
 

author give very good support and excellent communication . Will update EA result soon

15/1/2021 - so far the ea work great and gain some profit until now .

18/2/2021 - at the moment the EA are under performance , still to early to conclude any ( barely make some profits) . Hope the market will be in our favor in the next few months

19/2/2021- i have issue with the EA after the update . Author responds and handle the problem very good . Now the EA work great .

Abdulaziz Ahmed Mubarak Omar Almenhali
328
Abdulaziz Ahmed Mubarak Omar Almenhali 2020.11.22 14:58 
 

Risky.. wiped out 25% of my account in one weekend. i believe the author should work on other set of files that work during the week as well

Marcos Loeza
36
Marcos Loeza 2020.11.17 16:05 
 

17/11/20 It keeps stable and author always reply and keep it updated. 10/10 20/07/20 Top strategies and also support. Konstantin is very honest and sell EAs that have a monitored signal so you can see how they perform in real market. Keep it up!

EA seeker KIM
81
EA seeker KIM 2020.11.07 11:45 
 

long live result made me buy this EA

Guilai Zhang
969
Guilai Zhang 2020.11.04 01:55 
 

This is one of the best EA in the market, I used it for more than one year and got good profit.

leede
207
leede 2020.11.02 01:29 
 

My biggest concern when purchasing an EA is if the EA provider will be able to provide plenty of support from asking lots of questions to guidance on how to set it up and after ongoing support service. All of my concerns has disappeared when i spoke with Konstantin, he was very patient with me with answering all my questions and had guided me through the steps I've needed to get the EA up and running. He has made my experience in setting up the EA at ease.

Positives

1. Very helpful and very patience with handling all my own questions

2. Has checked up with me to see if i had everything up and running perfectly

3. He is very transparent, honest and have integrity ( which is very rare to find in this community)

4.Always want to do right for the clients.

5. Profitable strategy

6. Always provide updates with the EA and any changes that it made for the benefit of the EA itself.

tattila
1313
tattila 2020.10.24 16:39 
 

Great support, great products!

12
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