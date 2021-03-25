GridMartin Conqueror MT5
- Experts
-
Konstantin Kulikov💎 HELPFUL INFORMATION 💎
🔹 Autostart of terminals when rebooting VPS: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736914
- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 31 March 2025
- Activations: 20
You can search for current signals on this page, or write me a personal message: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart
- The default settings (M1 timeframe) are suitable for currency pairs, especially for pairs with GBP.
- All new sets appear here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929
- A description of the Expert's parameters can be found in the comment thread.
- Version for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32758
Highlights to pay attention to
During live operation of the expert the GMT offset parameter is determined automatically based on local time of the computer (GMT_Offset_AUTO=true). This parameter provides synchronization of the expert settings with the MetaTrader 5 server time. To ensure the correctness of settings it is necessary:
to compare the GMT time in expert information area on any one chart of currency pair, to which the expert is attached, with time.is/GMT (or other reliable source). If the values do not match, then set GMT_Offset_AUTO=false and set a value of GMT_Offset_Manual according to the instructions in https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/682539
Pay attention to the useful information in my profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/test-standart
Great EA I use with defalut set. 0.02 per 1000 USD for 3 pairs bring you constant profits with low Dradowns.