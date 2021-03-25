GridMartin Conqueror MT5

An automated trading system with smart entry/exit algorithms that uses grid and martingale techniques to maximize profits.

You can search for current signals on this page, or write me a personal message: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart

The default settings ( M1 timeframe ) are suitable for currency pairs, especially for pairs with GBP.

) are suitable for currency pairs, especially for pairs with GBP. All new sets appear here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 A description of the Expert's parameters can be found in the comment thread.

Version for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32758





Highlights to pay attention to

During live operation of the expert the GMT offset parameter is determined automatically based on local time of the computer (GMT_Offset_AUTO=true). This parameter provides synchronization of the expert settings with the MetaTrader 5 server time. To ensure the correctness of settings it is necessary:

to compare the GMT time in expert information area on any one chart of currency pair, to which the expert is attached, with time.is/GMT (or other reliable source). If the values do not match, then set GMT_Offset_AUTO=false and set a value of GMT_Offset_Manual according to the instructions in https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/682539

Pay attention to the useful information in my profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/test-standart