GridMartin Conqueror MT5

4
An automated trading system with smart entry/exit algorithms that uses grid and martingale techniques to maximize profits.

You can search for current signals on this page, or write me a personal message: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart


Highlights to pay attention to

During live operation of the expert the GMT offset parameter is determined automatically based on local time of the computer (GMT_Offset_AUTO=true). This parameter provides synchronization of the expert settings with the MetaTrader 5 server time. To ensure the correctness of settings it is necessary:

to compare the GMT time in expert information area on any one chart of currency pair, to which the expert is attached, with time.is/GMT (or other reliable source). If the values do not match, then set GMT_Offset_AUTO=false and set a value of GMT_Offset_Manual according to the instructions in https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/682539

Pay attention to the useful information in my profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/test-standart

Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here: chat "Age of Expert Advisors".
Reviews 7
Traderteddy
154
Traderteddy 2023.04.01 19:26 
 

Great EA I use with defalut set. 0.02 per 1000 USD for 3 pairs bring you constant profits with low Dradowns.

Anton Goldberg
410
Anton Goldberg 2021.10.06 22:34 
 

Советник работает на все 100%. Разработчик отзывчив к покупателями, что отлично подходит для построения отношений, основанных на доверии. Рекомендую всем данный продукт!!!

ANDREI SIMONOV
182
ANDREI SIMONOV 2021.04.18 08:51 
 

Сов работает хорошо! Надеюсь рынок и дальше не даст пробудиться нашему Мартину! ;)

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Traderteddy
154
Traderteddy 2023.04.01 19:26 
 

Great EA I use with defalut set. 0.02 per 1000 USD for 3 pairs bring you constant profits with low Dradowns.

Kratoner
872
Kratoner 2022.02.04 13:14 
 

My account has not been miraculously burned because I closed the positions before, an unstable EA, several years of almost perfect backtesting and now it is completely burned.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.02.07 14:34
With an initial lot size of 0.01 per $150 (which is the most aggressive lot that is recommended), the account withstood the drawdown.
William Tiberius Patrice Schulz
747
William Tiberius Patrice Schulz 2022.01.04 10:07 
 

Running for 1 month now the new sets. Stable, reliable, profitable!

Correction: Crashed my account with the GBPUSD pair. 10 years backtest it was 66% drawdown, at 150USD balance, today (27.01.22) it was 79% drawdown as per own live signal.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/874274?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Grid Martin has potential but needs a strategy to deal with martingale losses (e.g. close all positions when float -12% of equity or so - only hits -12% three times a year, so still 150% profit possible). Alternative: closing of open positions at morning hours, as 80% of the profit is made around midnight.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.01.26 12:22
Thank you, the adviser will continue to develop)
Anton Goldberg
410
Anton Goldberg 2021.10.06 22:34 
 

Советник работает на все 100%. Разработчик отзывчив к покупателями, что отлично подходит для построения отношений, основанных на доверии. Рекомендую всем данный продукт!!!

JCJ
851
JCJ 2021.09.28 01:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ANDREI SIMONOV
182
ANDREI SIMONOV 2021.04.18 08:51 
 

Сов работает хорошо! Надеюсь рынок и дальше не даст пробудиться нашему Мартину! ;)

Sammy Boy
1352
Sammy Boy 2021.03.30 16:20 
 

excellent as always. Tq Konstantin for the great product

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