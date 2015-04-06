Hunting Cat EA

Hunting Cat “Forex Grid Trading Strategy”
 

Maximize your profits while the in-built Grid system minimizes the risks regardless of how big a move the market makes. 

It includes a safety feature for Draw Down reduction for safer profits.

Divide the market into many levels and place  <<buy and sell<<  orders at each level at the same time taking profit of every movement of the Market. 

How to use it? Set up your Timeframe and Currency 

The grid can be based on your trader preference. 
Manage your risk properly.
 
Main characteristics 
Make simultaneous buy and sell orders at certain levels.
Trade Right and Safer. 
Take profit at every other interval

Calculate your maximum risk.
Draw Down Reduction feature, for safer trades.
This strategy also profits every day from a positive swap on the selected Currency. 

 
Recommendations on the settings: 

Timeframe: It works in all timeframes, but higher timeframes offers more safer results.

It works in all currencies, markets, cryptocurrencies, stocks.

Grid distance or TP distance according to your trading style.      

Minimum charges  for holding the positions daily.

      

Parameters:

Magic Number: Unique number for the EA to reconogize its orders.

Trade Counter Trend: When false, the EA will follow the market trend; when true, the EA will trade on reversal prices.

Initial Lot: The initial Lot of the group.

Lot Multiplier: The multiplier factor for new trades

Maximum Lot Size: The maximum lot for new trades.

Distance (Points): Minimum grid distance for new orders (sometimes when the EA detects it's dangerous to trade, it will wait until better conditions)

TP (Points): Take Profit for the set of orders

Max Number Orders: Maximum total orders opened for the group

Orders To Start DrawDown Reduction: Number of orders for the EA to start the safety feature to reduce draw down.

Profit For DrawDown Reduction: The extra profit for the order Reduction

Show Profits: It will show the profits on the chart when the trades are closed.

Color Profit Label: The color of the label.


                                                 Trade Safe


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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MA Beyond the crossover
Alexandra Sivill Muedra
Indicators
Do you want to anticipate to the crossover movements? Raise your change of success? With this program t he Crossovers can be anticipated before its  appearance and thus get a better price. Developed a MA line that anticipated the crossovers and also it can be used for support and resistance level. Check in the backtesting and get the reversal at the beginning.    Description MA beyond the crossover is an average price calculation over a certain time period causing a faster reaction be
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