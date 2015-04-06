Hunting Cat EA

Hunting Cat “Forex Grid Trading Strategy”

It includes a safety feature for Draw Down reduction for safer profits.

Maximize your profits while the in-built Grid system minimizes the risks regardless of how big a move the market makes.

Divide the market into many levels and place <<buy and sell<< orders at each level at the same time taking profit of every movement of the Market.

How to use it? Set up your Timeframe and Currency

The grid can be based on your trader preference.

Manage your risk properly.

Main characteristics

Make simultaneous buy and sell orders at certain levels.

Trade Right and Safer.

Take profit at every other interval

Calculate your maximum risk. Draw Down Reduction feature, for safer trades. This strategy also profits every day from a positive swap on the selected Currency.

Recommendations on the settings:

Timeframe: It works in all timeframes, but higher timeframes offers more safer results.

It works in all currencies, markets, cryptocurrencies, stocks.

Grid distance or TP distance according to your trading style.

Minimum charges for holding the positions daily.

Parameters:



Magic Number: Unique number for the EA to reconogize its orders.

Trade Counter Trend: When false, the EA will follow the market trend; when true, the EA will trade on reversal prices.

Initial Lot: The initial Lot of the group.

Lot Multiplier: The multiplier factor for new trades

Maximum Lot Size: The maximum lot for new trades.

Distance (Points): Minimum grid distance for new orders (sometimes when the EA detects it's dangerous to trade, it will wait until better conditions)

TP (Points): Take Profit for the set of orders

Max Number Orders: Maximum total orders opened for the group

Orders To Start DrawDown Reduction: Number of orders for the EA to start the safety feature to reduce draw down.

Profit For DrawDown Reduction: The extra profit for the order Reduction

Show Profits: It will show the profits on the chart when the trades are closed.

Color Profit Label: The color of the label.





Trade Safe