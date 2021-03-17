GODExpert
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> 60% discount (150 USD >>> 89 USD) , special for10 buyers (2 left) <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
EA GOD is an expert advisor specializing on EUR/USD to maximize profit by 10-20% per month. Martingale is a strategy of EA GOD which NEVER Margin Call for 5 years backtest 99.9% accuracy with tick data suite.
Minimum Deposit: $180
Profit: 10-20% per month
Strategy: Martingale
Time frame : M1
Backtest: 99.9% accuracy with tick data suite
Setting
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Start Lots: Start lot
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Step: Distances between order
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Matingale: Multiply lot in the following order
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MM1: Multiply number with amount of orders to lock profit (Order 1-6)
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MM2: Multiply number with amount of orders to lock profit (Order 7-12)
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MM3: Multiply number with amount of orders to lock profit (Order 13 above)
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Port Save: Drawdown reduction will be stopped at minimum deposit, so it will not lose your profit.
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MODE_TL: True, open trailing stop mode
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TL Step Percent: Percentage between Telling Stop of take profit point
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MODE_TP: True, open TP mode
PS. You have to choose between TL or TP Mode.
For Better and Safer Mode (Optional)
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Trend Save MA: True = Mode On, False = Mode Off (If price is more than MA line, it will open only Buy. And open Sell when it goes lower than MA line.)
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MA: MA period
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MA Time frames: Time frames that use MA
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Trend save Sto: It will not open Buy Order in Over Buy Zone, and not open Sell Order in Over Sell Zone
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Sto Time Frames: Time Frames Sto
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Sto High: If Sto is higher than this value, it will not open Buy Order
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Sto low: If Sto is lower than this value, it will not open Sell Order
PS. You have to choose between MA or Sto
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Support Resistance: It will not open Buy Order at High (Resistance line) and not open Sell Order at Low (Support line)
I am currently testing a bunch of grid martingale EAs.. searching for the *stress-free drop & forget-no margin call straight line* returns.. Testing GODExpert .. EU buy/sell M1.. and.. EU sell only M1.. on the usual broker accounts cent & std. Would be good if Mr Weeraphat could add a *COMMENT* input on his next update.
Well, update.. dump this rubbish in the bin. You will get zero attention from Weeraphat.
I used settings shown in Strategy Report that supposedly has NEVER blown in two years.. well I have used this stinker for just over 1 month. It blew one account in days.. and about to blow another today.