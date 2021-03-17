GODExpert

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>   60% discount (150 USD >>> 89 USD) , special for10 buyers (2 left)    <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

EA GOD is an expert advisor specializing on EUR/USD to maximize profit by 10-20% per month. Martingale is a strategy of EA GOD which NEVER Margin Call for 5 years backtest 99.9% accuracy with tick data suite.

 

Minimum Deposit: $180

Profit: 10-20% per month

Strategy: Martingale

Time frame : M1

Backtest: 99.9% accuracy with tick data suite 

 

Setting

  • Start Lots: Start lot

  • Step: Distances between order

  • Matingale: Multiply lot  in the following order

  • MM1: Multiply number with amount of orders to lock profit (Order 1-6)

  • MM2: Multiply number with amount of orders to lock profit (Order 7-12)

  • MM3: Multiply number with amount of orders to lock profit (Order 13 above)

  • Port Save: Drawdown reduction will be stopped at minimum deposit, so it will not lose your profit.

  • MODE_TL: True, open trailing stop mode

  • TL Step Percent: Percentage between Telling Stop of take profit point

  • MODE_TP: True, open TP mode
    PS. You have to choose between TL or TP Mode.


For Better and Safer Mode (Optional)

  • Trend Save MA: True = Mode On, False = Mode Off (If price is more than MA line, it will open only Buy. And open Sell when it goes lower than MA line.)

  • MA: MA period

  • MA Time frames:  Time frames that use MA  

  • Trend save Sto: It will not open Buy Order in Over Buy Zone, and not open Sell Order in Over Sell Zone

  • Sto Time Frames: Time Frames Sto

  • Sto High: If Sto is higher than this value, it will not open Buy Order

  • Sto low: If Sto is lower than this value, it will not open Sell Order

PS. You have to choose between MA or Sto

===================================================================

  • Support Resistance: It will not open Buy Order at High (Resistance line) and not open Sell Order at Low (Support line)


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Johnny Global
3595
Johnny Global 2021.04.01 10:49 
 

I am currently testing a bunch of grid martingale EAs.. searching for the *stress-free drop & forget-no margin call straight line* returns.. Testing GODExpert .. EU buy/sell M1.. and.. EU sell only M1.. on the usual broker accounts cent & std. Would be good if Mr Weeraphat could add a *COMMENT* input on his next update.

Well, update.. dump this rubbish in the bin. You will get zero attention from Weeraphat.

I used settings shown in Strategy Report that supposedly has NEVER blown in two years.. well I have used this stinker for just over 1 month. It blew one account in days.. and about to blow another today.

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