FrankoScalp

3.77
Congratulations! You have come to the page of the longest running Expert Advisor on the Forex market!
For more than 5 years, this expert has been at the hearing and in various tops.
On any Forex forums you can find discussion topics for the "FrankoScalp" expert, but only on mql5 you can buy the original updated version of the expert, as well as get in touch with the author and get into the friendly "FrankoScalp" user community.

Purchase details

When you buy an expert, you get it forever (all updates are free), but you have 10 activations. This means that you can use it on 10 computers (or VPS). The number of trading accounts and terminals is unlimited.

A bit of history

In 2012 I plunged into the world of Forex, in 2015 I completely concentrated on automated trading systems, in 2016 I published my first EA - "FrankoScalp".
A couple of years later, a version for MT5 appeared, completely identical to the MT4 version.

The secret of longevity EA "FrankoScalp"

First, let's face it, you won't buy a "money-printing machine" for either $100 or $10,000. This is hard to admit, but necessary in order to stop being disappointed and to work comfortably in Forex (and similar areas). Any Expert Advisor is a trading system with both periods of profit and periods of losses. During periods of loss, most Expert Advisors cease to be supported by their authors, since it is more profitable from a commercial point of view to release a new Expert Advisor, because of this, users become owners of trash and buy new Expert Advisors.
EA "FrankoScalp" is updated during drawdowns and receives new sets of settings, so many users have been using "FrankoScalp" for the 5th year already. Have you ever used a bot that you bought 5 years ago? But this is not the limit. The Expert Advisor has been regularly updated and will be supported all the time while I am in the Forex field. Old sets are periodically corrected + new sets appear, so the EA will not turn into trash and will not be forgotten after a drawdown.

About strategy

  • Primary sets are scalping in quiet times (outside the news), taking into account many nuances, based on the analysis of work on real accounts. Each trade is limited by a Stop Loss, so these sets are suitable for conservative trading (grid or martingale methods are not used).
  • Modified sets - these are sets for those who like "hot". Instead of Stop Loss, averaging positions are used, i.e. the grid and martingale methods are used. Therefore, these sets are suitable for aggressive trading, however, since these sets are based on "Primary sets", in more than 95% of cases, the first trade is closed successfully without an averaging position. This allows these sets to be stable with a moderate amount of risk.
  • Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: USDCHF, EURCHF, CADCHF, USDCAD, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCAD, GBPUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY, USDSGD.

Expert setup

  • Download the latest archive of settings: click.
    • Primary sets are in the "Without GridMartin" folder.
    • Modified sets are in the "With GridMartin" folder.
  • The expert works the same on any timeframe, as it automatically takes the necessary data from multiple timeframes. (Back-testing is recommended on the M1 timeframe.)
  • In order to activate the News filter function, enable "Allow WebRequest" and add news site to the URL list in the terminal settings.
    • Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (delete the space): https://  sslecal2.investing.com
  • Check the correctness of EA time autotune using the information in comment #2010.
  • The adjustment of the trading lot calculation is described in the article.
  • After setting up, you can send me a screenshot of your terminal for check, it is also possible to check via a remote desktop (teamviewer).
  • The full list of the EA parameters can be found in the blog: click.

P.S. Pay attention to the useful information in my profile: my page.
Reviews 140
YoG12
446
YoG12 2025.03.13 00:02 
 

Especially Samurai set EURUSD is very stable. Also, I am very satisfied with the support. He fixed the CPU problem that occurred in ver 5.0 within a day.

Epsilon Hogas
1772
Epsilon Hogas 2023.03.21 06:18 
 

Author support to his product is one of the best I could find in the market, and it got some up and down in the period and didn't blow my account with some net growth, I am grateful with it

lolodeth
144
lolodeth 2022.09.23 08:57 
 

At this moment, only Konstantin have EA to win in real. Always update it's necessary for the good quality of EA and satisfaction of customers. Never again i buy EA only signal on demo account or just backtest in sale page, only signal on real account. Thank you Konstantin.

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Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
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5 (1)
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Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
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Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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4.2 (5)
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Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
Filter:
YoG12
446
YoG12 2025.03.13 00:02 
 

Especially Samurai set EURUSD is very stable. Also, I am very satisfied with the support. He fixed the CPU problem that occurred in ver 5.0 within a day.

Konstantin Kulikov
26809
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2025.03.13 12:15
Thank you
Coenraad Wouter Den Teuling
267
Coenraad Wouter Den Teuling 2023.04.04 12:25 
 

Hi francoscalp worked al long time for me but since end januari I have a lot of losses. I use the settings with stoploss.

Konstantin Kulikov
26809
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2023.07.06 13:01
Hi! The GBPAUD set is out of order, the settings have been updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929
Epsilon Hogas
1772
Epsilon Hogas 2023.03.21 06:18 
 

Author support to his product is one of the best I could find in the market, and it got some up and down in the period and didn't blow my account with some net growth, I am grateful with it

lolodeth
144
lolodeth 2022.09.23 08:57 
 

At this moment, only Konstantin have EA to win in real. Always update it's necessary for the good quality of EA and satisfaction of customers. Never again i buy EA only signal on demo account or just backtest in sale page, only signal on real account. Thank you Konstantin.

Konstantin Kulikov
26809
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.09.23 16:30
Thank you very much)
Kevin
540
Kevin 2022.05.30 19:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Konstantin Kulikov
26809
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.05.31 19:56
Of course, I answered in a comment and in a private message.
Ardjuna
252
Ardjuna 2021.11.05 15:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

zhouhfdzpt11
477
zhouhfdzpt11 2021.11.02 09:20 
 

It has been used for two months, a cost-effective EA, the author is also a professional and responsible person, and will help you at any time if you encounter difficulties.

Anton Goldberg
411
Anton Goldberg 2021.10.08 12:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Danny Jacques
668
Danny Jacques 2021.09.12 14:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

iccapital
644
iccapital 2021.03.22 00:48 
 

Ea always reevaluated. Good work

Edward Fx
150
Edward Fx 2021.03.03 21:17 
 

I've been using Franko Scalp since 2019 February.

At that time, I know nothing about forex and was very lucky to start with this product.

The big plus with FrankoScalp is the amount of effort that the author to keep up with market condition.

The amount of support that he's given to this product is stellar.

Yes, if you look at the surface that the product seems not doing well,

however, you can pick and choose on which the instruments and broker to maximize profitability.

A small tips:

1. Use VPS.

The delay in execution might be the difference between win and losing.

2. Get the MT5 version, at the time of my purchase, MT5 doesn't exists.

However, in the chat group, MT5 beats MT4 most of the time.

3. Join the telegram. You will learn many more about which pair to take, on which broker that FS works best and others.

Admins are very helpful of giving warning on when to stop the EA due to market condition.

Spent 5 mins a day to get extra profitability, why the heck not.

4. Always test the new setting with 0.01 and figure out whether it works for your condition.

Konstantin is great with creating new opportunities.

However, always test and verify whether it works with your setup.

Cons:

1. You would need to spend effort figuring out what's best for you.

But once that setup, it takes little effort to maintain it.

Do follow the documentation to the tee and use the available resources or even contact the group in telegram.

The group is super helpful on getting you up to speed.

Mark Taylor
2481
Mark Taylor 2021.03.02 17:26 
 

This scalper is great if you don't want to code your own, lots of settings to play with so you can optimize to most any market condition.

NikoSeneca
138
NikoSeneca 2021.03.02 12:14 
 

Great support after many years. It keeps improving day after day!

Vladimir Stronskiy
191
Vladimir Stronskiy 2021.02.24 08:57 
 

Excellent support for all products. The author is constantly improving his advisors. I'm happy with the work so far!

GalaxyFund
153
GalaxyFund 2021.02.24 08:25 
 

Very promising system, 5 stars!

sed351
251
sed351 2021.02.23 19:02 
 

I recently bought this expert, so it’s still hard to say anything specific. So far, the results are positive. However, I can rate the author of this product as a very responsible, friendly, and understanding person.

Ye Yang
303
Ye Yang 2021.02.23 00:27 
 

It's profitable in the long run

Patrick McCarthy
938
Patrick McCarthy 2021.02.22 10:44 
 

I've had mixed results so far since November. I've been a small bit unlucky as it hasn't been a good few months overall for Franko. But I'm hoping it to be very good in the long run. There is excellent support from the Telegram page, the administrators and the author are very helpful and available

Xiaolei Lu
2860
Xiaolei Lu 2021.01.20 14:25 
 

Very solid EA! And very niccce author! I cant appreciate more!

Orwa Kerdiea
718
Orwa Kerdiea 2021.01.16 12:52 
 

Lose more than interest. Too expensive for the expected result

Konstantin Kulikov
26809
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2021.01.16 13:30
There were no losing trades this year ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/17470#!tab=comments&page=101&comment=20210815 ). You need to make sure that you are using my sets/profiles in the settings. You can always contact me in a personal message.
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