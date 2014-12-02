Prototype 2

Prototype 2 is a no-martingale automated system, well testable in a 15-year history period and showing good results in real trading. The default settings are suitable for EURUSD M15, however the EA is well adaptable for any currency pairs and timeframes through its input parameters.

The Expert Advisor is suitable both for beginners, because you need only to attach it to a chart, and experienced traders, because in addition to the automatic mode, the EA has options for manual settings of the lot, take profit and stop loss.

It can run with any deposit which depends on the parameters of the Expert Advisor. The spread size is not critical, but lower spread is better. But if money is not enough (30-50 dollars), better use a Cent account with low minimum lot. In any case, you can contact the author if you have any questions.

Real account monitoring and other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/r0s/seller
This Expert Advisor can be used in combination with Prototype 1 and Prototype 4. The Expert Advisors will not interfere with each other.


Operation Principle

The EA is trying to enter a position at the beginning of a trend or in the direction of correction, and closes it either based on an indicator or by a take profit. If a position is closed with a loss, this fact will be taken into account in the following trades (if you use parameters RememberClosingLots, RememberClosingProfit). The lot is calculated automatically based on the desired profit and distance to take profit, and is limited to the LimitLotPersent parameter.

Also, if you set MaxOpenOrders to 1, the system will work with one order.


Advantages

  1. The product works by bars. The lesser timeframes and ticks are not considered. So, you can test by Open prices (increasing the test speed several times).
  2. Resilience, since its code contains the mechanism of backup of files, in which the variables used in the program are stored. In case of a failure, trading will be continued from the same place automatically. 
  3. Automatic adjustment to any account and deposit (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, RUR, and others). The EA determines the lot size, adjusts the settings for the 5-digit server, as well as determines the time difference from GMT.
  4. The EA contains manual lot management parameters, lot limit as a percentage, as well as parameters for managing positions, security and controlling money management.

Please see the Comments tab for detailed testing reports shown in screenshots.

Reviews 8
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2016.02.23 22:19 
 

so far. Everything excellent. Just started to test the EA. Will Update Review in a few weeks.

Update: The best EÁ i have ever tested. Can easily be optimized to be very profitable on most Pairs and TF´s. Support is lightning fast, very friendly and 100% professional. 120 $$$ for this EA is the same as for free...

Evgeny Vlasov
755
Evgeny Vlasov 2015.09.02 16:36 
 

Тестирую советник уже больше полу года на реале.

Отлично работает на NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY на остальных парах никак не получается подобрать хорошие параметры. EURUSD лучше не использовать, слишком не стабильная в последнее время!!!

Оптимизировать необходимо на том сервере на котором будете запускать советника, это важно, сильно результат зависит от размера спреда.

В целом робот довольно неплох, главное тщательно подобрать параметры, и следить за рисками. 5+

Joel Simmons
4082
Joel Simmons 2015.05.31 01:26 
 

Its actually trading pretty well. Kudos!!!

