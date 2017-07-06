Fibonacci VCL

The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based on Fibonacci levels.

On the levels of ~38.2,~50.0 and ~61.8, it sets virtual pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit).

A grid of virtual pending orders is built in trend direction. Trend is determined using the ZigZag indicator.

Orders are closed at a total virtual take profit or a total virtual stop loss.

The EA makes a decision at the opening of a new candlestick, so optimization can be performed using open prices.





Settings and Input Parameters

Risk:

Risk - risk (<0.01 - low, >0.01 - high);

Levels to place pending orders:

Level1 (0 - don't set) - ~38.2%, 0 - do not place a pending order

- ~38.2%, 0 - do not place a pending order Level2 (0 - don't set) - ~50.0%, 0 - do not place a pending order

- ~50.0%, 0 - do not place a pending order Level3 (0 - don't set) - ~61.8%, 0 - do not place a pending order

- ~61.8%, 0 - do not place a pending order Level3 (0 - don't set) - 0 - do not place a pending order

- 0 - do not place a pending order Level for Stop-loss - total stop loss for all orders (~100.0%)

- total stop loss for all orders (~100.0%) Take Profit(points) - total take profit for all orders

- total take profit for all orders K_Lot lot multiplier

Magic number of the expert - EA's magic number

- EA's magic number Trade mode - true - trading is enabled

- true - trading is enabled Don't trade! if the account has a different magic position - true

- true Slippage - allowed slippage

Filters:

Determining the global trend using ZigZag:

Timeframe for the global trend - timeframe for the indicator

Wave settings: