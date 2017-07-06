Fibonacci VCL
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 6 July 2017
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based on Fibonacci levels.
On the levels of ~38.2,~50.0 and ~61.8, it sets virtual pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit).
A grid of virtual pending orders is built in trend direction. Trend is determined using the ZigZag indicator.
Orders are closed at a total virtual take profit or a total virtual stop loss.
The EA makes a decision at the opening of a new candlestick, so optimization can be performed using open prices.
Settings and Input Parameters
Risk:
- Risk - risk (<0.01 - low, >0.01 - high);
Levels to place pending orders:
- Level1 (0 - don't set) - ~38.2%, 0 - do not place a pending order
- Level2 (0 - don't set) - ~50.0%, 0 - do not place a pending order
- Level3 (0 - don't set) - ~61.8%, 0 - do not place a pending order
- Level3 (0 - don't set) - 0 - do not place a pending order
- Level for Stop-loss - total stop loss for all orders (~100.0%)
- Take Profit(points) - total take profit for all orders
- K_Lot lot multiplier
- Magic number of the expert - EA's magic number
- Trade mode - true - trading is enabled
- Don't trade! if the account has a different magic position - true
- Slippage - allowed slippage
Filters:
Determining the global trend using ZigZag:
- Timeframe for the global trend - timeframe for the indicator
Wave settings:
- Min Wavelength - minimum wave length (in points)