Fibonacci VCL

The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based on Fibonacci levels.

On the levels of ~38.2,~50.0 and ~61.8, it sets virtual pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit).

A grid of virtual pending orders is built in trend direction. Trend is determined using the ZigZag indicator.

Orders are closed at a total virtual take profit or a total virtual stop loss.

The EA makes a decision at the opening of a new candlestick, so optimization can be performed using open prices.


Settings and Input Parameters

Risk:

  • Risk - risk (<0.01 - low, >0.01 - high);

Levels to place pending orders:

  • Level1 (0 - don't set) - ~38.2%, 0 - do not place a pending order
  • Level2 (0 - don't set) - ~50.0%, 0 - do not place a pending order
  • Level3 (0 - don't set) - ~61.8%, 0 - do not place a pending order
  • Level3 (0 - don't set) - 0 - do not place a pending order
  • Level for Stop-loss - total stop loss for all orders (~100.0%)
  • Take Profit(points) - total take profit for all orders
  • K_Lot lot multiplier
  • Magic number of the expert - EA's magic number
  • Trade mode - true - trading is enabled
  • Don't trade! if the account has a different magic position - true
  • Slippage - allowed slippage

Filters:

Determining the global trend using ZigZag:

  • Timeframe for the global trend - timeframe for the indicator

Wave settings:

  • Min Wavelength - minimum wave length (in points)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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