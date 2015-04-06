Gold Trader 310

PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE BUY OR RENT EA

This EA is NOT the result of an optimization of historical data. In fact it is easy to achieve a “super” equity curve (as I call it “go to the space equity curve”) with parameters optimization and overfitting on historical data: it is always possible to find a set of parameters that over-optimize the historical data. But it is the PAST data. The point is to find a strategies that will  work in the future. For these reasons my strategies have good result on backtest (they must be profitable of course on the past) but most important and crucial they are  ROBUST.

I tested my EA on:

  • from 2008 to 2019 data
  • on long "Out of sample period" (about 5 years)
  • on different timeframe (M15;M30;H1)
  • with slippage test (simutate with higher level of slippage)
  • with skip trades test (simulate that some trade skip with some probability)
  • with several robusteness test (several montecarlo tests with parameters variatios)

I could optimize parameters of EA to achieve better and better equity curve…but it is optimum for the past data and does not regard the future performance. Do not belive on EA with super linear and perfect equity curve: it is over-optimization (overfitting) on past data. DO NOT RELY to EAs with perfect and super linear equity curve: they are built with over-optimization (overfitting) on past data. They are built to maximixe the past!  EA must be ROBUST

Please note that the best strategy to be profitable is to have a PORTFOLIO of 10-15 strategies: different strategies, different crosses, different timeframe, or all of them.

***********************


The strategy  is a fully automated Expert Advisor on XAUUSD with no use of martingale, scalping etc. It is reccomended for medium-long term investing. It is very ROBUST (see details)

download INDICATORS here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1joO3BTTqTmNIFUvqPH-PiKUgNwyXD06t?usp=sharing

It works with different timeframes:

  • Gold: M30 (reccomended), H1, M15

Backtest data with high reliability from 2006 to 2019 (13 years)!!!

This EA can be used with different crosses, timeframe and with other my EAs to build a good portfolio.

Very stable profit.

It passed ROBUSTNESS tests (montecarlo, Walk forward matrix, Slippage)

No leverage is required. If you use more EAs 1:30 is ok

You can use fixed amount (100$, 200$ or what you prefer) or money management (risk %) ---> You can set the Risk Percentage: suggested 1%-3% (max DD about 8-20%)

With fixed order amount (100 Euro) the DD very low (see screenshot).

On EA you can SET several parameters and trading time

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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Olivier Nomblot
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NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
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"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
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