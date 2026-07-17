XAU Smart Trend EA X1
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Professional Gold Trading with Smart Trend Detection & Intelligent Recovery
For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a Zero Spread account is recommended.
Open an Exness Zero Account:
https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7
XAU Smart Trend EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MT4 platform.
The EA combines ZigZag swing detection, Price Action analysis, and an Intelligent Grid Recovery System to identify high-probability market reversals and trend continuation opportunities while managing positions efficiently during temporary market retracements.
Designed specifically for the unique characteristics of the Gold market, XAU Smart Trend EA focuses on precise entries, controlled recovery, and advanced basket management.Trading Strategy
The Expert Advisor continuously analyzes market structure using the ZigZag indicator to identify significant swing highs and swing lows.
Once a valid trading opportunity is confirmed, the EA opens a Buy or Sell position according to the detected market direction.
If price temporarily moves against the initial position, the EA activates its Smart Grid Recovery Algorithm, opening additional positions at predefined price intervals. This process improves the average entry price, allowing the basket to recover more efficiently when the market retraces.
Instead of managing each trade individually, the EA monitors the total floating profit of the entire basket and closes all positions together once the predefined profit target is achieved.Main Features
✔ Advanced ZigZag Trend Detection
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Detects important swing highs and lows.
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Filters market noise.
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Searches for high-probability trend reversals and continuations.
✔ Intelligent Grid Recovery
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Automatic recovery positions during temporary drawdown.
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Configurable grid distance.
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Optimized averaging logic.
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Basket-based position management.
✔ Basket Profit Closing
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Calculates the combined profit of all Buy or Sell positions.
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Closes the entire basket simultaneously after reaching the desired profit target.
✔ Profit Protection
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Built-in Trailing Stop.
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Break-Even functionality.
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Automatic profit locking during strong market trends.
✔ Dynamic Slippage Protection
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Intelligent order execution.
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Designed to reduce execution issues during periods of high Gold volatility.
✔ Auto Risk Management
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Automatic lot calculation based on account balance.
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Fixed lot mode also available.
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Fully customizable risk percentage.
✔ Time Filter
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Adjustable trading sessions.
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Separate Friday trading settings.
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Helps avoid unfavorable market conditions.
✔ On-Chart Information Panel
Displays real-time trading information, including:
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Account Balance
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Equity
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Floating Profit/Loss
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Drawdown Percentage
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Daily Profit
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Weekly Profit
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Monthly Profit
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Current Spread
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Timeframe: M5
Recommended Minimum Deposit: $1,000
Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or higher
Recommended Account Type:
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ECN
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Raw Spread
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Low Spread
VPS: A low-latency VPS is recommended for continuous operation and optimal trade execution.Input Parameters
ZigZag Settings
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Depth
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Deviation
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Backstep
Risk Management
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Auto Lots
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Fixed Lot Size
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Maximum Risk %
Trade Management
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Take Profit
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Stop Loss
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Grid Step Distance
Profit Protection
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Trailing Stop
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Trailing Step
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Break Even
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Move Stop To
Trading Time
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Start Hour
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End Hour
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Friday Session Filter
Miscellaneous
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Magic Number
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Slippage
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Other configurable trading parameters
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Designed specifically for the Gold market.
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Combines trend detection with intelligent recovery.
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Advanced basket management.
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Flexible money management.
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Highly customizable settings.
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Fully automated operation.
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Suitable for traders seeking systematic Gold trading.
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Recommended symbol: XAUUSD only
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Recommended timeframe: M5
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Best performance is generally achieved on low-spread ECN accounts.
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Continuous VPS operation is recommended to ensure uninterrupted trading.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account. Proper risk management is strongly recommended.