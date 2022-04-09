News Trade EA MT4

4.38
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode.
>>>Chat<<<

The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work. In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (delete the space): https://  nfs.faireconomy.media

Download the latest archive of settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929

Signals monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart

When creating your own sets of settings for this EA, refer to the description of all parameters in the blog.


Description of the main default settings

The work is on pairs with GBP (GBPUSD, EURGBP, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, GBPCHF) from one chart. GBP is the most volatile currency, which gives more chances for a successful exit from the deal.

  • Use_Symbols_from_Line = true;
  • Symbols_Line = GBPUSD, EURGBP, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, GBPCHF.

Pending orders are opened before the news of the currencies of the currency pair, in addition to the GBP (so that several orders are not opened at the same time). Thus, GBPUSD orders open before USD news, EURGBP orders before EUR news, GBPJPY orders before JPY news, etc. High importance news are taken into account.

  • News_currency_pairs = true;
  • Excluded_currency_str = GBP;
  • IncludeHigh = true.

To get more deals (more aggressive option) make the "Excluded_currency_str" line empty, then orders will be opened on GBP news as well. You can also add medium importance news IncludeMedium = true.

Pending orders are opened 60 seconds before the news is published. In 20 seconds after the publication of the news, unworked pending orders are deleted.

  • SecondBeforeHigh = 60;
  • SecondAfterHigh = 20.

If speeches of high and medium importance are scheduled in the coming hours, orders will not be opened.

  • IncludeSpeaks = false;
  • SpeaksHigh = true;
  • SpeaksMedium = true.

To get more trades (more aggressive option) set SpeaksHigh = false and SpeaksMedium = false, then the speeches will not block the opening of orders.

A fake price movement is expected before the news is published, so LIMIT orders are used at a distance of 2.5 points from the price. Pending orders are opened in both directions (BUY and SELL). When one of the orders is triggered, the other one is deleted; if during the specified time none of the orders worked, then both are deleted.

  • Trade_Direction = BUY_and_SELL;
  • Type_Orders = ORDERS_LIMIT;
  • Offset_from_price = 2.5.

Volatility during the news can be very different, so using the standard SL for all trades in a fully automatic mode seems to be ineffective. Since a short SL will often knock out and a large SL does not make sense, as it will take most of the balance. If you prefer sets with SL, then select careful settings for each currency pair separately (Use_Symbols_from_Line = false). In the default settings, a day is given to close positions at TP equal to 5 points. If the position is not closed in a day, then an averaging order is opened (maximum three positions for one currency pair).

  • TakeProfit_Safety = 5;
  • StopLoss_Safety = 0;
  • Total_open_transactions = 3;
  • Min_minuts_pause_between_positions = 1440;
  • Min_pips_between_positions = 35;
  • Multiplier_of_trade_Lot = 1.5.

You can set the maximum drawdown as a percentage of the account balance for each currency pair, for example Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss=30.

Parameters from the last block "consider other positions" are intended for joint work with other Expert Advisors (take into account open positions with other magic numbers). Therefore, you can add this expert to the general profile of experts.



Reviews 17
Nail Sharipov
423
Nail Sharipov 2023.06.08 14:46 
 

Отличный бот, брал мт5 сейчас для мт4 советую , 5+ от меня.

Franck Martin
189914
Franck Martin 2023.05.25 17:24 
 

The seller is very available if there is a need to solve problems. I always use it to diversify my investments in addition to my main EA.

Iurii Semenov
331
Iurii Semenov 2022.09.23 18:38 
 

Отличный советник, использую его уже почти пол года, много настроек, есть все что может понадобится. За 4 месяца на счете с моими настройками +75% от вложенного. Торгую с ним в полуавтоматическом режиме, но и в автоматическом он справляется. Рекомендую! (настройки не стандартные,свои)

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Andrii Malakhov
Utilities
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Utilities
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Joel Protusada
Utilities
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Utilities
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Exler Consulting GmbH
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Sergey Malysh
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Ting Fung Ku
Utilities
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Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Utilities
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ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
Utilities
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TsTriangularHedge
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
The Phoenix Program EA
Gregory Sajous
Utilities
PLEASE NOTE:   The "AUTO" function of the EA has NOT yet been activated . It's still ongoing testing. Once it becomes available, clients will get a free upgrade to EA 2.0                        Also .... PLEASE follow the instructions below in order for the functions to work properly. Introduction: The Phoenix Project (EA) Our Expert Advisor is both refined and practical. It is geared towards helping the traders be constantly aware of their risk PER trade while it helps them manage that risk.
Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Utilities
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. Guide + tips here MT5 version  
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Experts
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4.2 (5)
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Filter:
Olivier
152
Olivier 2024.02.16 17:05 
 

beautiful tech. wonderful contact & support. did not deliver. Hopeful about the author's future work.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2024.02.17 20:55
thank you
Jesus Torres Parraga
1079
Jesus Torres Parraga 2023.09.07 21:08 
 

The EA leaves a lot to be desired for many reasons that I am going to highlight. It is complex to optimize and the sets that Konstantine provides are too generic and risky, you can easily lower the risk but you cannot backtest a news EA. Don't even think about entering his telegram, as soon as you register in it, you will be contacted by a fake konstantine who by chance is also Russian, and he will ask you for money in crypto for some improved sets, it is a trap This would not happen if Konstantine responded to everything publicly in the EA forum in MQL5, but he prefers to divert you to Telegram, where as soon as you register, the scammers enter you privately, seconds apart, with their name, logo, etc... The EA sets are very poor, they are hardly optimized. He has a lot of options that he doesn't use in his sets, and he uses too high risk. It seems that by not answering publicly in the product forum in MQL5 he wants to take you to Telegram, and it does not offer anything of interest there and it is a trap of Russian scammers. The EA may be good, but being a news EA it makes it almost impossible to optimize in backtesting and the sets, as I said, are extremely poor, with hardly any deep configuration on their part. The EA is old, it is not capable of getting the GMT time right, something that modern EAs do, they do not bother to update this aspect. He does not use the product forum to inform correctly, he always prefers to respond with a link from his blog or privately in internal messaging, it does not seem like fair play to me. You should answer publicly in the product forum. Because the doubt that a person solves is read later by other people. It makes no sense to sign up for your telegram, it's a scammer's trap. Being able to provide all the support in the product forum here in Mql5, it seems to be of special interest. Summarizing. Bad old GMT configuration that causes many doubts. Sets offered too generic. It does not offer public help in the product forum in MQL5, it redirects you to Telegram, what it does makes no sense. It makes no sense to provide support on Telegram knowing that the scammers are there, and that does not happen through MQL5. If you know that they scam there, why do you offer Telegram? I would like to see much more information in the forum when you are asked something about a topic and you answer it in the forum and not privately, and I would like to see much more elaborate sets, since the risk and DD I lower myself, but the configuration should give it better quality. And an EA with a bad Set is a bad EA. When I improve the sets, I improve the GMT programming (I wouldn't even have to ask for it) and when I really respond to everything on the product forum, then I will give it more than 1 star. I beg people to stay away from this product due to its poor support and poorly designed sets. Do not enter your telegram.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2023.09.08 12:37
My main communication takes place here and I respond to all messages in personal correspondence and in the product thread. There are answers to all the questions, but not a single question from you in the comments, so it’s strange to accuse me of ignoring it. However, despite this, many users ask for communication in a telegram, so a group has been created, but I am not encouraging anyone to join there. In your first message you asked to be added immediately, here is your first message to me on MQL5 to me:
"
Hello I have purchased your EA News Trade. I have other news EAs but I need a better one.
I want you to give me access to the News trade users telegram.
"
I added you and you immediately received a warning message when joining the group:
"
SCAMMERS ACT IN CHAT!
⛔️Do not send me and admins your money. We do not write such offers in private.
🤝Selling Expert Advisors only through the MQL5 service.
"
I can't imagine how anyone could ignore this. On my pages on MQL5, it is also indicated that all sales are only through MQL5 service. I'm very sorry that you became a victim of fraud, I understand that you are upset, but writing a bad review on this basis is wrong.
Nail Sharipov
423
Nail Sharipov 2023.06.08 14:46 
 

Отличный бот, брал мт5 сейчас для мт4 советую , 5+ от меня.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2023.11.09 14:47
Спасибо:)
Franck Martin
189914
Franck Martin 2023.05.25 17:24 
 

The seller is very available if there is a need to solve problems. I always use it to diversify my investments in addition to my main EA.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2023.05.25 20:57
Thank you
Bluetradissimo
922
Bluetradissimo 2023.02.16 21:07 
 

Just my 2 cents worth. In principle this is probably an excellent EA, but very dependent on which broker you use and even within Broker performance seems to vary quite significantly. I am running this on 2 FP real accounts - note Konstantin also uses FP Markets for monitoring. One FP account with GBP base currency experienced a horrendous drawdown of nearly 60% (!!) luckily the account did not go bust! while the other FP account with CHF currency had - so far - drawdown of only less than 10 % but has not been running that long. both accounts run on FPMarkets-Live2. I have now limited the number of open trades under the Grid mode to 2 (the 60% drawdown happened after the EA opened 3 trades with increasing lot sizes against the trend! )

I have also had good experiences running it on Axi real accounts.. (in that context I also ran it initially on a FP Demo account but that only worked for a few months then stopped)

Again, puzzling to see that with the same broker performance in different accounts with different base currencies can be so different. Also much lower drawdown there with Axi, maximum 11% so far for both accounts. I initially had the standard risk settings of 0.01 lot per 100 balance, but obviously after the horrendous drawdown reduced this to 0.01 lot per 150; AND (as mentioned before) reduced number of open positions to maximum 2. I am still concerned about the grid mode used. I subscribed to a previous version of the "joint work of 5 EAs" that Konstantin offered. That account went bust after opening 3 positions with increasing lot sizes against the trend even though I had "moderate risk" settings and allegedly such a drawdown of >99% should not happen.

I am only running Newstrade EA (and I would avoid "Grid Martin" as this was probably the culprit for the 99% drawdown of the "joint work of 5 EAs")

So I think Newstrade EA on its own probably good EA but risky.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2023.02.23 19:17
Thanks for the feedback. I did not just publish this program in the utilities, and not in the experts. This is not some kind of "black box" with a secret algorithm, it's just opening pending orders before the news.
The utility works according to the ticks of the chart it is attached to, so there may be differences if the Expert Advisor is attached to different currency pairs on different accounts.
As for the fact that it is possible to blow up an account using a grid set, then of course it is possible, especially with a lot of 0.01 for $100-200 of the balance. But I like this set and use it on my accounts so I provided it.
In general, this utility has many parameters for creating your own sets, for sure, many people have an idea about trading on the news, so use at least StopLoss, at least Trailing. Ok, I understand, I would like to immediately get a good set with StopLoss along with the utility, here it is (in the "News_Trade.zip" archive): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 You can use this set as a base for your sets, just modify this one if you have thoughts on how to improve it (you can write to me in PM).
Iurii Semenov
331
Iurii Semenov 2022.09.23 18:38 
 

Отличный советник, использую его уже почти пол года, много настроек, есть все что может понадобится. За 4 месяца на счете с моими настройками +75% от вложенного. Торгую с ним в полуавтоматическом режиме, но и в автоматическом он справляется. Рекомендую! (настройки не стандартные,свои)

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.10.20 16:42
Спасибо за отзыв:)
Shumini8 请添加微信
1629
Shumini8 请添加微信 2022.09.21 09:50 
 

我购买了作者好几个EA，非常好，在新闻前打开订单并很快获得利润！I bought several EA from the author, very good, signal time is long enough to be trustworthy。

Tim Sustar
833
Tim Sustar 2022.09.10 22:09 
 

Grid. No SL.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.09.10 22:11
In the default settings - yes, but you can customize the set to your liking, the expert is full of parameters.
Maya Rivera
168
Maya Rivera 2022.09.09 07:06 
 

This was my second EA from Konstantin. It's very precise on entries and exits so the grid positions are rarely activated. If you manage your risks well, you will be very successful with this EA. Konstantin's support is outstanding. Thank you.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.09.10 22:11
Thanks for your feedback!
Perez0289
305
Perez0289 2022.07.29 00:35 
 

very good ea

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.07.29 11:24
Thank you:)
Childerich
1498
Childerich 2022.07.18 13:38 
 

been using this EA for almost a month. I'm using this as a complementary Expert, and very satisfied with the result. not so many trades, but stable.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.07.18 15:56
Thank you very much)
Georgios Baizanis
2614
Georgios Baizanis 2022.07.03 08:20 
 

Excellent product. Be aware may not work well with some brokers that restrict the placing of T/L and S/L to a certain distance from current price. For 99% of the brokers you will not be having that problem. however for those brokers you can still change the default settings to real trailing to false and will work as that turns the trailing to virtual trailing.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.07.03 22:00
Thanks for your feedback!
Moreno Dainese
1880
Moreno Dainese 2022.06.23 12:53 
 

top super Kostantin

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.06.23 13:14
Thank you)
Mikhail Rozhkov
884
Mikhail Rozhkov 2022.06.22 06:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.06.22 12:39
Спасибо за отзыв!
Dannieyo
957
Dannieyo 2022.04.29 20:49 
 

seldom but accurate, like published signal. I love this kind of EA. So far 100% accuracy. Thanks Konstantin

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.04.29 20:51
Thank you very much:)
Andrio Suroyo
336
Andrio Suroyo 2022.04.13 02:21 
 

I have used all four of Konstantin's EAs for awhile now, with solid results on both MT4 and MT5. I expect News Trade will compliment the current set very well :) Thank you for your hard work, Konstantin.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.04.19 15:31
Thank you very much for your feedback :) I really appreciate it.
Morteza Hosseini
371
Morteza Hosseini 2022.04.09 22:06 
 

Regardless of whether the work is good or not, the author is very attentive, So I believe I am willing to pay for the products he made.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.04.19 15:34
Thank you for your trust. I really try not to let you down.
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