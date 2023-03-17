GoldenScalp MT5

4.2
Hello algo traders. 
The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100.


The following presets are available

  1. "GS SL dynamic 001for100". Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and "StopLoss_Safety".) The trading lot is set at the rate of 0.01 for every 100 balance units. (If you want to reduce the risk, then increase the "Funds_for_0,01_of_Lots" parameter.) The maximum number of open positions is 1.
  2. "GS grid classic 001for200". This preset does not have SL, and if the price goes in the opposite direction, then averaging positions are opened, i.e. this is the "grid". The trading lot is set at the rate of 0.01 for every 200 balance units. (If you want to reduce the risk, then increase the "Funds_for_0,01_of_Lots" parameter.) The maximum number of open positions is 3.

Setting details

  • Download the presets (archive "GoldenScalp.zip") in blog #1.
  • Check the correctness of auto-adjusting the Expert Advisor's time (not on weekends, but only when the market is open, on a weekday) using the information in blog #2.
  • Note that SL presets have the "Recovery MM" option enabled (use_MM_recovery=true). This means that the trading lot does not decrease during drawdowns (!and when withdrawing funds from the balance!). If you want the lot to be recalculated (for example, when withdrawing part of the funds from the account), then change the lot value in the parameter for "Funds_for_0,01_of_Lots" or re-attach the EA to the chart. You can see the calculated lot size on the chart.
  • For correct backtesting, you must specify the correct value in the "GMT_Offset_Manual" parameter (the difference between the broker's server time in winter and Greenwich Mean Time). For most brokers, this value is 2.



Reviews 5
dmorin
857
dmorin 2023.08.17 08:16 
 

After thorough testing I purchased this EA in May and tested over a month on my ICM live real account successfully with small lot size. I do not use the grid setup, since I believe there is no need to put all the capital at risk. I don't use the news filter, and authorise up to 4 trades open. SL of 3000 and TP 500. lot size of 70 base don equity. The EA is actually very sharp. trades do not last long and the hidden SL mechanism works just fine. It does not trade veryften, however both the entries and exit points are sharp. For the period between May 26 until Aug 17, the EA placed 37 trades, out of which 31 winners and 8 loosers. The EA managed to recover each loosing trade after 3 to 4 winning trades. I am therefore in profit and can only recommend this EA to any prospective trader. It is not risk free but certainly safer than the vast majority fo the EA on market place. I know it is tempting, however please resist and do not use the grid mode..... that most probably explains the disatisfaction from certain users. Higher profit, but too too much risk, unless you are disciplined enough to regulalrly withdraw money from the account... Thanks Konstantin for this excellent EA, keep up with the good work !

Nail Sharipov
423
Nail Sharipov 2023.04.10 16:14 
 

Хороший робот 5+. Большое спасибо за ваши советники.

18sieben
125
18sieben 2023.04.05 10:58 
 

Owning all of his EA's. Works great.

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dmorin
857
dmorin 2023.08.17 08:16 
 

After thorough testing I purchased this EA in May and tested over a month on my ICM live real account successfully with small lot size. I do not use the grid setup, since I believe there is no need to put all the capital at risk. I don't use the news filter, and authorise up to 4 trades open. SL of 3000 and TP 500. lot size of 70 base don equity. The EA is actually very sharp. trades do not last long and the hidden SL mechanism works just fine. It does not trade veryften, however both the entries and exit points are sharp. For the period between May 26 until Aug 17, the EA placed 37 trades, out of which 31 winners and 8 loosers. The EA managed to recover each loosing trade after 3 to 4 winning trades. I am therefore in profit and can only recommend this EA to any prospective trader. It is not risk free but certainly safer than the vast majority fo the EA on market place. I know it is tempting, however please resist and do not use the grid mode..... that most probably explains the disatisfaction from certain users. Higher profit, but too too much risk, unless you are disciplined enough to regulalrly withdraw money from the account... Thanks Konstantin for this excellent EA, keep up with the good work !

ahmed8808
413
ahmed8808 2023.08.16 21:18 
 

Title: Stay Away from GoldenScalp - A Forex Expert Adviser Disaster Review: Where do I even begin with GoldenScalp? This supposed forex expert adviser turned out to be nothing but a complete disappointment and a waste of my hard-earned money.

I cannot emphasize enough how terrible my experience has been with this software. First and foremost, the performance of GoldenScalp is abysmal. Despite promises of generating consistent profits and maximizing potential gains, this software failed to deliver on every single front. Its trading algorithms are incredibly flawed, resulting in numerous losing trades. The supposed accuracy and precision of the signals provided by GoldenScalp turned out to be nothing but empty claims.

Furthermore, the customer support provided by the GoldenScalp team is nothing short of abysmal. I encountered several technical issues and glitches with the software, and it took ages for their support team to respond to my queries. When they did respond, the solutions provided were inadequate and did not resolve the problems I was facing.

It simply showed a lack of professionalism and concern for providing efficient customer service. Moreover, the user interface of GoldenScalp is extremely confusing and non-intuitive. It took me an enormous amount of time to understand and navigate the software, only to find that it did not perform as expected.

The lack of user-friendly features and advanced settings only added to the frustration. To add insult to injury, the GoldenScalp team offers no money-back guarantee or refund policy. This clearly demonstrates their lack of confidence in their own product and their unwillingness to stand behind it.

It is incredibly unfair to expect customers to invest their money in a product that has no guarantee of its effectiveness. In conclusion, GoldenScalp is undoubtedly one of the worst forex expert advisers I have ever come across.

Its faulty algorithms, unreliable signals, poor customer support, confusing interface, and absence of a refund policy make it a complete disaster. Save yourself the trouble, frustration, and financial loss by staying far away from GoldenScalp. There are plenty of other reputable and reliable forex expert advisers available in the market that actually deliver on their promises.

************ UPDATE ************

After posting this review all live signals on this account were removed as all of them blew up!

BE CAREFUL!

Nail Sharipov
423
Nail Sharipov 2023.04.10 16:14 
 

Хороший робот 5+. Большое спасибо за ваши советники.

18sieben
125
18sieben 2023.04.05 10:58 
 

Owning all of his EA's. Works great.

Andrio Suroyo
336
Andrio Suroyo 2023.03.31 02:48 
 

The past week I have studied the way this EA takes positions and performs, and it's really quite special. It's precise and highly efficient. Another great EA by Konstantin! I agree that this is your best work yet. Many thanks for your hard work!

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