GoldenScalp MT5
- Experts
-
Konstantin Kulikov💎 HELPFUL INFORMATION 💎
🔹 Autostart of terminals when rebooting VPS: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736914
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 13 May 2025
- Activations: 20
The following presets are available
- "GS SL dynamic 001for100". Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and "StopLoss_Safety".) The trading lot is set at the rate of 0.01 for every 100 balance units. (If you want to reduce the risk, then increase the "Funds_for_0,01_of_Lots" parameter.) The maximum number of open positions is 1.
- "GS grid classic 001for200". This preset does not have SL, and if the price goes in the opposite direction, then averaging positions are opened, i.e. this is the "grid". The trading lot is set at the rate of 0.01 for every 200 balance units. (If you want to reduce the risk, then increase the "Funds_for_0,01_of_Lots" parameter.) The maximum number of open positions is 3.
Setting details
- Download the presets (archive "GoldenScalp.zip") in blog #1.
- Check the correctness of auto-adjusting the Expert Advisor's time (not on weekends, but only when the market is open, on a weekday) using the information in blog #2.
- Note that SL presets have the "Recovery MM" option enabled (use_MM_recovery=true). This means that the trading lot does not decrease during drawdowns (!and when withdrawing funds from the balance!). If you want the lot to be recalculated (for example, when withdrawing part of the funds from the account), then change the lot value in the parameter for "Funds_for_0,01_of_Lots" or re-attach the EA to the chart. You can see the calculated lot size on the chart.
- For correct backtesting, you must specify the correct value in the "GMT_Offset_Manual" parameter (the difference between the broker's server time in winter and Greenwich Mean Time). For most brokers, this value is 2.
>>>Chat<<<
After thorough testing I purchased this EA in May and tested over a month on my ICM live real account successfully with small lot size. I do not use the grid setup, since I believe there is no need to put all the capital at risk. I don't use the news filter, and authorise up to 4 trades open. SL of 3000 and TP 500. lot size of 70 base don equity. The EA is actually very sharp. trades do not last long and the hidden SL mechanism works just fine. It does not trade veryften, however both the entries and exit points are sharp. For the period between May 26 until Aug 17, the EA placed 37 trades, out of which 31 winners and 8 loosers. The EA managed to recover each loosing trade after 3 to 4 winning trades. I am therefore in profit and can only recommend this EA to any prospective trader. It is not risk free but certainly safer than the vast majority fo the EA on market place. I know it is tempting, however please resist and do not use the grid mode..... that most probably explains the disatisfaction from certain users. Higher profit, but too too much risk, unless you are disciplined enough to regulalrly withdraw money from the account... Thanks Konstantin for this excellent EA, keep up with the good work !