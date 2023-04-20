Inside Candle EA

1

Based on my original trading strategy, it appears that this EA is programmed to use technical analysis to identify an inside candle pattern in the current candle and wait for a breakout in either direction.

If the price breaks out higher, the EA will place a buy order, and if it breaks out lower, the EA will place a sell order.

The take profit and stop loss levels are set at 50 pips each.


Additionally, using a martingale strategy, which involves increasing the lot size after a losing trade, can lead to significant losses if the market moves against your position repeatedly.

It's important to have a proper risk management plan in place and to never risk more than you can afford to lose.

In summary, while my trading strategy has the potential to be profitable, it's important to constantly monitor and adjust it as needed, and to always be aware of the risks involved in trading.

Be happy and enjoy!














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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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The super forex Robot Z-ABC is made based on Hedge logic. Can you imagine how wonderful if we could reduce draw down during the trade. Many people feel that it is very scarly during trades and want to reduce the high floating percentage. Now you don't worry about it. The Z-ABC uses the Hedge logic and this enable to reduce floating money. Normal Grid order is only in the same type of order in the wrong direction. But this robot has buy and sell order at the same time and they are closed togeth
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Thank you for seeing this information about the Forex Robot Matsuwa. It appears that the robot's main trading logic is based on analyzing the price gap between the current price and the price of the candlesticks that have passed over a specified barback period. Based on this analysis, the robot determines the future price trend and makes either a BUY or SELL order when the price gap reaches a certain intensity value. The EA template seems to have several functions, including Grid entry, trailin
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The EA (Expert Advisor) is built on the Parabolic logic combined with multi-time frame analysis. Utilizing Parabolic indicators across multiple time frames allows for more stable entry points, enhancing accuracy in trading decisions. The EA incorporates numerous useful functions, but not all of them need to be utilized. To make adjustments, focus on changing the lot size, take profit (TP), and stop loss (SL) settings. By default, both the TP and SL are set at 50 pips each. If a trade is closed
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oleg732007 2023.04.30 08:14 
 

Неделя теста на демо депо в ноль почти. Советник дорабатывать надо. С разными парами работает по разному, для каждой необходимы настройки свои. Подробнее в обсуждении. Не вижу смысла терять время.

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