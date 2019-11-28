Trailing and SL TP

The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌

It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings.

In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions.

Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here: chat "Age of Expert Advisors".

Parameters

  • magic - magic number. If less than 0, positions with any magic number are tracked.
  • Select_Symbol - selection of symbols. Positions with selected symbols will be accompanied by.
  • Take_Profit - take-profit. 0 - disabled.
  • Stop_Loss - stop loss. 0 - disabled.
  • Breakeven_Start - necessary amount of points from an position Open price for setting a breakeven. 0 - disabled.
  • Breakeven_Plus - increase a breakeven by a number of points.
  • Trailing_Stop -  trailing stop value. 0 - disabled.
  • Trailing_Step - trailing stop step.
  • Trailing_Start - necessary amount of points from an position Open price for setting a trailing stop.
  • Duration_minutes_after_open - necessary amount of minutes after an position Open price for setting a trailing stop.
  • open Buy for Tester - open the position of Buy in a Strategy Tester.
  • open Sell for Tester - open the position of Sell in a Strategy Tester.

For ease standard points are always indicated in the parameters (by the 4th digit). On five-digit brokers points are recalculated automatically.


Virtual (hidden from your broker) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21359

Pay attention to the useful information in my profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/test-standart
drewtrader413
139
drewtrader413 2022.01.12 03:44 
 

This product is amazing! I finally brought it today! Took me all day to play with it but this is a game changer. It will prevent you from a lot of losses. You really have to play with the settings. Breakeven plus is a gem...and its definitely worth the money highly recommend!

Yasser Armando Munoz Granados
649
Yasser Armando Munoz Granados 2022.08.23 19:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Konstantin Kulikov
25725
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.08.23 21:05
Thank you:)
drewtrader413
139
drewtrader413 2022.01.12 03:44 
 

This product is amazing! I finally brought it today! Took me all day to play with it but this is a game changer. It will prevent you from a lot of losses. You really have to play with the settings. Breakeven plus is a gem...and its definitely worth the money highly recommend!

Konstantin Kulikov
25725
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.01.26 12:18
Thanks for the high rating :)
Federico Sistri
892
Federico Sistri 2021.09.07 21:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Laszlo Indig
200
Laszlo Indig 2020.05.28 11:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

